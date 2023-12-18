Global Education Holdings acquires Australian Performing Arts Conservatory

News provided by

Global Education Holdings

18 Dec, 2023, 12:26 ET

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based educational group Global Education Holdings has acquired the Australian Performing Arts Conservatory (APAC). The Brisbane-based performing arts school offers undergraduate courses in acting, screen production, and song and dance.

Since its inception in 1993, APAC has produced many successful TV, Theatre, and Film professionals, including actor Mirko Grillini (The Chronicles of Narnia and Home and Away) and Australian standup comedian Mark McConville.

Continue Reading
GEDU acquires APAC
GEDU acquires APAC

Welcoming APAC into the group, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Professor Ray Lloyd said, "GEDU is creating a diverse portfolio of educational institutions and services to offer high quality, accessible, skill-oriented higher education across the globe. The acquisition of APAC, with its outstanding reputation in delivering performing arts education, allows us to extend our curricula offer whilst also extending our geographical reach into Australia."

A registered Australian Higher Education Provider APAC is accredited by the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). Earlier known as the Australian Stage Combat School (ASCS), it is also registered with the Commonwealth Register of Institutions and Courses for Overseas Students.

With this acquisition, GEDU has entered the Australian market, extending its global footprint. APAC is the fourth brand to be added to the GEDU group within the last three months. Recently, it has acquired maritime school MLA College in the UK, French management school École de Management Appliqué (EMA), and US-based Schiller International University, having campuses in Tampa, Madrid, Heidelberg, and Paris.

About GEDU: The Group offers a range of educational opportunities, including the full range of higher education qualifications, apprenticeships, and language schools. It operates in 12 countries, including the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Malta, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. The group's portfolio covers a wide range of subject areas and is characterised by a keen focus on both employability and student experience to maximise return on investment for students.

Contact: Vanita Kerai | Chief Marketing Officer | GEDU
Email: [email protected] | Phone: +44 (0)204 551 3640 | Website: gedu.global

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2303331/gedu_acq__apac.jpg

SOURCE Global Education Holdings

Also from this source

Le groupe britannique Global Education Holdings acquiert la Schiller International University

Le groupe britannique Global Education Holdings acquiert la Schiller International University

Le groupe éducatif britannique Global Education Holdings (GEDU) a acquis la Schiller International University des États-Unis. Schiller est la...
Global Education Holdings, con sede en Reino Unido, adquiere Schiller International University

Global Education Holdings, con sede en Reino Unido, adquiere Schiller International University

Global Education Holdings (GEDU), grupo educativo con sede en Reino Unido, ha adquirido Schiller International University de EE.UU. Schiller es la...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Art

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.