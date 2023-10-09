Global Elbow Repair Devices (MedCore) Market Analysis Report 2023-2029 Featuring Leading Players, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, and Stryker and More

09 Oct, 2023, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Elbow Repair Devices Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore - Includes: Primary Elbow Implants, Radial Head Implants, and 1 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for elbow repair devices is projected to reach $294.5 million, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022. This report includes primary elbow implants, radial head implants, and plates and screws for elbow repair.
A recent report on the global market for elbow repair devices provides a thorough examination of market dynamics, growth trends, and key players in the industry. Covering the period from 2019 to 2029, the report offers valuable insights into unit sales, average selling prices, market value, and forecasts up to 2029. Historical data dating back to 2019 is also included, making it a comprehensive resource for industry professionals.
This report is a valuable resource for stakeholders in the elbow repair device industry, providing a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, competitive landscape, and growth opportunities. It also includes an assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.
Key Highlights:
- Market Overview: The report analyzes primary elbow implants, radial head implants, and elbow plates and screws, offering a holistic view of the elbow repair device market.
- Technological Advancements: The market is witnessing a transformation with the integration of digital technology and 3D printing. Personalized orthopedic solutions tailored to individual patients' needs are becoming increasingly prevalent, enhancing patient outcomes.
- Leading Players: Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, and Stryker are the dominant players in the global elbow repair device market. Zimmer Biomet, in particular, holds a significant market share, offering a wide range of products.
- Segmentation: The market is segmented into primary elbow implants, radial head implants, and plates and screws for elbow repair, providing a detailed analysis of each segment.
Global Elbow Repair Device Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Procedures Included
- Markets Included
- Regions Included
- Introduction
- Pathology
- Device Types
- Primary Elbow Devices
- Radial Head Elbow Devices
- Elbow Plates and Screws
- Contraindications
- Challenges in Defining the Market
- Procedure Numbers
- Total Elbow Procedures
- Primary Elbow Replacement Procedures
- Radial Head Replacement Procedures
- Elbow ORIF Procedures
- Market Overview
- By Segment
- By Region
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Total Elbow Repair Device Market
- Primary Elbow Implant Market
- Radial Head Implant Market
- Elbow Plate & Screw Market
- Drivers and Limiters
- Market Drivers
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Acumed
- Axomed
- Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical
- Biotek (ChetanMeditech)
- Canwell Medical
- Changzhou Canshin Medical Technology
- Changzhou Waston Medical Appliance
- Conventus Orthopedics
- DePuy Synthes
- Enovis
- Evolutis
- GPC Medical
- I.T.S.
- Implantcast
- J.S. Medimax
- Japan MDM
- Jiangsu Trauhui
- Kisco
- Konigsee Implantate
- LimaCorporate
- LINK
- Mathys
- Medacta
- Medartis
- Medtronic
- Narang Medical
- Nebula Surgical
- Ortho Technology
- Aap Implantate
- RCH Orthopedics
- Shanghai A-Orth Medical
- Shanghai Aomed Ortho(Medtho)
- Sharma Orthopedic
- Skeletal Dynamics
- Smith & Nephew
- Stryker
- Suzhou Gemmed Medical Instrument
- Suzhou Sunan Zimmered
- TriMed
- Vastortho
- Weigao Orthopedic
- Xinrong and XL Orthomed.
- Zimmer Biomet
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7hri7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article