Global Electric Household Appliances Market Report 2023: 2.1 Billion Units Sold by 2030, from 1.5 Billion Units in 2022 - Energy Efficient Appliances Grow in Demand

Global Electric Household Appliances Market to Reach 2.1 Billion Units by 2030

The global market for Electric Household Appliances estimated at 1.5 Billion Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.1 Billion Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Major Household Appliances, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach 1.2 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Small Household Appliances segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 409.2 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Electric Household Appliances market in the U.S. is estimated at 409.2 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 438.7 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Electric Household Appliances - Global Market Overview

Regional Landscape

Major Household Appliances Market

Small Household Appliances Market

Key Product Trends in the Household Electric Appliances

Electric Household Appliances - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth of the Residential Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Expansion

Skyrocketing Electricity Prices Remain a Challenge

Ballooning Global Population Pushes Demand

Rapid Urbanization Spurs Demand for Household Appliances

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth

Rising Standard of Living Drive Market Growth

Building Renovations & Home Restructuring Projects Offer Growth Opportunities

Transition in Family Systems Drive Demand

Energy Efficient Appliances Grow in Demand

Technology Innovations Spearhead Market Growth

Emerging Design Trends in Home Appliances Market during 2018

Technological Innovations in the Major Household Appliances Segment

Smart Technology in Major Household Appliances

Trend towards Transitional Kitchens Drive Demand

Ballooning Ageing Population Drives Demand for Ergonomically Designed Appliances

LED Lights Widespread Popularity in Home Appliances

Quest for the Sound of Silence

Plastics Replace Metals in Appliances

Internet Sales Continue to Grab Market Share

Social Networks and Home Appliances: An Effective Combination

Rising Electricity Costs Dampen Growth Prospects

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 151 Featured)

AB Electrolux

GE Appliances

Groupe SEB

Haier Group

Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

Hitachi Appliances Inc.

Jarden Consumer Solutions

LG Electronics

Miele & CIE, KG

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Whirlpool Corp.

