Global Educational Toys Market to Grow by USD 28.40 Billion, Accelerates at a CAGR of Over 14%|Technavio

Global Educational Toys Market to Grow by USD 28.40 Billion, Accelerates at a CAGR of Over 14%
Apr 28, 2021, 09:20 ET
April 28, 2021
The educational toys market is poised to grow by USD 28.40 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.
The report on the educational toys market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for smart toys.
The educational toys market analysis includes the product, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the shift in the consumer mindset toward green educational toys as one of the prime reasons driving the educational toys market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The educational toys market covers the following areas:
Educational Toys Market Sizing
Educational Toys Market Forecast
Educational Toys Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Engino.net Ltd.
- Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
- Learning Resources Ltd.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Melissa & Doug LLC
- MindWare Inc.
- Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.
- Ravensburger Group
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Motor skills toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Age
- Market segments
- Comparison by Age
- 0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Age
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
