Global Edge Computing Solutions in Supply Chain and Logistics 2023: Markets Becoming Increasingly Data Driven and Decisioning Protocol Requiring Greatly Reduced Latency

This study focuses on the growth opportunities for edge computing solutions in supply chain and logistics. The study covers all the major regions, including North America and Latin America (NALA); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC) (along with breakup by individual regions).
The top competitors include Intel, Guavus, Cellnex, and Amdocs.
In addition to growth opportunities, the study identifies emerging trends and challenges and provides an overview of solutions and opportunities. With the market becoming increasingly data driven and decisioning protocol requiring greatly reduced latency, significant growth opportunities will arise for the edge compute market for supply chain and logistics. Applications span freight shipment, warehouse management, inventory management, and last-mile delivery.
Key Topics Covered
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Edge Computing Solutions in the Supply Chain and Logistics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis, NALA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis, EMEA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis, APAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Inventory Management Robots for Supply Chain and Warehouse Efficiency
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Asset Tracking Solutions for Raw Material Movement in Manufacturing Plants
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Network Slicing for Improved Warehouse Management
7 Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
