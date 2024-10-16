Global Education Analytics and Benchmarking Leader Acquires Pioneering Market Analytics Platform

QS Quacquarelli Symonds' acquisition of HolonIQ combines global higher education performance and benchmarking expertise with AI-powered market data and analytics for industry leaders and investors

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), which serves over 6,950 institutional and corporate clients as one of the largest providers of global higher education analytics, benchmarking and ratings, today announced its acquisition of HolonIQ , the pioneering market analytics platform that has quickly become one the world's most influential firms covering the education, climate and health sectors. The acquisition brings together QS' expertise in higher education analytics, insights, and services with HolonIQ's unique data and AI capabilities to help governments, institutions, businesses, and investors meet the rapidly changing needs of today's workforce and bridge the global skills gap.

HolonIQ Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Dr Maria Spies and Patrick Brothers, New York, 2024

"In today's rapidly evolving world, the global economy is experiencing a period of profound change and uncertainty — driving policymakers, education leaders, investors and employers to seek a trusted partner that can help them navigate a highly fragmented market," said Jessica Turner, CEO of QS. "This acquisition marks a major milestone in our evolution as a global leader in education intelligence as we draw on HolonIQ's leading-edge technology and analytics to equip industry leaders, educators, and policymakers with the data and insights to shape critical decisions around the future of education and work."

Looking ahead, QS and HolonIQ will operate as a unified entity, leveraging their combined expertise to offer a broader and integrated suite of products and services. In total, London-based QS and New York-based HolonIQ represent nearly 900 employees in 15 offices worldwide.

Founded six years ago in 2018, HolonIQ has quickly emerged as a major player in the global market data and analytics industry — powering data-driven decisions for hundreds of customers and partners worldwide. With clients spanning major government agencies, academic institutions, and the Fortune 500, HolonIQ is the go-to authority and source on the future of education, work and the global impact economy, with open-source frameworks and scenarios that reach hundreds of thousands of professionals worldwide.

"As AI, automation, and other emerging technologies advance at a remarkable pace, the knowledge and skills economy is undergoing a talent migration on a scale not seen since the shift from an agrarian to an industrial economy over 200 years ago," said Patrick Brothers, Co-CEO and Co-founder of HolonIQ. "This acquisition accelerates our vision of providing rich, rigorous and timely insights to global decision-makers and investors at a time when technology, digital transformation and political and economic upheaval are powerfully impacting the global economy."

Combining HolonIQ's AI-powered analytics, scenario and forecasting capabilities with QS' expertise in higher education, university quality and performance benchmarking positions the combined entity at the forefront of the global impact, innovation and skills agenda. Today, HolonIQ's public and private sector clients include governments, multinational development banks, philanthropic foundations and NGOs, including the World Bank IFC, Inter-American Development Bank, UNICEF and the Gates Foundation; Fortune 500 companies including Apple, AWS, Disney, Google, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft and Siemens; and global investors such as Blackrock, Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, and Temasek.

HolonIQ also works directly with international institutions of higher education in countries across the world to help shape their growth and innovation agendas, working with institutions including Arizona State University, Bocconi University, Southern New Hampshire University, University College London and Western Governors University along with the sector's largest companies including Coursera, Duolingo, Ellucian, Instructure, Pearson and Udemy. Its research and experts are regularly cited by leading publications including Bloomberg, The Economist, Financial Times, New York Times and The Wall Street Journal and analysts across organizations such as Bain, BCG, Deloitte, McKinsey and PwC.

The newly combined organization will focus on several strategic initiatives, including:

Global Intelligence platform: Extending HolonIQ's next-generation platform that provides real-time, predictive insights into global trends, helping institutions and policymakers navigate an increasingly complex landscape.

Extending HolonIQ's next-generation platform that provides real-time, predictive insights into global trends, helping institutions and policymakers navigate an increasingly complex landscape. Workforce development: Developing new products and services aimed at bridging the gap between education and employment, ensuring that graduates are equipped with the skills needed for the future of work.

Developing new products and services aimed at bridging the gap between education and employment, ensuring that graduates are equipped with the skills needed for the future of work. Sustainability and social impact: Expanding efforts to measure and promote sustainability and social impact, aligning with the growing importance of these issues to students, institutions and employers.

Expanding efforts to measure and promote sustainability and social impact, aligning with the growing importance of these issues to students, institutions and employers. Digital transformation: Offering enhanced support for institutions undergoing digital transformation, including tools and resources to help them leverage technology effectively and sustainably.

About HolonIQ: HolonIQ is a global leader in impact intelligence, providing AI-powered data and insights to help governments, institutions, firms and investors navigate the rapidly evolving education landscape. With a focus on innovation, technology, and impact, HolonIQ empowers its clients to make informed decisions that drive growth and positive change in education.

About QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS Quacquarelli Symonds is the world's leading provider of solutions, analytics, and insights to the global higher education sector. Known for its flagship QS World University Rankings, QS provides a range of data-driven solutions to universities, business schools, and students around the world. QS' mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfill their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development.

