Global Edge Data Center Market Analysis Report 2023-2033: Expansion Essential for Lower Latency Services, IoT Expansion, Cloud Adoption, and 5G, & Redefining Data Processing and Connectivity

DUBLIN, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge Data Center Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global edge data center market, valued at $16,705.2 million in 2023, is expected to reach $95,386.3 million by 2033, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 19.03% during the forecast period 2023-2033

One of the primary drivers for the growth of the edge data center market is the increasing demand for edge computing. Edge computing involves processing data closer to where it is generated rather than relying on a centralized data-processing warehouse. This surge is particularly evident in the anticipated expansion of edge data center counts by suppliers, which is projected to grow significantly. The increase in edge computing is likely due to the need for faster processing and lower latency in data handling, particularly for applications such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smart cities, and mobile computing.

During the forecast period, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific are projected to witness substantial demand for edge data centers. The increasing government regulations and the consequent expansion of the data center industry are expected to create favorable conditions for the adoption of edge data centers.



The edge data center market is experiencing significant growth across different regions, with North America leading the market. In North America, this growth is propelled by several factors, including the widespread adoption of cloud computing, the proliferation of IoT devices, and the rapid expansion of 5G networks. As businesses and consumers demand faster and more reliable digital services, the need for localized data processing and reduced latency becomes increasingly critical.

Moreover, North America's robust digital infrastructure and thriving tech ecosystem create a fertile ground for edge data center investments. Similarly, in Europe, the market is witnessing substantial growth driven by stringent data privacy regulations, increasing IoT deployments, and the rising demand for real-time applications. Additionally, Europe's focus on sustainability and green initiatives is prompting investments in energy-efficient edge data center solutions, further fueling market growth in the region.



Introduction to Edge Data Center Market



The edge data center market represents a transformative shift in how data is processed, stored, and delivered in the digital age. As users generate an ever-increasing volume of data from mobile devices, Internet of Things applications, and widespread digital transformation initiatives, the traditional centralized data center model is being challenged. Edge data centers emerge as a pivotal solution to this challenge, offering a decentralized approach that places computing resources closer to the data source or end user.



The market is anticipated to see significant growth over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. This market is driven by the need for lower latency, improved bandwidth, and enhanced data privacy and security. Edge data centers minimize the distance data needs to travel by processing it closer to its source, resulting in reduced response times and enhanced performance for digital applications and services.



The edge data center market is further propelled by the proliferation of 5G technology, which promises to unlock new possibilities for edge computing by offering faster speeds and higher capacity. This synergy between 5G and edge computing is expected to enable a new era of smart cities, augmented reality experiences, and other tech-driven innovations.



Comparison between Traditional Data Center and Edge Data Center



The fundamental distinction between edge data centers and traditional data centers lies in their geographical proximity and functional purpose. Traditional data centers are centralized facilities designed to store, process, and manage large volumes of data typically located in urban or suburban areas, serving as the backbone of cloud computing and enterprise operations.

Conversely, edge data centers are strategically positioned closer to end-users or IoT devices, facilitating low-latency data processing and enabling real-time applications. Edge data centers are characterized by their smaller footprint, modular design, and scalability, catering to the growing demand for decentralized computing and the proliferation of IoT devices. Unlike traditional data centers that prioritize economies of scale, edge data centers emphasize distributed architecture and edge computing capabilities to meet the evolving needs of emerging technologies and applications in the era of digital transformation.



Edge Data Centers driving Innovation and Connectivity in the ICT Industry



The demand for Edge Data Centers is set to surge, driven by the need for services with lower latency across a widely distributed network. To support the increasing scale and complexity of these services, a substantial expansion of Edge Data Centers is essential. Ensuring these centers can meet the high availability requirements essential for critical services will necessitate a focus on automation, parallel architectures, and adherence to industry standards.

Moreover, with the expected growth in Edge Data Centers deployments, prioritizing energy-efficient design and operations becomes crucial. The future landscape of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry will be marked by a significant rollout of Edge Data Centers, creating a cohesive network that seamlessly integrates devices, core computing, and cloud services. This interconnected framework will be vital for enhancing both wireless and wired connectivity, providing a cornerstone for ICT service providers and data center managers to foster innovation at the edge. The emphasis on Edge Data Centers development underscores its pivotal role in advancing technology and service delivery in the digital age.



With a diverse landscape of players, including telecom companies, cloud service providers, and specialized edge data center operators, the market is poised for significant growth. As businesses and consumers demand faster and more reliable digital services, the edge data center market stands at the forefront of a major technological evolution, redefining the future of data processing and connectivity.



The surge in data use, IoT expansion, and cloud adoption is propelling the edge data center market beyond traditional architectures toward localized processing to cut latency, boost bandwidth, and maintain data sovereignty. This growth reaches from urban to rural areas, enhancing digital services everywhere. Accelerated by 5G, edge centers are crucial for real-time applications such as streaming, autonomous vehicles, and smart cities. As digital transformation accelerates, the demand for edge data centers offering proximity-based, swift, and secure data handling continues to soar.

IT and Telecommunications Industry to Dominate the Global Edge Data Center Market (by End-Use Industry)



During the forecast period 2023-2033, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to dominate the edge data center market. With the introduction of new technologies such as 5G, IoT, virtual and augmented reality, and artificial intelligence, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry is evolving to cater to huge data processing.

As a result, BFSI data centers are also transforming to handle high data volume and low latency needs. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to anticipate the highest growth rate due to being digitized, which involves utilizing the most cutting-edge technology, which will boost the data center usage, thereby augmenting the edge data center market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled in the edge data center market have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, application, and market penetration. The global edge data center market is growing at a prominent rate, with many players competing for market share.

The edge data center market is characterized by the presence of data center provider companies and new-age start-ups. The edge data center market is attracting significant investment, driven by its innovative approach and the burgeoning demand for data storage and processing capabilities. Despite the potential, large-scale deployments may face logistical challenges related to stability, power supply, and connectivity.



Major players in the edge data center market include ATLASEDGE DATA CENTRES, ATC TRS V LLC, Cologix, Vapor IO, and DartPoints.

Market Dynamics Overview

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Trends Shaping Edge Data Center Market

5G Network Deployment

Proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices

Adoption of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Technology

Market Drivers

Minimizing Latency and Bandwidth Usage

Case Study: Comparing Edge Servers and Cloud Locations for Enhanced User Experience

Increasing Focus on Providing Personalized AI Services

Market Restraints

Lack of Consideration of Security-by-Design

Non-Migratability of Security Frameworks

Market Opportunities

Surge in Investment by Data Center Providers

Increase in Data Generation

Supply Chain Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Market Map

Edge Data Center Market (by Type)

On-Premise Edge Providers

Network Edge Providers

Regional Edge Providers

Research and Development Review

Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)

Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

ATLASEDGE DATA CENTRES

ATC TRS V LLC

Cologix

Vapor IO

DartPoints

Digital Realty

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Ubiquity Management, LLC

Leading Edge Data Centres

Proximity Data Centres

Switch

Vertiv Group Corp

Evoque Data Center Solutions

Flexential

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhcfx5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets