Global Edible Films and Coating Market Outlook Report 2020: Market Accounted for $2.42 Billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach $4.01 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edible Films and Coating - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Edible Films and Coating Market accounted for $2,426.22 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $4,015.38 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



Rising consumption of convenient food offerings especially in developed regions and governmental initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint in the food sector are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost associated with edible packaging than recycling solutions is restraining the market growth.



Edible films and coatings are primary packagings made from edible components. Such components may also include ingredients like protein and lipids. Edible films help in protecting the food from the outside atmosphere and moisture and are mostly used in packaging. On the other hand, edible coatings are more often used for decorative purposes in making cakes and pastries. These films and coatings prevent loss of moisture, provide a shiny surface for aesthetic purposes, protect against microbes, and also help improve the shelf life of the food product. Unlike plastic coatings, these materials also contribute to environmental protection by reducing pollution.



Based on End-user, the food and beverage segment is likely to have a huge demand. Active function of the edible film and coating system protects food products from oxidation and microbial spoilage, resulting in quality improvement. By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.



Increasing conversion phase of global producers of fresh vegetables and fruits are the factors fueling growth of the target market in Asia-Pacific region. China and Japan are the major consumers of edible films and coating market in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Edible Films and Coating Market include Cargill Incorporated, Dohler Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Koninklijke, DSM NV, Lactips, Nagase America LLC and Tate & Lyle PLC.



