Global electric & hybrid semi-trailers market is projected to reach USD 8.33 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 16.8%

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market by Type (Flat Bed Trailer, Dry Vans, Refrigerated Trailers, Lowboy Trailers, Tanker, and Others), by Propulsion (Fuel Hybrid, and Electric), by Tonnage (Below 25 Tons, Between 25-50 Tons, Between 50-100 Tons, and Above 100 Tons), by Number of Axles (Less than 3 Axles, 3 to 4 Axles, and More than 4 Axles), by End-Use Industry (Heavy Industry, Construction, Chemicals, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Logistics, and Others) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy's offering.

The battle for supremacy in electric vehicles started in the passenger car segment. Now, it's trailer makers' turn to wave goodbye to petrol and diesel-powered offerings.

As governments across the globe are working towards carbon neutrality, making trailers greener is an important step. Over the past few years, authorities have been tightening emissions standards to squeeze out rigs that don't meet the bar — an incentive for manufacturers to electrify.

Recently, electric & hybrid semi-trailer trucks have dramatically increased in popularity due to the steady innovation in electric vehicles and a high demand for sustainable and cost effective commercial vehicles. Since hybrid semi-trailers reached the market and a stream of prominent manufacturers and large brand names have invested in the production of electric semi-trailers, it's clear that the future of all vehicles, even heavy duty transport, looks electric.

The market size for electric & hybrid semi-trailers with less than 3 axles is expected to be the largest as this type of trailers are preferred in North America and Asia Pacific. The legally permissible load that can be transported on a semi-trailer depends on the number of axles. Weight limit and Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) depend on state laws and are designed for the safety of the vehicle during operation. Government regulations on weight limits and number of axles are driving the market for less than 3 axles segment.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. The North American market is currently in the replacement phase with an aging fleet that needs to be replaced with technologically advanced electric & hybrid semi-trailers. Moreover, the busy road infrastructure network and the growing transportation and logistics industry in the U.S. and Canada are expected to boost the regional market growth. Furthermore, relaxation in government regulations regarding weight carrying capacity and dimensions of the semi-trailer is likely to lead to the increased demand for lightweight transport vehicles, thereby driving the market demand.

Asia Pacific held a revenue share of over xx% in 2022. The region comprises some of the fastest growing economies, including India, China, and South Korea. With developments taking place at a fast pace, the logistics sector in this region is growing. High growth of industrialization in these countries offers new opportunities in the semi-trailer market. The increase in the overall industrial production has led to increased freight transportation, fueling the demand for semi-trailers in this region.

Request detailed sample of this study: https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-electric-hybrid-semi-trailers-market-2023-2030/

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and scope

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline

2. Market Research Methodology

2.1. Research methodology and design

2.2. Sample selection

2.3. Reliability and validity

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Analysis

4.1. Market size and growth rates

4.2. Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends

4.3. Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts

4.4. Market constraints and challenges

4.5. Industry value chain analysis

4.6. Industry analysis – Porter's

4.6.1. Threat of new entrants

4.6.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.6.3. Bargaining power of buyers

