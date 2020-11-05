Global Electric Grill Market (2020 to 2027) - by Type, End-use and Geography

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Grill Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Indoor Grill and Outdoor Grill), End-use (Residential and Commercial), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 3.04 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5.26 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



The growing health issues due to smoked and grilled activities are surging the demand for electric grills worldwide, as it is smokeless and mitigates health-related issues such as heart diseases and cancer. With its innovative infrared technology, it limits the harmful impact, which is caused by other types of grills. North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019 as the region is technologically advanced and the manufacturers in the region are highly focused on integrating innovative connected technologies into cooking appliances, which are in line with consumer demand for convenience and saves their time and energy.



The Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-integrated electric grills are gaining the center stage among wealthy consumers in the region. The electric grills are anticipated to witness an increased demand in the near future in APAC owing to its versatility for indoor and outdoor use and energy-efficient attributes. Additionally, enthusiasm for spicy food in various Asian countries such as India and South Korea is also likely to denote a lucrative growth rate for electric grill market during the forecast period.



North America continues to dominate the global electric grill market



Countries analyzed in the North America electric grill market include the US, Canada, and Mexico. The North American population is technologically advanced and has a higher quest for robust technologies with an objective to make life easier. The countries mentioned above are experiencing a rise in residential and commercial infrastructure construction, which is generating substantial demand for advanced kitchen appliances, including grills.



In addition, the demand for electrical appliances is growing steadily among the North American population, which is majorly due to the increase in awareness of environmental degradation caused by the burning of gas, coal, or wood. This is leading the population to opt for electrical products, including electric grills. This factor is a crucial driver for the electric grill market in the region. Moreover, the allowance of using Underwriter Laboratory (UL)-listed electric grills in residential areas and in commercial areas is acting as a driving force for the electric grill market.



