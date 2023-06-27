Global Edge Computing Solutions in Supply Chain and Logistics 2023: Markets Becoming Increasingly Data Driven and Decisioning Protocol Requiring Greatly Reduced Latency

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Edge Computing Solutions in Supply Chain and Logistics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on the growth opportunities for edge computing solutions in supply chain and logistics. The study covers all the major regions, including North America and Latin America (NALA); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC) (along with breakup by individual regions).

The top competitors include Intel, Guavus, Cellnex, and Amdocs.

In addition to growth opportunities, the study identifies emerging trends and challenges and provides an overview of solutions and opportunities. With the market becoming increasingly data driven and decisioning protocol requiring greatly reduced latency, significant growth opportunities will arise for the edge compute market for supply chain and logistics. Applications span freight shipment, warehouse management, inventory management, and last-mile delivery.

Key Topics Covered

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Edge Computing Solutions in the Supply Chain and Logistics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis, NALA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis, EMEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis, APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Inventory Management Robots for Supply Chain and Warehouse Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 2 - Asset Tracking Solutions for Raw Material Movement in Manufacturing Plants

Growth Opportunity 3 - Network Slicing for Improved Warehouse Management

7 Next Steps

Your Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1eu03

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets