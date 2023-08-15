Global Edge Data Center Market Poised for 22% CAGR Growth from 2023 to 2031

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge Data Center Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts - 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report projects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22% for the edge data center market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Market Overview:

The edge data center market is set to experience rapid growth, driven by the increasing demand for low-latency data processing and storage solutions. Edge data centers, strategically located closer to end users, enable faster data processing and reduced network congestion.

They play a crucial role in supporting emerging technologies such as 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI), which require real-time data processing capabilities. As a result, the market revenue for edge data centers is expected to reach several billion dollars in the coming years, with a projected CAGR of 22%.

The growing adoption of edge computing solutions across industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and transportation, is fueling the market's growth and contributing to the high CAGR.

Key Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Low-Latency Applications: The proliferation of data-intensive technologies like IoT, 5G, and AI has created a growing need for real-time data processing and analysis. Edge data centers, by bringing processing power closer to end-users, reduce latency and enable faster response times for applications requiring real-time analytics, such as autonomous vehicles and remote healthcare monitoring.

The proliferation of data-intensive technologies like IoT, 5G, and AI has created a growing need for real-time data processing and analysis. Edge data centers, by bringing processing power closer to end-users, reduce latency and enable faster response times for applications requiring real-time analytics, such as autonomous vehicles and remote healthcare monitoring. Surge in Data Generation: The exponential growth in data generation from connected devices, IoT sensors, and digitalization in various industries has driven the demand for edge data centers. These data centers process and analyze data closer to the source, facilitating real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimization of production processes, among other applications.

The exponential growth in data generation from connected devices, IoT sensors, and digitalization in various industries has driven the demand for edge data centers. These data centers process and analyze data closer to the source, facilitating real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimization of production processes, among other applications. Growing Adoption of Edge Computing: Edge computing's decentralized approach, bringing computation and data storage closer to edge devices, offers reduced network congestion, lower latency, improved security, and enhanced reliability. As organizations embrace edge computing for various use cases, the demand for edge data centers increases.

Challenges: Limited Infrastructure and Connectivity: A major challenge facing the edge data center market is the limited infrastructure and connectivity in certain regions. In remote or underdeveloped areas, the availability of adequate power supply, high-speed internet connectivity, and network infrastructure may be limited, hindering the effective deployment and operation of edge data centers.

Solution Segment Dominates by Components: The edge data center market's components segment comprises solutions and services. The solutions segment held a significant share in the market revenue in 2022 due to the demand for hardware and software components enabling efficient edge computing. These components include servers, storage devices, networking equipment, and edge computing platforms. The services segment, including consulting, deployment, integration, and maintenance, is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Hyperscale/Enterprise Data Center Dominates by Data Centre Size: Among various data center size segments, hyperscale/enterprise data centers held the highest revenue share in 2022. With the increasing adoption of cloud services, big data analytics, and AI applications, the demand for hyper-scale data centers continues to grow. Micro data centers are expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by the increasing demand for edge computing and low-latency applications.

North America Leads the Global Market: North America dominated the edge data center market in 2022, driven by established technology companies, increased data generation, and the need for low-latency computing infrastructure. Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions are also witnessing strong demand for edge computing solutions, driven by digital transformation, IoT applications, and smart city initiatives.

Market Competition:

The edge data center market is highly competitive, with key players like Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and IBM Corporation vying for market share. To maintain a competitive edge, these companies are investing in research and development to introduce advanced edge data center solutions and offering comprehensive services to support customers' edge data center operations.

Conclusion:

The edge data center market is set for substantial growth due to increasing data generation, demand for low-latency applications, and growing adoption of edge computing. As infrastructure and connectivity limitations are addressed, the market is poised to witness significant expansion. North America leads the global market, with Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions also experiencing strong growth.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vwoujv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets