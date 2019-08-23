Global Electric Insulator Market to 2024: Market is Expected to Reach a Value of $13.7 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Insulator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric insulator market was worth US$ 10.2 Billion in 2018



Electric insulators refer to materials that exhibit poor electrical conductivity due to the lack of free-flowing electric charge. When a source of electromotive force (EMF) is applied, they demonstrate characteristics like high resistivity and assist in efficiently concentrating the flow of the electric current.



Apart from this, they avert the current from flowing in the direction where it is not required. Some of the commonly used electric insulators include ceramic, glass, composite materials, air, rubber, plastic, wood, silk, paper, etc. They are generally used for coating wires, in electricity distribution networks and as dielectrics in capacitors.



One of the key functions of insulators is to offer protection against the hazardous effects of electricity, which makes them useful in electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) networks. Further, insulators find vast applications in different industries as a safety device on account of properties such as low thermal expansion and high dielectric strength.



Moreover, several developed economies are currently investing in the refurbishment of aging grid technology and establishing sustainable electrical networks for carrying electricity generated through renewable sources.



On the other hand, owing to the factors like rapid urbanization and technological developments, governments in the emerging economies are undertaking initiatives, such as smart grid vision and green energy corridors, to create reliable and efficient grid infrastructure. This is helping in ensuring that electricity reaches every corner of the country.



Looking forward, the market to reach a value of US$ 13.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global electric insulators market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global electric insulators industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage?

What is the breakup of the market based on the category?

What is the breakup of the market based on the installation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the rating?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global electric insulators industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global electric insulators industry?

What is the structure of the global electric insulators industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global electric insulators industry?

What are the profit margins in the electric insulators industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Electric Insulator Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Material

5.4 Market Breakup by Voltage

5.5 Market Breakup by Category

5.6 Market Breakup by Installation

5.7 Market Breakup by Product

5.8 Market Breakup by Rating

5.9 Market Breakup by Application

5.10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

5.11 Market Breakup by Region

5.12 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material

6.1 Ceramic/Porcelain

6.2 Glass

6.3 Composites

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Voltage

7.1 Low

7.2 Medium

7.3 High



8 Market Breakup by Category

8.1 Bushings

8.2 Other Insulators



9 Market Breakup by Installation

9.1 Distribution Networks

9.2 Transmission Lines

9.3 Substations

9.4 Railways

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Product

10.1 Pin Insulator

10.2 Suspension Insulator

10.3 Shackle Insulator

10.4 Others



11 Market Breakup by Rating

11.1 <_1 />11.2 11 kV

11.3 22 kV

11.4 33 kV

11.5 72.5 kV

11.6 145 kV

11.7 Others



12 Market Breakup by Application

12.1 Transformer

12.2 Cable

12.3 Switchgear

12.4 Busbar

12.5 Surge Protection Device

12.6 Others



13 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

13.1 Utilities

13.2 Industries

13.3 Others



14 Market Breakup by Region



15 SWOT Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Strengths

15.3 Weaknesses

15.4 Opportunities

15.5 Threats



16 Value Chain Analysis



17 Porters Five Forces Analysis

17.1 Overview

17.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

17.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

17.4 Degree of Competition

17.5 Threat of New Entrants

17.6 Threat of Substitutes



18 Price Analysis

18.1 Key Price Indicators

18.2 Price Structure

18.3 Margin Analysis



19 Competitive Landscape

19.1 Market Structure

19.2 Key Players

19.3 Profiles of Key Players

19.3.1 ABB

19.3.2 NGK Insulators Ltd

19.3.3 Aditya Birla Nuvo

19.3.4 Siemens AG

19.3.5 General Electric

19.3.6 Hubbell

19.3.7 BHEL

19.3.8 Toshiba

19.3.9 Krempel

19.3.10 MacLean-Fogg

19.3.11 PFISTERER

19.3.12 Seves Group

19.3.13 WT Henley



