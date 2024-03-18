Global Elastomers Markets and Applications, 2022-2023 & Forecasts through to 2028 - Elastomer Products Replacing Conventional Material in a Variety of Applications

18 Mar, 2024, 19:30 ET
The global elastomers market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2023 through 2028 to reach $153.5 billion. The Asia-Pacific market was valued at $46.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $77.6 billion by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9%.
The growth in North America and Europe will be slower, i.e., these regions will grow at CAGRs of 6.6% and 5.4%, respectively, from 2023 through 2028, reaching $29.7 billion and $23.3 billion, respectively. The rate of growth is expected to pick up in the coming years. The Asia-Pacific region, especially China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India, should grow relatively faster throughout the next five years.
The key global companies in the global elastomers market are trying to create partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations with small and medium elastomer companies. For instance, in April 2023, DuPont entered into a collaboration with Qosina. Through this collaboration, Qosina gained access to DuPont's Liveo Silicone Elastomer series, which is specifically used in the production of biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. Likewise, in November 2023, Covestro AG strengthened its partnership with China's Huafon. This partnership will help the company to increase its elastomer business in China.
Tires, hoses, gaskets, adhesives, tubes, belts, and coatings are among the applications for which the majority of elastomers are employed in the automobile sector. The performance of the automotive sector as a whole is closely correlated with the use of elastomers in that sector. Because of their belief in the potential growth of the automobile industry in developing countries like China, India, and Japan, automakers are dedicated to innovation.
This report contains comprehensive information about the elastomers industry and the users of elastomers. It also includes details about various types of elastomers, processes associated with elastomers, and end-use industries that rely on elastomers.
The global elastomers market is segmented into the following categories:
- Type (thermosets, and thermoplastics).
- Process (injection molding, extrusion, adhesive, coating).
- End-use Industries (automotive, industrial, medical, consumer goods, building and construction).
- Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW).
The Report Includes
- 119 data tables and 38 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for elastomers
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023, forecast for 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to elastomers, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by product type, process, end-user industry, and geographical region
- A look at the innovations, technological advancements, and the launch of novel products from market players
- Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and product pipeline of the industry, and discussion on ESG challenges and ESG practices in the elastomer industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of the leading players in the industry:
- Arkema
- BASF
- Covestro
- Dow
- Dupont
- Evonik Industries
- Huntsman International
- Kuraray
- Lanxess
- LG Chem
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Regulatory Bodies in the Global Elastomers Market
- Factors Affecting Choice of Elastomer
- Importance of the Elastomers
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Elastomer Products Replacing Conventional Material in a Variety of Applications
- Growing Research and Development Activities in Silicone Elastomers
- Restraints
- Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
- Opportunities
- Growth Opportunities in Asian Markets
- Opportunities for Sustainable Elastomer Products
- Challenges
- High Initial Infrastructure Cost
- Environmental Regulations
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Highlights
- Trends
- Development of New Thermosets and Thermoplastics Manufacturing Processes
- Silicone Elastomers and their Applications
Chapter 5 Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global Elastomers Markets by Type
- Thermosets
- Thermoplastics
- Global Elastomers Markets by Process
- Injection Molding
- Extrusion
- Adhesive
- Coating
- Other Processes
- Global Elastomers Markets by End-Use Industries
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Medical
- Consumer Goods
- Building and Construction
- Other Industries
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Global Elastomers Market: Market Share
- Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin
- Patent Analysis Based on Year
- Patent Analysis Based on Type
- Patent Analysis Based on Patents Filed by Different Applicants
- M&A Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Global Elastomers Markets: An ESG Perspective
- ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data
- ESG Practices in the Global Elastomers Markets
- Current Status of ESG in the Global Elastomers Market
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Elastomers Manufacturing Advancement
