Global Educational Communications Industry Report 2021: Enabling Key Education Workflows with Pre-packaged and Programmable Communications Solutions to Enhance Student and Teacher Journeys

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Education Industry 2021 - Growth Opportunities for Communications, Collaboration, and Contact Center Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The objective of this study is to enable market participants to more effectively address both long-standing challenges and the current pain points and shifting scenarios that COVID-19 has presented.

The analyst has identified the education vertical as being ripe for a digital transformation involving the adoption of modern communications and collaboration technologies with the objective of improving operational efficiencies, instructor performance, and students' experience.

The COVID-19-induced need for social distancing unmasked this sector's lack of preparedness to work remotely when required.

The pandemic-induced changes in the education vertical have been profound and pervasive:

Campus is no longer physical-only

Education can take place anywhere

Courses must be built around in-person and remote modalities, switching between the two as needed

Climate events and distance to school lose relevance

Synchronous scenarios are better for students exchanging ideas and opinions and for those who need more guidance; students can learn from each other, and the teacher can build groups

Asynchronous scenarios work if students need to engage at their own pace, do homework before a class, or if the level of prior knowledge of a subject among students varies significantly

From implementing remote classes to enabling mass communication, education organizations have made significant efforts to maintain operations and engagement.

Although some organizations were already embracing digitization and virtual classes, the pandemic showed clearly that only the first small steps have been taken towards the goal of digitization and that use cases are still emerging.

Digital technologies, including communications and collaboration solutions, as well as programmable platforms, must be leveraged as key enablers of accelerated and effective transformation within education organizations.

In order to properly apply programmable communications and other digital technologies to address education organizations' particular needs, a clear understanding of the processes and workflows and their chokepoints is required.

Research Highlights

This study discusses opportunities for improving student and staff experiences and enhancing important workflows in the sector using pre-packaged communications and collaboration solutions as well as application programming interfaces (APIs) and programmable communications capabilities.

This study highlights key use cases for point solutions such as video conferencing, team collaboration, as well as integrated suites such as unified communications and collaboration (UCC), UC as a service (UCaaS), contact center and contact center as a service (CCaaS), and communication platform as a service (CPaaS) solutions in the education sector.

More specifically, this study identifies the following use cases whereby advanced communications tools can deliver value to education organizations:

Live one-on-one tutoring and counseling

Live virtual classroom or guest speaker presentations

Asynchronous hybrid classroom

Synchronous distributed classroom

Teacher, student, parent, and staff communications

Reminders, notifications, and emergency alerts

The study identifies the key growth opportunities within the education sector for different types of communications solutions, such as video conferencing, UCC and UCaaS, contact center and CCaaS, CPaaS, and communications devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Executive Report and Purpose of the Study

2. Definitions and Scope

Scope of Analysis

Technology-related Definitions

3. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Education Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

4. Growth Environment

Critical Success Factors for Growth

How to Face a New Solution Deployment

Excellence Requires Inclusion

Education Modes

Technology Solutions to Engage with Knowledge

Pain Points in the Education Industry

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

5. Core Use Cases

Flowchart Symbols

Virtual Synchronous Classroom

Asynchronous Hybrid Classroom

Synchronous Distributed Classroom

Teachers, Students, Parents and Staff Communications

Reminders, Notifications and Emergency Alerts

How Can AI Aid the New Normal of Education

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Video Conferencing, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Team Collaboration, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Unified Communications, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4: Contact Center, 2020

Growth Opportunity 5: Programmable Communications, 2020

Growth Opportunity 6: Vertical Collaboration Solutions, 2020

Growth Opportunity 7: Communications/Collaboration Devices, 2020

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5eox3z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

