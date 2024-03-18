Global Elastomers Markets and Applications, 2022-2023 & Forecasts through to 2028 - Elastomer Products Replacing Conventional Material in a Variety of Applications

DUBLIN, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Elastomers: Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global elastomers market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2023 through 2028 to reach $153.5 billion. The Asia-Pacific market was valued at $46.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $77.6 billion by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9%.

The growth in North America and Europe will be slower, i.e., these regions will grow at CAGRs of 6.6% and 5.4%, respectively, from 2023 through 2028, reaching $29.7 billion and $23.3 billion, respectively. The rate of growth is expected to pick up in the coming years. The Asia-Pacific region, especially China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India, should grow relatively faster throughout the next five years.

The key global companies in the global elastomers market are trying to create partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations with small and medium elastomer companies. For instance, in April 2023, DuPont entered into a collaboration with Qosina. Through this collaboration, Qosina gained access to DuPont's Liveo Silicone Elastomer series, which is specifically used in the production of biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. Likewise, in November 2023, Covestro AG strengthened its partnership with China's Huafon. This partnership will help the company to increase its elastomer business in China.

Tires, hoses, gaskets, adhesives, tubes, belts, and coatings are among the applications for which the majority of elastomers are employed in the automobile sector. The performance of the automotive sector as a whole is closely correlated with the use of elastomers in that sector. Because of their belief in the potential growth of the automobile industry in developing countries like China, India, and Japan, automakers are dedicated to innovation.

This report contains comprehensive information about the elastomers industry and the users of elastomers. It also includes details about various types of elastomers, processes associated with elastomers, and end-use industries that rely on elastomers.

The global elastomers market is segmented into the following categories:

Type (thermosets, and thermoplastics).

Process (injection molding, extrusion, adhesive, coating).

End-use Industries (automotive, industrial, medical, consumer goods, building and construction).

Region: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The Report Includes

119 data tables and 38 additional tables

An overview of the global market for elastomers

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023, forecast for 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to elastomers, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by product type, process, end-user industry, and geographical region

A look at the innovations, technological advancements, and the launch of novel products from market players

Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and product pipeline of the industry, and discussion on ESG challenges and ESG practices in the elastomer industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of the leading players in the industry: Arkema BASF Covestro Dow Dupont Evonik Industries Huntsman International Kuraray Lanxess LG Chem



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Regulatory Bodies in the Global Elastomers Market

Factors Affecting Choice of Elastomer

Importance of the Elastomers

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Drivers Elastomer Products Replacing Conventional Material in a Variety of Applications Growing Research and Development Activities in Silicone Elastomers

Restraints Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Opportunities Growth Opportunities in Asian Markets Opportunities for Sustainable Elastomer Products

Challenges High Initial Infrastructure Cost Environmental Regulations



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Highlights

Trends

Development of New Thermosets and Thermoplastics Manufacturing Processes

Silicone Elastomers and their Applications

Chapter 5 Pricing Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Elastomers Markets by Type Thermosets Thermoplastics

Global Elastomers Markets by Process Injection Molding Extrusion Adhesive Coating Other Processes

Global Elastomers Markets by End-Use Industries Automotive Industrial Medical Consumer Goods Building and Construction Other Industries



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Global Elastomers Market: Market Share

Patent Analysis Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin Patent Analysis Based on Year Patent Analysis Based on Type Patent Analysis Based on Patents Filed by Different Applicants

M&A Analysis

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Global Elastomers Markets: An ESG Perspective

ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

ESG Practices in the Global Elastomers Markets

Current Status of ESG in the Global Elastomers Market

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Elastomers Manufacturing Advancement

Company Profiles

Arkema

BASF

Covestro

Dow

Dupont

Evonik Industries

Huntsman International

Kuraray

Lanxess

LG Chem