4.6.4. Threat of substitutes

4.6.5. Competitive rivalry

4.7. PEST analysis

4.7.1. Political/legal landscape

4.7.2. Economic landscape

4.7.3. Social landscape

4.7.4. Technological landscape

5. Market Breakdown – by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Flat Bed Trailer

5.3. Dry Vans

5.4. Refrigerated Trailers

5.5. Lowboy Trailers

5.6. Tanker

5.7. Others

6. Market Breakdown – by Propulsion

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Fuel Hybrid

6.3. Electric

6.3.1. Hybrid-Electric

6.3.2. Battery-Electric

7. Market Breakdown – by Tonnage

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Below 25 Tons

7.3. Between 25-50 Tons

7.4. Between 50-100 Tons

7.5. Above 100 Tons

8. Market Breakdown – by Number of Axles

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Less than 3 Axles

8.3. 3 to 4 Axles

8.4. More than 4 Axles

9. Market Breakdown – by End-Use Industry

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Heavy Industry

9.3. Construction

9.4. Chemicals

9.5. Automotive

9.6. Oil & Gas

9.7. Healthcare

9.8. Logistics

9.9. Others

10. Market Breakdown – by Geography

10.1. North America

10.1.1. North America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, 2023-2030

10.1.2. North America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Type

10.1.3. North America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Propulsion

10.1.4. North America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Tonnage

10.1.5. North America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Number of Axles

10.1.6. North America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by End-Use Industry

10.1.7. North America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Country

10.1.7.1. U.S.

10.1.7.2. Canada

10.1.7.3. Mexico

10.2. South America

10.2.1. South America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, 2023-2030

10.2.2. South America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Type

10.2.3. South America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Propulsion

10.2.4. South America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Tonnage

10.2.5. South America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Number of Axles

10.2.6. South America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by End-Use Industry

10.2.7. South America Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Country

10.2.7.1. Brazil

10.2.7.2. Argentina

10.2.7.3. Others

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Europe Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, 2023-2030

10.3.2. Europe Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Type

10.3.3. Europe Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Propulsion

10.3.4. Europe Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Tonnage

10.3.5. Europe Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Number of Axles

10.3.6. Europe Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by End-Use Industry

10.3.7. Europe Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Country

10.3.7.1. Germany

10.3.7.2. France

10.3.7.3. U.K.

10.3.7.4. Russia

10.3.7.5. Italy

10.3.7.6. Spain

10.3.7.7. Sweden

10.3.7.8. Denmark

10.3.7.9. Norway

10.3.7.10. Others

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. APAC Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, 2023-2030

10.4.2. APAC Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Type

10.4.3. APAC Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Propulsion

10.4.4. APAC Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Tonnage

10.4.5. APAC Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Number of Axles

10.4.6. APAC Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by End-Use Industry

10.4.7. APAC Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Country

10.4.7.1. China

10.4.7.2. Japan

10.4.7.3. South Korea

10.4.7.4. Taiwan

10.4.7.5. India

10.4.7.6. Australia

10.4.7.7. Indonesia

10.4.7.8. Others

10.5. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. MEA Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, 2023-2030

10.5.2. MEA Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Type

10.5.3. MEA Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Propulsion

10.5.4. MEA Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Tonnage

10.5.5. MEA Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Number of Axles

10.5.6. MEA Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by End-Use Industry

10.5.7. MEA Electric & Hybrid Semi-Trailers Market, by Country

10.5.7.1. South Africa

10.5.7.2. UAE

10.5.7.3. Saudi Arabia

10.5.7.4. Israel

10.5.7.5. Others

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Market Positioning

11.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis

11.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players

12. Company Profiles

Company Overview

Financial Performance

Product Benchmarking

Recent Developments

12.1. CIMC

12.2. Hyundai Translead

12.3. Schmitz Cargobull

12.4. Krone

12.5. Wabash

12.6. Utility

12.7. Great Dane

12.8. Randon

12.9. Wielton

12.10. Kögel

12.11. Stoughton

12.12. Librelato

12.13. Schwarzmüller

12.14. Lecitrailer

12.15. Manac

12.16. EnTrans International

12.17. MAC Trailers

12.18. Fontaine

12.19. Pitts Trailers

12.20. Fruehauf North America

12.21. Timpte

12.22. Panus

12.23. Reitnouer

12.24. East Manufacturing

12.25. XPO Logistics

12.26. Kentucky Trailer

12.27. Trail King Industries

12.28. Strick

12.29. Felling Trailers

12.30. Talbert Manufacturing

12.31. GRW Engineering

12.32. Doepker Industries

12.33. BERGER

12.34. Western Trailer Co.

12.35. Granalu

12.36. Ekeri

12.37. Al Shirawi Equipment Company

12.38. FTE

12.39. Kraker Trailers

12.40. LAMBERET SAS

For more information about this report visit: https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-electric-hybrid-semi-trailers-market-2023-2030/

Media Contact:

Tersus Strategy

Kevin Matthew, Business Development Manager

[email protected]

+1 (414) 882-8941

333 W Brown Deer Rd. 53217-2372 Milwaukee Wisconsin USA

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736907/Tersus_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tersus Strategy