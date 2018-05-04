Global Education Apps Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 27.46% - Key Vendors are Age of Learning, Duolingo, Edmodo, Lumosity, Rosetta Stone & WizIQ

The global education apps market to grow at a CAGR of 27.46% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Education Apps Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing focus on wearable technology. In addition to improving the focus of students, the utilization of wearable technology will also provide a platform for students and instructors to share ideas and implement processes.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for STEM-based apps. With the growing number of job opportunities in STEM fields, the coming years will observe a rise in the number of students opting for STEM subjects. This will subsequently drive the need for STEM-based learning apps and according to our market research analysts, this will be one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of interoperability and OS fragmentation. With the increase in smartphone users, the booming global education apps market has increased the demand for feature-rich apps. This has encouraged education mobile app providers to build superior apps to ensure that mobile users receive flawless functionalities.



Key vendors

Age of Learning

Duolingo

Edmodo

Lumosity

Rosetta Stone

WizIQ

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vdk2t5/global_education?w=5





