Global Efficacy Testing Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030: Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Efficacy Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Efficacy Testing estimated at US$540.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$713.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $166.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Efficacy Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$166.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$171.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$113.4 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured) -

Eurofins Scientific SE

Merck KGaA

WuXi AppTec

SGS S.A

bioMerieux

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Pacific Biolabs Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Efficacy Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Efficacy Testing

Global Efficacy Testing Market Poised for Steady Growth

US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth

to Witness Rapid Growth Anti-microbial/Preservative Efficacy Testing to Register Rapid Growth

Disinfectant Efficacy Testing Dominates

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Importance of Preservative Efficacy Testing

Challenge Organisms

Testing Techniques

Challenges

Conclusion

Preservation Technique for Paraben-Free Cosmetics

Development of Alternative Techniques of Preservation

Adoption of Hurdle Technology

Preservative Systems in Liquid Dietary Supplements

Preservative Efficacy Test (PET) for Cosmetics

Efficacy Testing for Cosmetics

Techniques Employed for Demonstrating Effectiveness of Disinfectants

Categorization of Test Types

Surface Testing

Additional Tests Mandated for the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the USP

Contact Time Defined

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Efficacy Testing

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma Efficacy Testing

Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025

Aging Population Propels the Demand for Ethicacy Testing in End-use Applications

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2016 & 2018

Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for Efficacy Testing

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for Efficacy Testing

Global Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018

Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for Cell Harvesting: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v4ljas

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets