Global eLearning Provider KnowledgeCity Identifies 2022 HR Trends in Learning and Development

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeCity, a leader in online education and training solutions, has identified its human resources trends for 2022. KnowledgeCity identified these trends through ongoing internal data analysis of course demand, and through the major pain points relayed by clients, including skills gaps, staffing shortages, hiring and retention, career development, employee motivation and mental health.

The focal points are further underpinned by both internal and external research across the eLearning and online training spectrum, with particular attention on pandemic-driven issues, developments and shifts in workforce models, evolving technologies, labor markets, physical and mental health, and socioeconomics.

"2021 has shown how quickly priorities can shift for employees and businesses alike. As a result, employers need to keep up and make the right strategic adjustments to attract and retain talent and remain competitive," said KnowledgeCity Chief Executive Officer Marwan Alshaer. "All of these issues either stem directly from COVID-19 pandemic or have been bubbling below the surface and have been raised to the forefront by it. We believe many of them will bring lasting change to the HR industry and broader employee experience."

The following are seven key learning and development areas HR professionals should focus on in 2022:

Upskilling as a driver of career advancement and a strategy to combat The Great Resignation

Expanded technology training from introductory to advanced to close the widening skills gap

Growth of micro-learning, mobile learning, video learning, and anytime learning

Balancing required, optional, and individually selected training to elevate, engage, and motivate your workforce

Prioritize and destigmatize employee mental health education and resources

Artificial intelligence and its potential to transform HR initiatives in employee training and career development

Continuous learning as a differentiator in workforce agility, internal mobility, and competitive outperformance

Using insights from its internal trend analysis, client needs and feedback, and broader research, KnowledgeCity is updating existing courses and developing new ones to meet the evolving needs of its clients in 2022 and beyond.

