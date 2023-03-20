Global Egg Protein Powder Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $5.97 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%

DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egg Protein Powder Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global egg protein powder market grew from $4.33 billion in 2022 to $4.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The egg protein powder market is expected to grow to $5.97 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Major players in the egg protein powder market are Avangardco, Bouwhuis Enthoven, BNL Food Group, DEB EL FOOD, Eurovo Group, GF Ovodry, Kewpie, Post Holdings, Rose Acre Farms, Sanovo, Rembrandt, Taiyo Kagaku, DEPS, IGRECA, NOW Foods, Sharrets Nutritions LLP and Taj Agro Products.



The egg protein powder market consists of sales of protein powder, egg whey, egg white protein isolate. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The egg protein powder refer to a made from isolated protein from eggs by pasteurization. Egg protein powder has a high biological value that contains various vitamins and minerals, and it is a great choice of protein powder for many people. Egg protein powder is a natural unflavored product that has a harsh taste. The egg protein powder is mainly used as it is lactose-free and very low in carbohydrates and fats.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the egg protein powder market in 2022. The regions covered in the egg protein powder market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of egg protein powder are whole egg powder, egg yolk powder and egg white powder. The whole egg powder is a dried form of the complete eggs. Whole egg powder is commonly used as a substitute for protein-rich foods due to its longer shelf life when compared with fresh eggs. it includes solid and liquid form, that are used in dietary supplements, bakery products, meat products, ice creams and others.



The high growth in the nutraceuticals & dietary supplement industry is expected to propel the growth of the egg protein powder market. The egg protein powder is used as a dietary supplement as it is lactose-free and has high bioavailability. It helps in improving muscle recovery, as the egg protein powder has a low content of carbohydrates and fats. Nutraceuticals are products that provide medical or health benefits.

The egg protein powder is used in nutraceuticals due to its nutritional and functional properties. The growth of the nutraceuticals & dietary supplement industry will result in the demand for egg protein powder as it is an essential dietary and nutritional supplement.

For instance, according to a news release by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in June 2021, the Indian nutraceutical market will grow to around $18 billion by 2025 whereas the Indian dietary supplements market is worth $3,924.44 million in 2020 and expected to reach $10,198.57 million by 2026 at a year on year rate of 22%. Therefore, high growth in the nutraceuticals & dietary supplement industry will drive the growth of the egg protein powder market.



Innovation and new product launches are key trends gaining popularity in the egg protein powder market. Key players are focusing on innovating, developing, and launching new products such as plant-based egg protein powder that is enhanced with additional benefits for consumers such as vegan-friendly, cholesterol/fat-free, and protein benefits. Innovation and new product launches help companies to offer unique products and attract customers while gaining a competitive edge in the market.

In January 2022, Symrise AG, a German-based company producing flavoring and food ingredients signed a purchase agreement to acquire Schaffelaarbos, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition helps Symrise to become a reference global player in pet nutritional solutions and further expand its global presence while taking an immediate leading position in the European egg protein market. Schaffelaarbos BV is a Netherlands-based producer and supplier of egg powder for human consumption, egg powder for animal feed applications, and eggshell products.



The countries covered in the egg protein powder market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

