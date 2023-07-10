Global Efficacy Testing Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030: Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Efficacy Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Efficacy Testing estimated at US$540.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$713.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $166.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR

The Efficacy Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$166.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$171.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$113.4 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured) -

  • Eurofins Scientific SE
  • Merck KGaA
  • WuXi AppTec
  • SGS S.A
  • bioMerieux
  • Charles River Laboratories Inc.
  • Pacific Biolabs Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • Efficacy Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • A Prelude to Efficacy Testing
  • Global Efficacy Testing Market Poised for Steady Growth
  • US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth
  • Anti-microbial/Preservative Efficacy Testing to Register Rapid Growth
  • Disinfectant Efficacy Testing Dominates

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Importance of Preservative Efficacy Testing
  • Challenge Organisms
  • Testing Techniques
  • Challenges
  • Conclusion
  • Preservation Technique for Paraben-Free Cosmetics
  • Development of Alternative Techniques of Preservation
  • Adoption of Hurdle Technology
  • Preservative Systems in Liquid Dietary Supplements
  • Preservative Efficacy Test (PET) for Cosmetics
  • Efficacy Testing for Cosmetics
  • Techniques Employed for Demonstrating Effectiveness of Disinfectants
  • Categorization of Test Types
  • Surface Testing
  • Additional Tests Mandated for the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the USP
  • Contact Time Defined
  • Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Efficacy Testing
  • Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
  • Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma Efficacy Testing
  • Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025
  • Aging Population Propels the Demand for Ethicacy Testing in End-use Applications
  • Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
  • Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
  • World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2016 & 2018
  • Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for Efficacy Testing
  • Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for Efficacy Testing
  • Global Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018
  • Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018
  • Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
  • Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for Cell Harvesting: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

