Global Electric Hand Dryers Market to Reach $790.1 Million by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Hand Dryers estimated at US$530.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$790.1 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period. Automatic Electric Hand Dryers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$683.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Push Button Electric Hand Dryers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $168.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Reach $ 87.2 Million by 2026 The Electric Hand Dryers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$168.9 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.2 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hygienic and sanitary washrooms have gained significant importance as 80 percent of infections are transmitted through touch. The demand for these products is expected to be also propelled by increasing awareness regarding infections and focus on hand hygiene at workplaces.

In fact, public health is the focal point of public restroom design. With this perspective, the use of hand dryers is much sought after. Used paper towels and water is not a hygienic practice as it can breed germs. Wet stall floors, availability of soap, germ-laden door handles, availability of paper towels and wet seats are the main areas of dissatisfaction among users of public restrooms. With increasing clamor for better public restroom facilities, manufacturers have launched many innovative products that are faster and hygienic. Touch-free faucets and sensor-driven electric hand dryers with high efficiency are some of the design innovations that are gaining acceptance amid the pandemic. Most of the high-efficiency hand dryers, allow hand drying in less than 10 seconds. Traditional hand dryers have a press button to make them start. Automated hand dryers are activated by motion or proximity. More



