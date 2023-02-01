Global Electric Household Appliances Market Report 2023: 2.1 Billion Units Sold by 2030, from 1.5 Billion Units in 2022 - Energy Efficient Appliances Grow in Demand

Feb 17, 2023, 18:40 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Household Appliances: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Electric Household Appliances Market to Reach 2.1 Billion Units by 2030
The global market for Electric Household Appliances estimated at 1.5 Billion Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.1 Billion Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Major Household Appliances, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach 1.2 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Small Household Appliances segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 409.2 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Electric Household Appliances market in the U.S. is estimated at 409.2 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 438.7 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- Electric Household Appliances - Global Market Overview
- Regional Landscape
- Major Household Appliances Market
- Small Household Appliances Market
- Key Product Trends in the Household Electric Appliances
- Electric Household Appliances - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growth of the Residential Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Expansion
- Skyrocketing Electricity Prices Remain a Challenge
- Ballooning Global Population Pushes Demand
- Rapid Urbanization Spurs Demand for Household Appliances
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth
- Rising Standard of Living Drive Market Growth
- Building Renovations & Home Restructuring Projects Offer Growth Opportunities
- Transition in Family Systems Drive Demand
- Energy Efficient Appliances Grow in Demand
- Technology Innovations Spearhead Market Growth
- Emerging Design Trends in Home Appliances Market during 2018
- Technological Innovations in the Major Household Appliances Segment
- Smart Technology in Major Household Appliances
- Trend towards Transitional Kitchens Drive Demand
- Ballooning Ageing Population Drives Demand for Ergonomically Designed Appliances
- LED Lights Widespread Popularity in Home Appliances
- Quest for the Sound of Silence
- Plastics Replace Metals in Appliances
- Internet Sales Continue to Grab Market Share
- Social Networks and Home Appliances: An Effective Combination
- Rising Electricity Costs Dampen Growth Prospects
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 151 Featured)
- AB Electrolux
- GE Appliances
- Groupe SEB
- Haier Group
- Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.
- Hitachi Appliances Inc.
- Jarden Consumer Solutions
- LG Electronics
- Miele & CIE, KG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Whirlpool Corp.
