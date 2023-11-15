Global Electric Bike OEM Profiles Report 2023: Primary Business Model, Go-to-Market Strategy, and Key Financial Performance

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leading Global Electric Bike OEM Profiles and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides profiles of prominent participants in the e-bike industry, encompassing OEMs and motor manufacturers from Asia, North America, and Europe.

Each company profile offers insights into their primary business model, go-to-market strategy, and key financial performance highlights. The study also delves into significant industry partnerships and developments shaping the e-bike market landscape. It explores the growth drivers, challenges, and promising opportunities that lie ahead for e-bike OEMs in the foreseeable future.

The surge in demand for electric bikes (e-bikes) can be attributed to consumer preferences for more sustainable transportation options, connected services, and enhanced convenience. Additionally, logistics providers are increasingly considering e-bikes as an efficient alternative to traditional delivery vans and trucks for last-mile deliveries. The agility of e-bikes in navigating congested urban environments, reducing carbon emissions, and shortening delivery times plays a pivotal role in their rapid adoption within the industry.

E-bikes represent software-defined platforms that are creating fresh avenues for connected services. Much like larger electric motorcycles, e-bikes incorporate advanced embedded telematics solutions to facilitate remote diagnostics and round-the-clock services. Given their compact size and usage patterns, data aggregators are targeting e-bikes as valuable data collection platforms.

This report primarily focuses on the e-bike and e-cargo bike segments, both falling under the L1e-A category of vehicles. E-bikes are classified as pedal electric cycles (pedelecs) with a maximum speed of 25 kmph, while speed pedelecs can reach up to 45 kmph, with motor power output ranging from 250 W to 750 W.

On the other hand, e-cargo bikes, also categorized under the L1e-A classification, are designed to transport cargo, such as parcels, pets, and people. They are considered pedelecs with a top speed of up to 25 kmph, a payload capacity of 200 kg, and power output between 250 W and 1 kW.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Advancements in Battery Technology
  • Subsidies and Incentives
  • Connected Technology

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the E-bike Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • E-bike Segmentation and Definition
  • Segmentation by Market
  • Key Players
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3. Profile Analysis - North America

  • Trek Bikes, United States
  • Specialized Bicycles, United States
  • Cannondale Bikes, United States
  • Rad Power Bikes, United States

4. Profile Analysis - Europe

  • Moustache Bikes, France
  • Haibike, Germany
  • Gazelle Bikes
  • Brompton Bikes, United Kingdom
  • Corratec Bikes
  • Brose,
  • Bosch,

5. Profile Analysis - Asia

  • Tern Bicycles, Taiwan
  • Merida Bikes
  • Giant Bicycles, Taiwan
  • AIMA Tech
  • Yadea, China
  • Yamaha Bicycles, Japan
  • Panasonic Bicycles
  • Shimano

News Releases in Similar Topics

