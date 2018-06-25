Global EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices in US$ and Units by the following Product Segments: Electroencephalograph Equipment, and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443593



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 37 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Cadwell Laboratories, Inc.

- Compumedics Limited

- EB Neuro S.P.A.

- Electrical Geodesics, Inc.

- Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems, Inc.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443593



EEG, EMG AND EVOKED POTENTIAL DEVICES MCP-3327 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Monitoring of Brain™s Activity Gains Importance Globally

Developed Regions Dominate, While Developing Markets to Drive Growth

EEG Leads the Pack

Competitive Scenario

Table 1: Leading Players in the Global EEG Equipment Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Natus Medical, Nihon Kohden and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

Table 2: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Comparison of Aging Population by Country (1980, 2015 & 2050): Percentage Share of Population Aged Above-65 Years of the Overall Population for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Aging Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2015E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth

Table 7: Alzheimer's Prevalence by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Prevalence of Parkinson™s Disease (2014): Number of Patients Affected in Thousands for Select Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Prevalence of Epilepsy (2014): Number of Patients Affected in Thousands for Select Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Burden of Neurological Disorders Measured in Terms of DALYs to Spur Market Opportunity for EEG & EMG Devices Number of DALYs (In 000) for Neurological Disorders Worldwide (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Healthcare Economics and its Impact on Medical Device Spending



2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

Superior Benefits Puts EEG Ahead of Its Competition

Technology-Driven Products Gain Acceptance

Market Witnesses Launch of Improved EEG Amplifier Technologies

Growing Prevalence of Obesity, Cardiovascular and Autoimmune Diseases Drive Demand

Table 11: World Obesity Prevalence (2015 & 2022): Percentage of Obese Population for Leading Ten Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Higher Incidences of Epilepsy in Developing Countries Propel EEG-EMG Market

Dearth of EEG Technicians Expected to Boost Demand for Automated Equipment

EEG Processor Market to Grow at Brisk Pace

Growing Demand for Long-Term Monitoring of Neurological Diseases

Neonatal EEG Monitoring - Facilitating Early Detection of Brain Damage in Infants

Rising Significance of EEG Systems in Intensive Care Units

Video EEG Monitoring Systems - Ideal for Long-Term Epilepsy Monitoring

Brain Signal Analysis Software Market to Register Robust Growth

Limitations Prevent Proliferation of Wearable EEG Systems

Medical Device Electrodes Market to Register Robust Growth

Trends in EEG Electrodes

Surface Electrodes - The Most Popular EEG Electrode Option

Technological Advancements in EEG Electrodes

A Review of Select Other Technologies for EEG Electrodes

Combination Material-Based EEG Electrodes - Most Common and Affordable

Disposable EEG Electrodes - Advantages and Disadvantages



3. ELECTROENCEPHALOGRAPHY (EEG)

Evolution of EEG

Terminology and Methodology of Recording

Origin of the EEG Activity

Complexities in Measuring Signals

Electroencephalography Electrodes: To Record Electrical Activity of the Brain

Prevention of Complications

Conventional Method of Clinical Electroencephalogram Interpretation

Shortcomings of Conventional EEGs

Computerizing the Clinical Electroencephalogram

Clinical Applications of Electroencephalography

Epilepsy

Structural Lesions

Infections

Head Injuries

Coma and Brain Death

Metabolic Disorders

Cerebrovascular Disorders

Anesthesia Level and Intraoperative Monitoring

Sleep Therapy

Migraine

Alzheimer Disease

Higher Cognitive Functions

Risks and Precautions

Results - Normal and Abnormal

Artifacts

Artifact Correction

Abnormal Activity

Comparison Between EEG and fNIRS, fMRI and PET

Electroencephalography and Magnetoencephalography: A Comparison

Differences and Similarities

Maturity and Availability

EEG

MEG



4. ELECTROMYOGRAPHY (EMG)

The EMG Signal

Motor Unit Action Potential

Motor Unit Action Potential Train

Brief Overview of the EMG Process

Normal Outcomes of EMG

Abnormal Results of EMG

Decomposition of the EMG Signal

Types of Electrodes

Surface Electrodes

Needle Electrodes

Wire Electrodes

Choosing a Proper Electrode



5. EVOKED POTENTIAL

Various Techniques of Evoked Potential

Visual Evoked Potential

Brain Stem Auditory Evoked Potentials: The Intuitive Method

Somatosensory Evoked Potentials

Brain Mapping: Diagnostic Modality for Monitoring Brain Function

Computer Image and Data Systems

Innovative Technologies

Application of EEG in the Calibration of the Impact of TV Shows

Magnetic Source Imaging

Brain Electrical Activity Mapping



6. TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS

Dry, Portable Electrode Sets Take EEG beyond Laboratory

Smartphone-Enabled EEG for Rapid Brain Injury Identification

New, Less-Damaging Soft Electrodes Improve Diagnostic Outcomes in Brain Function

Dissolvable Electrodes in Development for Brain Diagnosis

New Miniature Ear-borne Electrodes Enable Unobtrusive EEG Recording

Engineers from Imperial College Develop Novel EEG Device

Imec and Holst Centre Unveil Portable Wireless EEG Device

Australian Scientist Develops BARIndex Technology for Interpreting EEG Data

NIC Scientists Discover New Process to Accurately Detect Brain™s Electrical Activity

