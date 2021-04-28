Global Educational Toys Market to Grow by USD 28.40 Billion, Accelerates at a CAGR of Over 14%|Technavio

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, and Customer Behaviour.

The report on the educational toys market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for smart toys.

The educational toys market analysis includes the product, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the shift in the consumer mindset toward green educational toys as one of the prime reasons driving the educational toys market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The educational toys market covers the following areas:

Educational Toys Market Sizing

Educational Toys Market Forecast

Educational Toys Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Engino.net Ltd.

Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.

Learning Resources Ltd.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

Melissa & Doug LLC

MindWare Inc.

Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.

Ravensburger Group

VTech Holdings Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Motor skills toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Age

Market segments

Comparison by Age

0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Age

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

