Global Eggs Receives Investment of Up to $1 Billion from Warburg Pincus

Investment to support Global Eggs' next phase of growth

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, the pioneer of global growth investing, today announced an agreement to invest up to $1 billion in Global Eggs ("the Company"), the largest multinational producer and distributor of table eggs. Valuing the Company at $8 billion, the investment underscores Warburg Pincus' commitment to partnering with exceptional founders and investing in global companies with high growth potential. The equity for the transaction is being provided by Warburg Pincus Capital Solutions Founders Fund ("WPCS FF").

Global Eggs is the world's largest multinational producer and distributor of table eggs, with more than 45 million birds across its operations in the United States, South America, and Europe. Founded in 2018 by Executive Chairman Ricardo Faria, Global Eggs produces and distributes a full range of table eggs across conventional, cage-free, free-range, and specialty products, and is on track to produce over 15 billion eggs this year. The Company has expanded through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions and currently operates more than 50 farms across three continents. The Company takes a vertically integrated approach across pullet breeding, feed formulation, packaging, and logistics that enables it to deliver consistent, high-quality products that meet rigorous food safety standards for customers worldwide.

"In under a decade, we have scaled Global Eggs to become the largest multinational producer and distributor of table eggs, and with Warburg Pincus' investment and ongoing support, we will accelerate our next chapter of growth in both new and existing markets," said Ricardo Faria. "We have proven our ability to execute in the United States, South America, and Europe, and given Warburg Pincus' global reach, we believe they are the right partner to advance our long-term ambitions."

"Ricardo is an exceptional entrepreneur and we were aligned with his vision from day one to build on the Company's strong foundation in a category supported by durable demand," said Gaurav Seth, Managing Director, Head of Capital Solutions, Americas, Warburg Pincus. "Global Eggs has an exciting and significant opportunity ahead, and we look forward to leveraging our expertise to help the Company enter new markets, drive efficiencies, and strengthen its brands," added Allison Ross, Principal, Warburg Pincus.

Warburg Pincus Capital Solutions Founders Fund closed in September 2024 with over $4 billion in commitments. Capital Solutions has a flexible mandate that allows it to partner with founders and existing shareholders to provide solutions for balance sheet optimization, shareholder liquidity, M&A, or growth. The group leverages Warburg Pincus' global platform and firmwide resources across geographies to source and execute on hybrid capital transactions.

Allison Ross will join Global Eggs' Board of Directors as part of the transaction.

Morgan Stanley is acting as sole placement agent to Global Eggs, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as its legal counsel.

Houlihan Lokey is acting as financial advisor to Warburg Pincus, and Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as its legal counsel.

Warburg Pincus LLC is the pioneer of global growth investing. A private partnership since 1966, the firm has the flexibility and experience to focus on helping investors and management teams achieve enduring success across market cycles. Today, the firm has more than $100 billion in assets under management, and more than 215 companies in its active portfolio, diversified across stages, sectors, and geographies. Warburg Pincus has invested in more than 1,100 companies across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies.

Warburg Pincus' Capital Solutions team collaborates closely with the firm's 290+ investment professionals and approximately 75 value creation executives across Warburg Pincus' global industry verticals, critical to sourcing and underwriting differentiated, attractive investments. Recent investments have included DriveCentric, Excelitas Technologies, MB2 Dental, Madison International Realty, MIAX, MyKaarma, Nord Security, Service Compression, and United Trust Bank.

The firm is headquartered in New York with more than 15 offices globally. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Global Eggs is a leading multinational producer and distributor of table eggs, focused on meeting the evolving needs of consumers across its markets. Founded in 2018 by Executive Chairman Ricardo Faria, Global Eggs produces and distributes a full range of table eggs and operates trusted regional egg brands in the United States (Hillandale Farms), South America (Granja Faria), and Europe (Hevo Group). The Company takes a vertically integrated approach across pullet breeding, feed formulation, packaging, and logistics that enables it to deliver consistent, high-quality products that meet rigorous food safety standards for customers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.globaleggs.com .

