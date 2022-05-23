Global Electric 4 Wheel Drive Car Markets Report 2022 Featuring Volkswagen Group, BMW AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Daimler AG, Tesla INC, Toyota Motor Company

DUBLIN, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric 4 Wheel Drive Car Market, By Propulsion (BEV, HEV, PHEV), By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV), By Battery Capacity (Below 25 KWH, 25KWH-40KWH, Above 40KWH), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric 4 wheel drive car market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period with growth attributed to the increasing demands for luxury cars and the rising penetration of electric vehicles.

Besides, growing development in the 4 wheel drive car system and increasing investments by leading automotive OEMs are expected to boost the growth of the global electric 4 wheel drive car market.

Additionally, rising environmental concerns, advancements in charging technologies, and decreasing prices of batteries are further propelling the demand for the electric 4 wheel drive car market worldwide. Governments are increasingly investing in electric mobility to phase out fossil fuel-powered vehicles by providing subsidies and tax rebates to consumers, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global electric 4 wheel drive car market.

The increased consumer spending capacity of the population in emerging countries and growing environmental awareness are some of the driving factors for the growth of the global electric 4 wheel drive car market. Market players are launching many new models with excellent maneuverability and affordable price options, which is expected to propel the growth of the global electric 4 wheel drive car market.

Earlier, the electric drive car system used to be available only in luxury cars, but now many automotive companies are introducing hybrid electric vehicles and passenger cars, which is boosting their adoption. Enhanced versatility, performance, and better handling of the cars are expected to boost the sales of sports utility vehicles around the globe, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the electric 4 wheel drive car market.

Rapid developments in electric battery infrastructure and low maintenance costs of four-wheeler vehicles are accelerating the growth of the global electric 4 wheel drive car market. Higher costs involved with the initial investments and performance constraints could hamper the growth of the global electric 4 wheel drive car market.



The hatchback segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the global electric 4 wheel drive car market due to the increased affordability than their counterparts.



Major players operating in the global electric 4 wheel drive market include Volkswagen Group, BMW AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Daimler AG, Tesla INC, Toyota Motor Company, etc.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global electric 4 wheel drive car market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global electric 4 wheel drive car market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast global electric 4 wheel drive car market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global electric 4 wheel drive car market

To identify drivers and challenges for global electric 4 wheel drive car market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global electric 4 wheel drive car market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global electric 4 wheel drive car market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global electric 4 wheel drive car market

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global electric 4 wheel drive car market

Volkswagen Group

BMW AG

Hyundai Motor Company

Daimler AG

Tesla INC

Toyota Motor Company

Report Scope:

Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Electric 4 Wheel Drive Car Market, By Propulsion:

BEV

HEV

PHEV

Electric 4 Wheel Drive Car Market, By Vehicle Type:

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

Electric 4 Wheel Drive Car Market, By Battery Capacity:

Below 25 KWH

25KWH-40KWH

Above 40KWH

Electric 4 Wheel Drive Car Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2atgcp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets