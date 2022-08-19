Global Electric Bus Market Report 2022: Advent of Autonomous Electric Buses Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Bus Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global electric bus market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global electric bus market to grow with a CAGR of 28.20% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on electric bus market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on electric bus market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global electric bus market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global electric bus market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Stringent government environmental policies and regulations

Growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles

2) Restraints

High cost of maintenance and manpower

3) Opportunities

Advent of autonomous electric buses

Segment Covered

The global electric bus market is segmented on the basis of power type, bus type, and end user.



The Global Electric Bus Market by Power Type

Hybrid

Fuel Cell

Battery

The Global Electric Bus Market by Bus Type

Light Bus

Medium Bus

High Seating Capacity Bus

The Global Electric Bus Market by End User

Government

Fleet Operators

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Electric Bus Market Highlights

2.2. Electric Bus Market Projection

2.3. Electric Bus Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Electric Bus Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Electric Bus Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Power Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Bus Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Electric Bus Market



4. Electric Bus Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Electric Bus Market by Power Type

5.1. Hybrid

5.2. Fuel Cell

5.3. Battery



6. Global Electric Bus Market by Bus Type

6.1. Light Bus

6.2. Medium Bus

6.3. High Seating Capacity Bus



7. Global Electric Bus Market by End User

7.1. Government

7.2. Fleet Operators



8. Global Electric Bus Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Electric Bus Market by Power Type

8.1.2. North America Electric Bus Market by Bus Type

8.1.3. North America Electric Bus Market by End User

8.1.4. North America Electric Bus Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Electric Bus Market by Power Type

8.2.2. Europe Electric Bus Market by Bus Type

8.2.3. Europe Electric Bus Market by End User

8.2.4. Europe Electric Bus Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market by Power Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market by Bus Type

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market by End User

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Electric Bus Market by Power Type

8.4.2. RoW Electric Bus Market by Bus Type

8.4.3. RoW Electric Bus Market by End User

8.4.4. RoW Electric Bus Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

BYD Company Limited

Proterra Inc.

Solaris Bus & Coach SA

Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co., Ltd

AB Volvo

Daimler AG

EBUSCO BV

New Flyer Industries Inc.

TATA Motors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o4hlc7

