Global Electric Bike OEM Profiles Report 2023: Primary Business Model, Go-to-Market Strategy, and Key Financial Performance

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leading Global Electric Bike OEM Profiles and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides profiles of prominent participants in the e-bike industry, encompassing OEMs and motor manufacturers from Asia, North America, and Europe.

Each company profile offers insights into their primary business model, go-to-market strategy, and key financial performance highlights. The study also delves into significant industry partnerships and developments shaping the e-bike market landscape. It explores the growth drivers, challenges, and promising opportunities that lie ahead for e-bike OEMs in the foreseeable future.

The surge in demand for electric bikes (e-bikes) can be attributed to consumer preferences for more sustainable transportation options, connected services, and enhanced convenience. Additionally, logistics providers are increasingly considering e-bikes as an efficient alternative to traditional delivery vans and trucks for last-mile deliveries. The agility of e-bikes in navigating congested urban environments, reducing carbon emissions, and shortening delivery times plays a pivotal role in their rapid adoption within the industry.

E-bikes represent software-defined platforms that are creating fresh avenues for connected services. Much like larger electric motorcycles, e-bikes incorporate advanced embedded telematics solutions to facilitate remote diagnostics and round-the-clock services. Given their compact size and usage patterns, data aggregators are targeting e-bikes as valuable data collection platforms.

This report primarily focuses on the e-bike and e-cargo bike segments, both falling under the L1e-A category of vehicles. E-bikes are classified as pedal electric cycles (pedelecs) with a maximum speed of 25 kmph, while speed pedelecs can reach up to 45 kmph, with motor power output ranging from 250 W to 750 W.

On the other hand, e-cargo bikes, also categorized under the L1e-A classification, are designed to transport cargo, such as parcels, pets, and people. They are considered pedelecs with a top speed of up to 25 kmph, a payload capacity of 200 kg, and power output between 250 W and 1 kW.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Advancements in Battery Technology

Subsidies and Incentives

Connected Technology

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the E-bike Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

E-bike Segmentation and Definition

Segmentation by Market

Key Players

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Profile Analysis - North America

Trek Bikes, United States

Specialized Bicycles, United States

Cannondale Bikes, United States

Rad Power Bikes, United States

4. Profile Analysis - Europe

Moustache Bikes, France

Haibike, Germany

Gazelle Bikes

Brompton Bikes, United Kingdom

Corratec Bikes

Brose,

Bosch,

5. Profile Analysis - Asia

Tern Bicycles, Taiwan

Merida Bikes

Giant Bicycles, Taiwan

AIMA Tech

Yadea, China

Yamaha Bicycles, Japan

Panasonic Bicycles

Shimano

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2ggp2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets