Global Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Dust Recycling Market Report 2023-2024 & 2029 - A Driving Force for Sustainable Metal Recovery Fueling the $2.9 Billion Market

The "Global Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Dust Recycling Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Process (Pyrometallurgy, Hydrometallurgy), Application (Zinc, Iron, Lead, Others), By End User Industry, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Dust Recycling Market has demonstrated a commendable growth trajectory, with a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.90% recorded during the period of 2019-2022. This burgeoning market segment achieved a valuation of USD 1.48 Billion in the year 2022, projecting a promising ascent towards a projected value of USD 2.9 Billion by the year 2029.

The forecast period is anticipated to witness sustained growth, with the Global Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Dust Recycling Market poised to attain a market value of USD 2.9 Billion in 2029, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 9%. The report seamlessly traverses through a comprehensive analysis, encapsulating the historical performance of 2019-2022, estimations for 2023, and projections spanning the horizon of 2024-2029.

Encompassing an extensive examination of regions, including the Americas, Europe, APAC, and Middle East Africa, alongside a meticulous scrutiny of 11 countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, and India, the research report serves as a beacon of valuable insights. Deeper insights delve into crucial facets like market size, annual growth potential, competitive landscape analysis, investment prospects, and demand forecasts.

Furthermore, the report critically evaluates growth drivers, constraints, supply and demand risks, and other pivotal statistics, offering an encompassing overview of current and anticipated market trends that underpin the evolution of this dynamic industry.

As urbanization expands, so does industrialization and the demand for steel production. EAFs are widely used in steelmaking, and they produce significant amounts of EAF dust as a byproduct. EAF dust contains hazardous elements such as heavy metals (e.g., zinc, lead) and potential carcinogens (e.g., dioxins). To mitigate the environmental impact of improper disposal, stricter regulations and environmental standards have been established globally, driving the demand for effective EAF dust recycling methods.



Urbanization is a significant driver of increased steel demand as it leads to infrastructure development, construction of buildings, transportation systems, and various urban projects. The steel industry, which uses electric arc furnaces for steel production, experiences higher demand as urbanization progresses. Consequently, this leads to an increased generation of EAF dust, a byproduct of the steelmaking process.

Moreover, EAF dust contains valuable metals like zinc, lead, and iron. As urbanization and industrialization progress, the demand for these metals rises across various sectors, including construction, electronics, and automotive industries. Recycling EAF dust allows for the recovery of these valuable resources and helps to alleviate pressure on primary metal reserves.



The rise in demand for EAF stainless steel creates a greater need for efficient recycling of EAF dust. EAF dust recycling allows for the recovery of valuable metals from the dust while minimizing pollution. As the demand for EAF stainless steel increases, the recycling market for EAF dust expands to meet the growing needs of metal recovery.



EAF producers are more environmentally friendly and flexible to the ups and downs of demand. However, shifting to EAF-based steel production requires the future supply of renewable electricity to be commercially available, as well as a sufficient supply of high-quality steel scrap. The higher generation of EAF dust puts more pressure on the recycling capacity of the industry.

Recycling facilities must be equipped to handle larger volumes of EAF dust and have the necessary infrastructure and technology to efficiently and safely process hazardous waste. Additionally, EAF dust contains valuable metals, including zinc, lead, and iron, which can be recovered and reused in the recycling process. The increased demand for EAF stainless steel means that there is a greater incentive to recover these valuable metals, as they can offset production costs and reduce the reliance on primary raw materials.

Furthermore, the growing focus on sustainability and environmental regulations has contributed to the adoption of the Electric Arc Furnace Dust Recycling method. And with increasing awareness of sustainable practices and the circular economy concept, the recycling of zinc from EAF dust aligns with the goals of reducing waste, conserving resources, and minimizing environmental impacts.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Dust Recycling Market by Value (USD Million) and Volume (Million Tonnes).

The report presents the analysis of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Dust Recycling Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Dust Recycling Market by Process (Pyrometallurgy and Hydrometallurgy)

The report analyses the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Dust Recycling Market by Application (Zinc, Iron, Lead and Other Applications).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Types, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Industry Ecosystem Analysis

Macro-Economic Factor Assessment

Value Chain Analysis

Porter Analysis

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Dust Recycling Market

Company Profiles

Befesa SA

Enviri Corporation

Nippon Steel Corporation

Zinc Nacional SA

Steel Dust Recycling LLC

Marzinc

Global Steel Dust Limited

Recylex S.A.

Zochem LLC

Nittetsu Shinko Metal Refine

