Global EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices in US$ and Units by the following Product Segments: Electroencephalograph Equipment, and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443593
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 37 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Cadwell Laboratories, Inc.
- Compumedics Limited
- EB Neuro S.P.A.
- Electrical Geodesics, Inc.
- Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems, Inc.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443593
EEG, EMG AND EVOKED POTENTIAL DEVICES MCP-3327 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Monitoring of Brain™s Activity Gains Importance Globally
Developed Regions Dominate, While Developing Markets to Drive Growth
EEG Leads the Pack
Competitive Scenario
Table 1: Leading Players in the Global EEG Equipment Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Natus Medical, Nihon Kohden and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
Table 2: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Comparison of Aging Population by Country (1980, 2015 & 2050): Percentage Share of Population Aged Above-65 Years of the Overall Population for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Aging Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2015E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth
Table 7: Alzheimer's Prevalence by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Prevalence of Parkinson™s Disease (2014): Number of Patients Affected in Thousands for Select Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Prevalence of Epilepsy (2014): Number of Patients Affected in Thousands for Select Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Global Burden of Neurological Disorders Measured in Terms of DALYs to Spur Market Opportunity for EEG & EMG Devices Number of DALYs (In 000) for Neurological Disorders Worldwide (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Healthcare Economics and its Impact on Medical Device Spending
2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
Superior Benefits Puts EEG Ahead of Its Competition
Technology-Driven Products Gain Acceptance
Market Witnesses Launch of Improved EEG Amplifier Technologies
Growing Prevalence of Obesity, Cardiovascular and Autoimmune Diseases Drive Demand
Table 11: World Obesity Prevalence (2015 & 2022): Percentage of Obese Population for Leading Ten Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Higher Incidences of Epilepsy in Developing Countries Propel EEG-EMG Market
Dearth of EEG Technicians Expected to Boost Demand for Automated Equipment
EEG Processor Market to Grow at Brisk Pace
Growing Demand for Long-Term Monitoring of Neurological Diseases
Neonatal EEG Monitoring - Facilitating Early Detection of Brain Damage in Infants
Rising Significance of EEG Systems in Intensive Care Units
Video EEG Monitoring Systems - Ideal for Long-Term Epilepsy Monitoring
Brain Signal Analysis Software Market to Register Robust Growth
Limitations Prevent Proliferation of Wearable EEG Systems
Medical Device Electrodes Market to Register Robust Growth
Trends in EEG Electrodes
Surface Electrodes - The Most Popular EEG Electrode Option
Technological Advancements in EEG Electrodes
A Review of Select Other Technologies for EEG Electrodes
Combination Material-Based EEG Electrodes - Most Common and Affordable
Disposable EEG Electrodes - Advantages and Disadvantages
3. ELECTROENCEPHALOGRAPHY (EEG)
Evolution of EEG
Terminology and Methodology of Recording
Origin of the EEG Activity
Complexities in Measuring Signals
Electroencephalography Electrodes: To Record Electrical Activity of the Brain
Prevention of Complications
Conventional Method of Clinical Electroencephalogram Interpretation
Shortcomings of Conventional EEGs
Computerizing the Clinical Electroencephalogram
Clinical Applications of Electroencephalography
Epilepsy
Structural Lesions
Infections
Head Injuries
Coma and Brain Death
Metabolic Disorders
Cerebrovascular Disorders
Anesthesia Level and Intraoperative Monitoring
Sleep Therapy
Migraine
Alzheimer Disease
Higher Cognitive Functions
Risks and Precautions
Results - Normal and Abnormal
Artifacts
Artifact Correction
Abnormal Activity
Comparison Between EEG and fNIRS, fMRI and PET
Electroencephalography and Magnetoencephalography: A Comparison
Differences and Similarities
Maturity and Availability
EEG
MEG
4. ELECTROMYOGRAPHY (EMG)
The EMG Signal
Motor Unit Action Potential
Motor Unit Action Potential Train
Brief Overview of the EMG Process
Normal Outcomes of EMG
Abnormal Results of EMG
Decomposition of the EMG Signal
Types of Electrodes
Surface Electrodes
Needle Electrodes
Wire Electrodes
Choosing a Proper Electrode
5. EVOKED POTENTIAL
Various Techniques of Evoked Potential
Visual Evoked Potential
Brain Stem Auditory Evoked Potentials: The Intuitive Method
Somatosensory Evoked Potentials
Brain Mapping: Diagnostic Modality for Monitoring Brain Function
Computer Image and Data Systems
Innovative Technologies
Application of EEG in the Calibration of the Impact of TV Shows
Magnetic Source Imaging
Brain Electrical Activity Mapping
6. TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS
Dry, Portable Electrode Sets Take EEG beyond Laboratory
Smartphone-Enabled EEG for Rapid Brain Injury Identification
New, Less-Damaging Soft Electrodes Improve Diagnostic Outcomes in Brain Function
Dissolvable Electrodes in Development for Brain Diagnosis
New Miniature Ear-borne Electrodes Enable Unobtrusive EEG Recording
Engineers from Imperial College Develop Novel EEG Device
Imec and Holst Centre Unveil Portable Wireless EEG Device
Australian Scientist Develops BARIndex Technology for Interpreting EEG Data
NIC Scientists Discover New Process to Accurately Detect Brain™s Electrical Activity
Scientists Develop ICA Technique for Capturing Brain Dynamics
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
BrainScope Obtains FDA Approval for Ahead 300
EGI Launches New Update for its Net Station EEG Software Suite
Nihon Kohden Rolls Out Telemetry-Type EEG Headset
Nihon Kohden Launches Live View Panel„¢
Cortical Dynamics Secures CE Mark for BAR Monitor
FDA Clears BrainScope™s Ahead 200 for Adjunctive TBI Assessment
BrainScope Receives FDA Approval for Ahead 100 for Adjunctive Assessment of TBI
Konan Medical Launches EvokeDx„¢
Nexstim Rolls Out NBS 5 System
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Compumedics Secures Neuro-Diagnostic and Monitoring Systems Supply Contract from Bestmed
imec and Holst Centre Team Up with Nihon Kohden to Develop Wireless EEG Device
Natus Takes Over Assets of NeuroQuest
Compumedics Gains Access to KRISS™ MEG Technology
Nihon Kohden Inks Equipment Supply Agreement with Novation
EGI Inks Deal with EB Neuro to Distribute Products in the US
Compumedics Inks Distribution Contract for its Neurological Monitoring Systems in China
Medtronic Acquires Covidien
EGI Secures US NINDS/NIH Grant for Technology Development
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Cadwell Laboratories, Inc. (US)
Compumedics Limited (Australia)
EB Neuro S.P.A. (Italy)
Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (US)
Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems, Inc. (US)
Natus Medical Incorporated (US)
NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US)
Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
Nihon Kohden America, Inc. (US)
Noraxon U.S.A., Inc. (US)
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Analytics in Units
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Product Segment
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electroencephalograph (EEG) Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Historic Review for Electroencephalograph (EEG) Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Electroencephalograph (EEG) Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units (EMG/EP) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Historic Review for Electromyographs/ Evoked Potential Units (EMG/EP) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units (EMG/EP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytics in Dollars
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Product Segment
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electroencephalograph (EEG) Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Historic Review for Electroencephalograph (EEG) Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Electroencephalograph (EEG) Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units (EMG/EP) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Historic Review for Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units (EMG/EP) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units (EMG/EP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
United States - The Single Largest Market
