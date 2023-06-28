Global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $8.14 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.5%

28 Jun, 2023, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.5% to reach $8.14 billion by 2030 from $2.63 billion in 2023.
This report on global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market by segmenting the market based on charging type, platform and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Alstom SA
- BYD Auto Co. Ltd
- ChargePoint Inc.
- Efacec
- Furrer + Frey AG
- Heliox
- Liikennevirta Oy
- Nuvve Corporation
- Proterra
- Siemens AG
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in the Number of Electric Buses
- Introduction of Battery-as-a-Service Model
- Promotion of E-Mobility Services by Governments
Challenges
- High Manufacturing Costs of Electric Buses
- Deployment of Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Systems
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Charging Type
- On Board
- Off Board
by Platform
- Depot
- Opportunity
- Top Down
- Inverted
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akyv7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article