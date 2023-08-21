Global Elderly Care Technology Analysis Report 2023: Focus on Wearables and Contactless Monitoring, Virtual or Robotic Health Assistant, and Smart Pill Dispensers

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Advances and Growth Opportunities in Elderly Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report profiles innovations in remote health monitoring and health assistive technologies such as wearables and contactless monitoring, virtual or robotic health assistant, and smart pill dispensers.

The analysis shows the integration of digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, and the internet of things-enabled solutions to make monitoring and assistance intelligent and proactive.

World Health Organization statistics state that by 2030, one out of six people will be 60 years of age or more. The aged population will likely increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion in 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050.

The senior population typically experiences a gradual decrease in physical and mental capacity. This causes a high disease and socioeconomic burden on patients and the healthcare system. There is a need for innovative solutions to promote active and independent aging for older people.

The report also covers innovations around each technology segment, enabling technologies, industry initiatives and trends, and patent analysis. Most importantly for stakeholders, the report offers several growth opportunities in elderly care innovations they can explore and capture over the next few years.

Other vital information includes:

Drivers and restraints for the industry and technologies

Research efforts in the elderly care space, particularly in health monitoring and assistive technologies

Notable players leading industry trends

Acquisitions, partnerships, funding, and new business models for the elder care space

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Elderly Care Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Social and Demographic Changes Drive the Elderly Care Industry

Top Countries With the Largest Aging Population

Regional Trends of the Aging Population

The Need for Elderly Care Solutions

Segmentation of Elderly Care Solutions

Technology Segmentation for the Elderly Care Industry

How Technologies Enable Healthy Aging for the Elderly

Industry Growth Drivers

Technology Growth Drivers

Industry Growth Restraints

Technology Growth Restraints

Scope of Analysis

3. Health Monitoring

Overview of Health Monitoring in the Elderly

Health-monitoring Devices Integrated into Elderly Care

Wearables for Health Monitoring

Contactless Health-monitoring Devices

Benefits and Challenges of Health-monitoring Technologies

Unobtrusive, Remote Monitoring Solutions for At-home Senior Care

Senior Care Wearables for Detecting Falls and Behavioral Changes

Key Elderly Care Health-monitoring Technologies Under Clinical Development

4. Assistive Technologies

Overview of Assistive Technologies for the Elderly

Virtual Assistants

Robotic Assistance

Intelligent Pill Dispenser

Emerging Virtual Assistants

Assistive Robots for Elders with Mobility Issues

Intelligent Pill Dispenser Innovations

Key Elderly Care Assistive Technologies Under Clinical Development

Key Elderly Care Robotic Assistive Technologies Under Clinical Development

Key Elderly Care Pill Dispenser Technologies Under Clinical Development

Digital Technology Innovations Around Elderly Care - Use of AI

Innovations Around Virtual Assistant for Elderly - Use of IoT and mApps

5. Industry Initiatives

Analysis of Digital Elderly Care Monitoring and Assistance Devices

Business Models Focusing on Home Care and Collaboration with Technology Partners

Upcoming Business Model for Elderly Care - Healthcare Providers Collaborating with Technology Providers

Funding and Investment Analysis for Companies in the United States

Funding and Investment Analysis for Companies in Europe and Asia

and Industry Initiatives - Partnerships for Technology Adoption for Ensuring Healthy Aging

Industry Initiatives - Mergers and Acquisitions to Tap the Multibillion-Dollar Elderly Care Market

Regional Insights of Elderly Care Innovation

Patent Analysis of Elderly Healthcare Monitoring and Assistive Techs

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of Digital Biomarkers for Predictive and Preventive Care

Growth Opportunity 2: Efficient Elderly Care Management Plans Using Technology

Growth Opportunity 3: Convergence of Digital Assistants and Assistance Robots Through Interoperable Data

7. Appendix

Key Patents

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

