Global Eggshell Membrane (Hydrolyzed and Unhydrolyzed) Market Report 2021

The "Global Eggshell Membrane Market By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceuticals, and Other Applications), By Type (Hydrolyzed and Unhydrolyzed), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027"

The Global Eggshell Membrane Market size is expected to reach $198.9 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 13.2% CAGR

Eggshell membrane is the thin lining present in the outer covering of an egg. It contains various kinds of nutrients and chemical elements, which make it suitable for its usage in a wide variety of products. It is majorly used as a dietary supplement and is primarily made up of fibrous proteins like collagen type I.

Moreover, the eggshell membrane naturally consists of a high level of keratin, elastin and hyaluronic acid. These elements are very important for skin and hair growth. It also contains dietary proteins, acids, minerals and enzymes, which helps in promoting joint health.



There is increasing popularity of eggshell membrane across many end-use domains as it emerged as one of the crucial ingredients for various products. In the last few years, the eggshell membrane has been increasingly used for supplementation, which further includes its application in cosmetic, dermatological, and nutraceutical products.

One of the major reasons for the popularity of the product is that it has a natural elixir to cure arthritis that makes it suitable for the pharmaceutical sector. In recent times, the eggshell membrane has found a broad variety of applications in different products due to its numerous therapeutic benefits.



Application Outlook



The usage of the eggshell membrane in cosmetic and nutraceutical products is increasing as it helps in skin nourishment and preventing any kind of human joint health-related diseases that will drive the demand for the product in the market. In addition, eggshell membrane helps in the treatment of various diseases like calcium deficiency and connective tissue & joint disorder, which increases its application in the pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industry. This will further augment the demand for eggshell membrane in the market.



Type Outlook



Hydrolyzed eggshell membranes are commonly utilized by numerous industries around the world because they have the maximum content of membrane. This type of eggshell membrane contains various bioactive components, which can affect the physiology & presentation of the nails, skin, or hair. There is an increasing preference for hydrolyzed eggshell membrane from the supply and demand sides, which is estimated to spur the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register a promising growth rate during the forecast period. It is due to the increasing number of the key players penetrating in the regional eggshell membrane market in this region. In addition, this region is the largest producer of egg across the globe, which leads to the less cost of raw materials to obtain the eggshell membrane.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Key companies profiled in the report include

Kewpie Corporation

Microcore Research Laboratories India Private Limited

Ecovatec Solutions, Inc.

Eggnovo S.L

Dutch Eggmembrane Protein Powder (DEPP) B.V.

Stratum Nutrition (ESM Technologies, LLC)

Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc.

Bolise Co., Limited

Mitushi Biopharma

Biova, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kuwz1z

