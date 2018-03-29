NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368759







According to "Global Edge Computing Market By Deployment, By Application, By Component, By End-User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015-2022", Global edge computing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 46% to surpass $ 6 billion by 2022.Growing IoT market including IIoT, smart grids, smart cities, smart consumer wearables, smart appliances and smartphones, coupled with booming augmented reality and virtual reality market are expected to drive global edge computing market during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the global edge computing market include Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Instant Data Centers, Fujitsu Limited, Amazon Web Services, Nokia Corporation, AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and FogHorn Systems Inc., among others.



"Global Edge Computing Market By Deployment, By Application, By Component, By End-User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015-2022", discusses the following aspects of edge computing market globally:

•Edge Computing Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Deployment (On-Premise, & Cloud), By Application (IoT, Video Surveillance, etc.), By Component (Hardware & Software), By End-User (Manufacturing, Power, etc.), By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with edge computing service provider, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