Scientists Develop ICA Technique for Capturing Brain Dynamics



7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

BrainScope Obtains FDA Approval for Ahead 300

EGI Launches New Update for its Net Station EEG Software Suite

Nihon Kohden Rolls Out Telemetry-Type EEG Headset

Nihon Kohden Launches Live View Panel„¢

Cortical Dynamics Secures CE Mark for BAR Monitor

FDA Clears BrainScope™s Ahead 200 for Adjunctive TBI Assessment

BrainScope Receives FDA Approval for Ahead 100 for Adjunctive Assessment of TBI

Konan Medical Launches EvokeDx„¢

Nexstim Rolls Out NBS 5 System



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Compumedics Secures Neuro-Diagnostic and Monitoring Systems Supply Contract from Bestmed

imec and Holst Centre Team Up with Nihon Kohden to Develop Wireless EEG Device

Natus Takes Over Assets of NeuroQuest

Compumedics Gains Access to KRISS™ MEG Technology

Nihon Kohden Inks Equipment Supply Agreement with Novation

EGI Inks Deal with EB Neuro to Distribute Products in the US

Compumedics Inks Distribution Contract for its Neurological Monitoring Systems in China

Medtronic Acquires Covidien

EGI Secures US NINDS/NIH Grant for Technology Development



9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Cadwell Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Compumedics Limited (Australia)

EB Neuro S.P.A. (Italy)

Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (US)

Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems, Inc. (US)

Natus Medical Incorporated (US)

NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Nihon Kohden America, Inc. (US)

Noraxon U.S.A., Inc. (US)



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Analytics in Units

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Product Segment

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electroencephalograph (EEG) Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Electroencephalograph (EEG) Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Electroencephalograph (EEG) Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units (EMG/EP) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Electromyographs/ Evoked Potential Units (EMG/EP) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units (EMG/EP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics in Dollars

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Product Segment

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electroencephalograph (EEG) Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Electroencephalograph (EEG) Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Electroencephalograph (EEG) Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units (EMG/EP) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units (EMG/EP) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units (EMG/EP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

United States - The Single Largest Market

Table 30: Prevalence of Major Neurological Disorders in the US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Breakdown of US Population by Age Group (2015) (In Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: US Obesity Prevalence by Segment: 2009-10, 2011-12 and 2013-14 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Obesity Prevalence in the US Adult Population by Age Group: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Obesity Prevalence in the US Adult Population by Race: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: US Adult Obesity Rates by State: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Obesity Prevalence in the US Youth Population by Race: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Long-Term EEG Monitoring Offers New Opportunities

A Glance at Epilepsy Statistics

Statistics related to Children™s Epilepsy revealed by Epilepsy Foundation:

Neonatal EEG Monitoring - Facilitating Early Detection of Brain Damage in Infants

Reimbursement Scenario

Table 38: Medicare Reimbursement for EEG Procedures (2016 & 2017): Medicare Physician Fee Schedule in Dollars for Select CPT Codes

Table 39: Medicare Reimbursement for EMG and Evoked Potential Procedures (2016 & 2017): Medicare Physician Fee Schedule in Dollars for Select CPT Codes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches/Approvals

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 40: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: The US Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: The US 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 43: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: The US Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: The US 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Volume Analytics

Table 46: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Canadian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 49: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Canadian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver for EEG and EMG Market

Table 52: Percentage Distribution of Japanese Population by Age Group: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Government Initiatives to Improve Healthcare

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Nihon Kohden Corporation - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 53: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Japanese Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 56: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Japanese Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Europe - Leading the Global EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices Market

Aging Population: An Influencing Factor

Table 59: Population Breakup by Age Group for EU-28 Countries: 2015 (as a Percentage of Total Population) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Life Expectancy at 65 Years and Activity Limitation Years from Life Expectancy at 65 for Select Countries in Europe (2012)

Deployment of EEG Monitoring Devices on the Rise

Healthcare System . in a State of Transition?

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 61: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: European Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: European 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: European Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: European 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 67: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: European Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: European 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: European Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: European 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Growth Drivers

Table 73: Percentage Distribution of French Population by Age Group: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 74: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: French Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: French 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 77: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: French Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: French 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

Market Analysis

Volume Analytics

Table 80: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: German Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: German 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 83: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: German Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: German 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Manufacturers Focus on Pricing Strategies

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 86: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Italian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Italian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 89: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Italian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Italian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

Volume Analytics

Table 92: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: The UK Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: The UK 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 95: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: The UK Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: The UK 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Volume Analytics

Table 98: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Spanish Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 101: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Spanish Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 104: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Russian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Russian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 107: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Russian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Russian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Volume Analytics

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

Market Analysis

Volume Analytics

Table 128: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Chinese Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 131: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Chinese Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 133: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Increasing Focus on Quality Healthcare to Propel Growth in India

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 134: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Indian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: Indian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 137: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Indian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 139: Indian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview of Regional Select Markets

Korea

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Volume Analytics

Table 146: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Latin American Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 148: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 150: Latin American Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 151: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 152: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 153: Latin American Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 154: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 155: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 156: Latin American Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 157: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Volume Analytics

Table 158: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 159: Brazilian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 160: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 161: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 162: Brazilian Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 163: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Volume Analytics

Table 164: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 166: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 167: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 169: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Volume Analytics

Table 170: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 171: Rest of World Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 172: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 173: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 174: Rest of World Historic Review for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 175: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electroencephalograph Equipment and Electromyographs/Evoked Potential Units Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 37 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 41) The United States (22) Canada (2) Japan (1) Europe (12) - France (1) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (1) - Italy (3) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2) Middle East (1) Latin America (1)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443593



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-eeg-emg-and-evoked-potential-devices-industry-300671804.html