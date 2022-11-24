Global Electric Boat Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Candela Technology, Corvus Energy, Domani Yachts and Duffy Electric Boat Among Others

Nov 24, 2022, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Boat Market By Propulsion, By Battery Type, By Range, By Power, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report the electric boat market was valued at $5.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.
Electric boats utilize battery power to carry off marine operation. They often utilize renewable energy sources such as wind turbines, solar panels, and towed generators. They utilize marine-grade lead-acid, nickel-based and lithium-ion batteries for enhanced operational efficiency. Electric boats or vessels are generally available in diesel-electric, pure electric, or hybrid variants. In addition, electric boats comprise key components such as electric charger, battery bank, controller, and electric motor.
They operate silently as they do not use internal combustion; are cost-effective; have minimal fuel requirements; and are highly environment friendly. Moreover, these boats are mainly used for recreational purposes and ferrying a small number of passengers. Sometimes these boats are also utilized as rescue vessels to carry out sea operations efficiently.
The market is driven by introduction of regulations regarding emission of greenhouse gases, increase in demand for luxury vehicles with greater cabin comfort, and rise in production & sale of automotive. However, rise in demand for electric vehicles is the factor acting as a hindrance in the growth of the global electric boat market. On the contrary, increase in demand for multi-filtration system, and technological advancements are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the global electric boat market.
With increase in adoption of electric boats across the globe, need for charging infrastructure is also growing subsequently. Government and private organizations in several countries are working closely to setup electric boat charging infrastructure in their region to support e-mobility.
For instance, Aqua superpower, a UK based company has been rapidly building its network of marine "superchargers" across the globe. Built to the highest IP65 standards, each station provides AC and DC fast charger with a high output of 150kW, enabling fast recharging of electric boats.
Key Benefits
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the electric boat market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing electric boat market opportunities.
- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the electric boat market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global electric boat market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
CHAPTER 4: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY PROPULSION
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Pure Electric Boats
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Hybrid Electric Boats
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 5: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY BATTERY TYPE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Lead-acid Battery
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Lithium-ion Battery
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Nickel-based Battery
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 6: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY RANGE
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Less than 50 km
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 50 to 100 km
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 101 to 1,000 km
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 More than 1,000 km
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 7: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY POWER
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Below 5 KW
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 Between 5 KW to 30 KW
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country
7.4 Above 30 KW
7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 8: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Market size and forecast
8.2 Passenger Boats
8.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.2.3 Market analysis by country
8.3 Cargo Boats
8.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.3.3 Market analysis by country
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.4.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 9: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Top winning strategies
10.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
10.4. Competitive Dashboard
10.5. Competitive Heatmap
10.6. Key developments
CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES
11.1 ABB LTD
11.1.1 Company overview
11.1.2 Company snapshot
11.1.3 Operating business segments
11.1.4 Product portfolio
11.1.5 Business performance
11.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.2 Aquawatt Green Marine Technologies
11.2.1 Company overview
11.2.2 Company snapshot
11.2.3 Operating business segments
11.2.4 Product portfolio
11.2.5 Business performance
11.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.3 Boesch Motorboote AG
11.3.1 Company overview
11.3.2 Company snapshot
11.3.3 Operating business segments
11.3.4 Product portfolio
11.3.5 Business performance
11.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.4 Boote Marian GmbH
11.4.1 Company overview
11.4.2 Company snapshot
11.4.3 Operating business segments
11.4.4 Product portfolio
11.4.5 Business performance
11.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.5 Candela Technology AB
11.5.1 Company overview
11.5.2 Company snapshot
11.5.3 Operating business segments
11.5.4 Product portfolio
11.5.5 Business performance
11.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.6 Corvus Energy
11.6.1 Company overview
11.6.2 Company snapshot
11.6.3 Operating business segments
11.6.4 Product portfolio
11.6.5 Business performance
11.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.7 Domani Yachts
11.7.1 Company overview
11.7.2 Company snapshot
11.7.3 Operating business segments
11.7.4 Product portfolio
11.7.5 Business performance
11.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.8 Duffy Electric Boat Company
11.8.1 Company overview
11.8.2 Company snapshot
11.8.3 Operating business segments
11.8.4 Product portfolio
11.8.5 Business performance
11.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.9 Echandia Group AB
11.9.1 Company overview
11.9.2 Company snapshot
11.9.3 Operating business segments
11.9.4 Product portfolio
11.9.5 Business performance
11.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.10 ElectraCraft Power Boats
11.10.1 Company overview
11.10.2 Company snapshot
11.10.3 Operating business segments
11.10.4 Product portfolio
11.10.5 Business performance
11.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.11 Frauscher Bootswerft GmbH & Co KG
11.11.1 Company overview
11.11.2 Company snapshot
11.11.3 Operating business segments
11.11.4 Product portfolio
11.11.5 Business performance
11.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.12 Greenline Yachts
11.12.1 Company overview
11.12.2 Company snapshot
11.12.3 Operating business segments
11.12.4 Product portfolio
11.12.5 Business performance
11.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.13 Grove Boats SA
11.13.1 Company overview
11.13.2 Company snapshot
11.13.3 Operating business segments
11.13.4 Product portfolio
11.13.5 Business performance
11.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.14 Learboats USA, Inc.
11.14.1 Company overview
11.14.2 Company snapshot
11.14.3 Operating business segments
11.14.4 Product portfolio
11.14.5 Business performance
11.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.15 NavAlt Solar & Electric Boats Pvt. Ltd
11.15.1 Company overview
11.15.2 Company snapshot
11.15.3 Operating business segments
11.15.4 Product portfolio
11.15.5 Business performance
11.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.16 Quadrofoil d.o.o.
11.16.1 Company overview
11.16.2 Company snapshot
11.16.3 Operating business segments
11.16.4 Product portfolio
11.16.5 Business performance
11.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.17 RAND Boats ApS
11.17.1 Company overview
11.17.2 Company snapshot
11.17.3 Operating business segments
11.17.4 Product portfolio
11.17.5 Business performance
11.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.18 Ruban Bleu
11.18.1 Company overview
11.18.2 Company snapshot
11.18.3 Operating business segments
11.18.4 Product portfolio
11.18.5 Business performance
11.18.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.19 Soel Yachts B.V.
11.19.1 Company overview
11.19.2 Company snapshot
11.19.3 Operating business segments
11.19.4 Product portfolio
11.19.5 Business performance
11.19.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.20 Torqeedo GmbH
11.20.1 Company overview
11.20.2 Company snapshot
11.20.3 Operating business segments
11.20.4 Product portfolio
11.20.5 Business performance
11.20.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.21 Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
11.21.1 Company overview
11.21.2 Company snapshot
11.21.3 Operating business segments
11.21.4 Product portfolio
11.21.5 Business performance
11.21.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.22 X Shore
11.22.1 Company overview
11.22.2 Company snapshot
11.22.3 Operating business segments
11.22.4 Product portfolio
11.22.5 Business performance
11.22.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.23 Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
11.23.1 Company overview
11.23.2 Company snapshot
11.23.3 Operating business segments
11.23.4 Product portfolio
11.23.5 Business performance
11.23.6 Key strategic moves and developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4z93c
Share this article