Global Education Apps Market | $ 46.88 Billion growth expected during 2020-2024 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The education apps market is poised to grow by USD 46.88 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 26% during the forecast period. The report on the education apps market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for STEM-based apps.
The education apps market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising preference for wearable technology as one of the prime reasons driving the education apps market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Education Apps Market covers the following areas:
Education Apps Market Sizing
Education Apps Market Forecast
Education Apps Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Age of Learning Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Duolingo Inc.
- Edmodo Inc.
- edX Inc.
- Lumos Labs Inc.
- MyScript
- Quizlet Inc.
- Rosetta Stone Ltd.
- WizIQ Inc.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Digital Education Content Market - Global digital education content market is segmented by end-user (K-12 and higher education) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Education Consulting Market - Global education consulting market is segmented by type (K-12 and higher education) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Age of Learning, Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Duolingo Inc.
- Edmodo Inc.
- edX Inc.
- Lumos Labs, Inc.
- MyScript
- Quizlet Inc.
- Rosetta Stone Ltd.
- WizIQ Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
