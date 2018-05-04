Global Education Apps Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 27.46% - Key Vendors are Age of Learning, Duolingo, Edmodo, Lumosity, Rosetta Stone & WizIQ

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Education Apps Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global education apps market to grow at a CAGR of 27.46% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Education Apps Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing focus on wearable technology. In addition to improving the focus of students, the utilization of wearable technology will also provide a platform for students and instructors to share ideas and implement processes.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for STEM-based apps. With the growing number of job opportunities in STEM fields, the coming years will observe a rise in the number of students opting for STEM subjects. This will subsequently drive the need for STEM-based learning apps and according to our market research analysts, this will be one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of interoperability and OS fragmentation. With the increase in smartphone users, the booming global education apps market has increased the demand for feature-rich apps. This has encouraged education mobile app providers to build superior apps to ensure that mobile users receive flawless functionalities.
Key vendors
- Age of Learning
- Duolingo
- Edmodo
- Lumosity
- Rosetta Stone
- WizIQ
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Global education apps market by higher education
- Global education apps market by pre-K-12
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing focus on wearable technology
- Rising demand for game-based learning
- Increase in integration of apps
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
