Global Edible Insects Market to Reach USD 5.78 Billion by 2032, Driven by Sustainable Protein Demand, Crickets & Mealworms Adoption: MMR Statistics

Global Edible Insects Market is expected to surge from USD 1.35 Billion in 2025 to USD 5.78 Billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 23.07%.

PUNE, India, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Edible Insects Market is poised for rapid expansion, driven by rising demand for sustainable protein, increasing adoption of crickets, mealworms, and BSFL, growth in animal feed and human nutrition applications, regulatory approvals, and innovations in AI-enabled production and functional insect-based products.

Global Edible Insects Market Size (2025–2032)

Key Market Trends & Insights from the Global Edible Insects Market Report

By Insect Type, Crickets Lead Market Adoption: Crickets captured the largest share of approximately 29–30% in 2025, driven by high protein content, neutral taste profile, and wide applicability in protein powders, baked goods, snacks, and functional nutrition. Mealworms follow closely, favored for their scalability and feed conversion efficiency in both human food and animal feed applications. Black Soldier Fly Larvae (BSFL) are emerging rapidly in aquaculture and poultry feed, leveraging cost efficiency and circular economy integration.

Cricket and Mealworm Protein Powders Drive Consumer-Facing Innovation: Insect protein powders and insect-based bars are transforming the functional food space, providing high-performance nutrition with minimal ecological impact. Market forecasts suggest powdered and protein-extract segments could account for over 40% of human food applications by 2032, driven by growing demand for sustainable protein alternatives and health-conscious snacking.

Animal Feed and Aquaculture Fuel Rapid Market Expansion: Animal feed and aquaculture applications represent the fastest-growing segments, driven by rising fishmeal prices, sustainability-focused feed regulations, and performance efficiency of insect proteins. BSFL-based feeds, in particular, are projected to grow at a CAGR of over 27% from 2025 to 2032, reflecting adoption in premium aquaculture and livestock feed programs.

Regulatory Milestones Unlock U.S. and European Markets: Approvals such as Ÿnsect's AAFCO certification in 2024 and EU Novel Food authorizations are accelerating adoption across animal feed, pet nutrition, and functional human foods. Regulatory clarity is expected to expand eligible market size to over 100,000 tons of insect protein annually by 2030 across North America and Europe.

Sustainability as a Strategic Differentiator: Leading players like Ÿnsect, Protix, and Aspire Food Group are leveraging vertical integration, robotics, and circular waste-to-protein technologies to position insect protein as a climate-positive alternative to traditional livestock, enhancing brand credibility among ESG-conscious investors and consumers.

Emerging Regions and Digital Distribution Channels: Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 26.6% from 2025–2032, supported by traditional consumption patterns and government-backed protein security programs. Online specialty channels and D2C platforms are enabling startups to scale quickly, bypassing traditional retail barriers and reaching global markets efficiently.

Next-Generation Insect Innovations: Research into lab-enhanced insect protein, fermentation-assisted flavor improvement, and nutrient optimization is poised to redefine the next wave of edible insect products by 2032, targeting functional nutrition, pet food, and aquaculture feed with superior digestibility, taste, and sustainability profiles.

Competitive Landscape Dominated by Integrated Leaders: Ÿnsect (France), Protix (Netherlands), and Innovafeed (France) collectively lead the global insect protein ecosystem, controlling end-to-end production from vertical farms to ingredient supply. Strategic partnerships and proprietary processing technologies are reinforcing barriers to entry and driving premium pricing in high-margin human food and functional nutrition applications.

Global Edible Insects Market Segmentation 2025–2032: Crickets, Mealworms & Insect Protein Extracts Driving the Future of Sustainable Protein

Global Edible Insects Market is rapidly evolving, with crickets and mealworms leading protein innovation, insect protein extracts dominating high-margin applications, and animal and aquaculture feed driving scalable adoption. Online and B2B channels accelerate global penetration, while feed manufacturers leverage sustainable protein solutions to mitigate rising feed costs. Explore how sustainable insect-based nutrition, functional food integration, and circular economy models are reshaping the future of protein and redefining industry growth.

By Insect Type

Crickets

Mealworms

Black Soldier Fly Larvae

Grasshoppers

Ants

Others

By Form

Whole Insects

Insect Powder

Insect Protein Extract

By Application

Human Food

Animal Feed

Aquaculture Feed

Pet Food

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Speciality Stores

B2B Supply

By End-use

Food & Beverage Companies

Feed Manufacturers

Nutraceutical Producers

Individual Consumers

Scope of the report includes the following products and innovations:

Protein-Rich Insect Products

Crickets

Whole roasted/processed crickets

Cricket protein powders

Cricket-based snacks and bars

Mealworms

Whole mealworms

Mealworm protein powders

Mealworm-enriched baked goods

Grasshoppers & Locusts

Roasted and dried products

Powdered form for food formulation

Black Soldier Fly Larvae (BSFL)

