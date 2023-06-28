Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $8.14 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.5%

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.5% to reach $8.14 billion by 2030 from $2.63 billion in 2023.

This report on global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market by segmenting the market based on charging type, platform and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Alstom SA

BYD Auto Co. Ltd

ChargePoint Inc.

Efacec

Furrer + Frey AG

Heliox

Liikennevirta Oy

Nuvve Corporation

Proterra

Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the Number of Electric Buses

Introduction of Battery-as-a-Service Model

Promotion of E-Mobility Services by Governments

Challenges

High Manufacturing Costs of Electric Buses

Deployment of Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Systems

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Charging Type

On Board

Off Board

by Platform

Depot

Opportunity

Top Down

Inverted

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