Table 30: Prevalence of Major Neurological Disorders in the US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Breakdown of US Population by Age Group (2015) (In Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: US Obesity Prevalence by Segment: 2009-10, 2011-12 and 2013-14 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Obesity Prevalence in the US Adult Population by Age Group: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Obesity Prevalence in the US Adult Population by Race: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: US Adult Obesity Rates by State: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Obesity Prevalence in the US Youth Population by Race: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Long-Term EEG Monitoring Offers New Opportunities
A Glance at Epilepsy Statistics
Statistics related to Children™s Epilepsy revealed by Epilepsy Foundation:
Neonatal EEG Monitoring - Facilitating Early Detection of Brain Damage in Infants
Reimbursement Scenario
Table 38: Medicare Reimbursement for EEG Procedures (2016 & 2017): Medicare Physician Fee Schedule in Dollars for Select CPT Codes
Table 39: Medicare Reimbursement for EMG and Evoked Potential Procedures (2016 & 2017): Medicare Physician Fee Schedule in Dollars for Select CPT Codes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches/Approvals
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 40: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: The US Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: The US 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 43: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: The US Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: The US 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Volume Analytics
Table 46: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Canadian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 49: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Canadian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver for EEG and EMG Market
Table 52: Percentage Distribution of Japanese Population by Age Group: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Government Initiatives to Improve Healthcare
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Nihon Kohden Corporation - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 53: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Japanese Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 56: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Japanese Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Europe - Leading the Global EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices Market
Aging Population: An Influencing Factor
Table 59: Population Breakup by Age Group for EU-28 Countries: 2015 (as a Percentage of Total Population) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Life Expectancy at 65 Years and Activity Limitation Years from Life Expectancy at 65 for Select Countries in Europe (2012)
Deployment of EEG Monitoring Devices on the Rise
Healthcare System . in a State of Transition?
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 61: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: European Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: European 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: European Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: European 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 67: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: European Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: European 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: European Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: European 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Growth Drivers
Table 73: Percentage Distribution of French Population by Age Group: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 74: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: French Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: French 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 77: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: French Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: French 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
Market Analysis
Volume Analytics
Table 80: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: German Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: German 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 83: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: German Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: German 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Manufacturers Focus on Pricing Strategies
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 86: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Italian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Italian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 89: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Italian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Italian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
Volume Analytics
Table 92: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: The UK Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: The UK 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 95: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: The UK Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: The UK 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Volume Analytics
Table 98: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Spanish Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 101: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Spanish Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 104: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Russian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Russian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 107: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Russian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Russian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
Volume Analytics
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
Market Analysis
Volume Analytics
Table 128: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 129: Chinese Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 130: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 131: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 132: Chinese Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 133: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Increasing Focus on Quality Healthcare to Propel Growth in India
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 134: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 135: Indian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 136: Indian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 137: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 138: Indian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 139: Indian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview of Regional Select Markets
Korea
Singapore
Australia
New Zealand
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Volume Analytics
Table 146: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 147: Latin American Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 148: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 149: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 150: Latin American Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 151: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 152: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 153: Latin American Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 154: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 155: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 156: Latin American Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 157: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
Volume Analytics
Table 158: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 159: Brazilian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 160: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 161: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 162: Brazilian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 163: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Volume Analytics
Table 164: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 166: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 167: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 169: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Volume Analytics
Table 170: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 171: Rest of World Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 172: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 173: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 174: Rest of World Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 175: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 37 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 41) The United States (22) Canada (2) Japan (1) Europe (12) - France (1) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (1) - Italy (3) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2) Middle East (1) Latin America (1)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443593
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-eeg-emg-and-evoked-potential-devices-industry-300671804.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article