Insect meal for livestock and aquaculture feed

Protein oil and concentrates

Functional & Specialty Ingredients

Nutraceuticals

Protein isolates and concentrates

Bioactive compounds for health supplements

Pet Food Ingredients

Hypoallergenic protein meal

Insect-based dry and wet pet food

Cosmetic & Industrial Uses

Chitin/chitosan for biomaterials

Cosmetic additives

Some of the emerging products and innovations in the pipeline include:

Cricket protein blends

Mealworm protein powders for fitness and vegan markets by Protix and Ynsect

Black Soldier Fly larvae feed solutions by AgriProtein and InnovaFeed

Insect-based functional bars and snacks by Chapul and Exo Protein

Automated insect farming technologies by Ÿnsect, Protix, and Beta Bugs

Bioactive chitin/chitosan extracts for nutraceutical and cosmetic applications by EntoGreen and Hexafly

Global Edible Insects Market Developments: Ÿnsect, Protix, Aspire & Innovafeed Drive Sustainable Protein Innovation and AI-Enhanced Production

In March 2025, Ÿnsect (France) partnered with Nestlé Purina to supply sustainable insect protein for premium pet food across Europe. In May 2025, Protix (Netherlands) launched an AI-integrated Black Soldier Fly production line, boosting protein yield by 18%. In July 2025, Aspire Food Group (USA) secured a five-year North American pet food partnership. In February 2024, Innovafeed (France) unveiled Hilucia, a new insect protein and oil brand for feed and aquaculture markets.

Asia-Pacific Surges, North America Scales Industrial Protein, Europe Leads Regulatory Innovation

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing edible insects market, driven by cricket and BSFL adoption, government-backed protein security initiatives, and modern vertical farms. Traditional consumption, coupled with automation and AI-enabled production, is accelerating sustainable protein innovation. North America leads in industrial feed adoption, while Europe thrives on regulatory approvals, positioning the global edible insects market for unprecedented growth and commercialization.

North America emerges as the second-largest edible insects market, driven by AAFCO-certified insect protein, industrial-scale vertical farms, and AI-enabled production. Companies like Aspire Food Group and EnviroFlight are scaling high-quality insect protein for animal feed, aquaculture, and pet nutrition, while rising demand for sustainable protein and alternative nutrition positions the region as a strategic industrial hub shaping the future of global insect protein commercialization.

Edible Insects Market, Key Players:

Ynsect (France) Protix (Netherlands) Aspire Food Group (USA) Innovafeed (France) Entomo Farms (Canada) Hexafly (Ireland) Nutrition Technologies (Singapore) AgriProtein (South Africa) Entobel (Belgium) EnviroFlight Bugsolutely (Thailand) JR Unique Foods (Thailand) Thai Union – Insect Protein Initiatives NextProtein (Vietnam) Protenga (Vietnam) HiProMine Asia (Regional Operations) Enorm Biofactory (Denmark / APAC Expansion) Haocheng Mealworm (China) Broad Grub (India) Loopworm (India) Cricket One (Vietnam) Jimini's (France) Eat Grub (UK) Chapul (USA) Cowboy Cricket Farms (USA) Aspire Food Solutions Bug Foundation (Germany) Exo Protein (USA) Small Giants (Australia) Kreca (Netherlands)

FAQs:

1. What is the CAGR and market forecast for the global edible insects market?

Ans: Global Edible Insects Market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 23.07% from 2025 to 2032, expanding from USD 1.35 billion in 2025 to USD 5.78 billion by 2032.

2. What are the key drivers of growth in the edible insects market?

Ans: Global Edible Insects Market growth is driven by rising demand for sustainable protein, adoption of crickets, mealworms, and BSFL, expansion in animal feed, aquaculture, and pet nutrition, regulatory approvals (e.g., AAFCO, EU Novel Food), and innovations in AI-enabled vertical farms, protein extracts, and functional foods.

3. Which region dominates the global edible insects market?

Ans: Asia-Pacific dominates the edible insects market as the fastest-growing region, supported by traditional consumption, government-backed protein security initiatives, modern vertical farms, and automation/AI-enabled production, while North America leads in industrial-scale feed applications.

Analyst Perspective:

From an analyst perspective, the global edible insects sector is poised for dynamic growth, driven by increasing adoption of crickets, mealworms, and BSFL across human food, animal feed, and aquaculture. Leading players like Ÿnsect, Protix, and Aspire are investing in AI-enabled production, vertical farming, and protein innovations, while regional adoption in Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe underscores strategic opportunities, competitive positioning, and sustainable protein commercialization, signaling a transformative future for global nutrition and feed industries.

Domain Focus – Food and Beverages for Edible Insects Market:

Operating within the Food & Beverages domain, MMR Statistics supports stakeholders in edible insects with market entry strategies, competitive benchmarking, and innovation analysis. By tracking trends in crickets, mealworms, BSFL, and insect protein extracts, we help clients identify high-potential regions, optimize production, and leverage regulatory and sustainability frameworks for long-term commercialization success.

About MMR Statistics -

MMR Statistics is a leading market research and business consulting firm delivering data-driven insights and strategic guidance across the global edible insects market. Our research empowers companies to capitalize on emerging sustainable protein opportunities and navigate complex market dynamics, driving growth in human food, pet nutrition, aquaculture, and functional ingredient segments.

