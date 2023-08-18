Global Electric Hoist Market Analysis and Outlook 2023-2028: Rising Need for Automation-based Equipment to Enhance Output with Minimal Human Labor

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Hoist Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric hoist market is expected to reach $1.80 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028. The market presents promising opportunities in construction, energy, aerospace, and transportation applications. Key drivers for market growth include the increasing demand for technologically advanced material handling solutions in various industries and the need for automation-based equipment to enhance output with minimal human labor.

Major players in the electric hoist market compete based on product quality and invest in manufacturing facilities, R&D, infrastructural development, and integration opportunities to meet increasing demand and expand their customer base. Some of the companies profiled in the report include Tianjing Kunda Hoisting Equipment, IMER International, ABUS Kransysteme, Street Crane Company, Ingersoll Rand, and Konecranes.

The report forecasts that the electric chain hoist segment will witness higher growth due to its capacity to handle large machinery and stainless steel construction. The construction application segment is expected to remain the largest due to increasing construction activities and government investments in infrastructure development. Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest region, driven by rapid urbanization and government investments in infrastructure.

The report provides valuable insights into the electric hoist market, including trend analysis, segmentation by various factors, regional breakdown, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis based on Porter's Five Forces model. The future of the electric hoist market looks promising as it caters to the increasing demand for advanced material handling solutions and automation in various industries, presenting significant growth opportunities for market players.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Electric Hoist Market: Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)
3.2: Global Electric Hoist Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)
3.3: Global Electric Hoist Market by Product Type
3.3.1: Electric Wire Hoists
3.3.2: Electric Chain Hoists
3.3.3: Others
3.4: Global Electric Hoist Market by Application
3.4.1: Construction
3.4.2: Energy
3.4.3: Aerospace
3.4.4: Transportation
3.4.5: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028
4.1: Global Electric Hoist Market by Region
4.2: North American Electric Hoist Market
4.3: European Electric Hoist Market
4.4: APAC Electric Hoist Market
4.5: RoW Electric Hoist Market

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Electric Hoist Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Electric Hoist Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Electric Hoist Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Tianjing Kunda Hoisting Equipment
7.2: IMER International
7.3: ABUS Kransysteme
7.4: Street Crane Company
7.5: Ingersoll Rand
7.6: Konecranes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gw3d3h

