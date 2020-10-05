Global eLearning Conference Will Share Stories That Shape the Future of Learning

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global eLearning and international industry experts from the eLearning and Learning & Development industries will gather on November 10, 2020 for an eLearning Conference to celebrate A New Era of eLearning: Stories That Shape Our Future in a one-day Live Video Conference.

Industry experts and business leaders from around the world will share their stories on how eLearning is rapidly changing the way we do business and interact with a global audience. The Keynote Speakers Announced for this event include 3 industry experts to share stories, best practices, and the latest technology for Global Businesses and the Learning & Development industries.

The year 2020 has certainly brought challenges, epiphanies, new protocols, and a New Era of eLearning. Businesses, educators, and governments around the world are adapting to the "New Normal" by creating strategies to address training, communication, isolation, skill development, and new best practices. The conference will bring together business and industry experts, from around the world, to engage in story-driven sessions that describe how businesses are addressing the demands for elearning.

"Many organizations realized, well before COVID-19, that eLearning was a vital tool to expedite learning across an increasingly remote and especially global workforce. The 2020 pandemic has dramatically accelerated the need for eLearning to boldly move in directions of inclusivity, dynamic engagement, and reliable outcomes. We have gathered some of the industry's leading experts to share their stories and provide guidance for this coming decade of eLearning," says Gary Schulties, President of Global eLearning, the conference's Title Sponsor.

Some of the stories include:

The Future of eLearning: Adaptability, Agility, and Resilience with John Frederick, Chief Administrative Officer, Skillsoft, and CEO, SumTotal

with John Frederick, Chief Administrative Officer, Skillsoft, and CEO, SumTotal Telling Stories in Augmented Reality with Michael Wheeler, Founder & CEO, Reality Lab

with Michael Wheeler, Founder & CEO, Reality Lab Why 2020 has Forever Changed L&D with David Kelly, EVP & Executive Director, The Learning Guild

with David Kelly, EVP & Executive Director, The Learning Guild Learning in Life-Sustaining Settings with Pete Sandford , EVP, NXLevel Solutions

The Journey of Accessibility with Jennifer Sagalyn , Director of Strategic Partnerships, Perkins School for the Blind

with , Director of Strategic Partnerships, for the Blind And many more industry experts and business leaders!

View the entire program and register to attend the Global eLearning Conference at: www.GlobaleLearningConference.com on November 10, 2020 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm EST.

About Global eLearning: At the heart of a global eLearning strategy is the translation and localization process. We help businesses and professionals in the Learning and Development industry communicate their content to a global audience. www.GlobaleLearning.com

