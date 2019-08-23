Global Electric Insulator Market to 2024: Market is Expected to Reach a Value of $13.7 Billion
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Insulator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric insulator market was worth US$ 10.2 Billion in 2018
Electric insulators refer to materials that exhibit poor electrical conductivity due to the lack of free-flowing electric charge. When a source of electromotive force (EMF) is applied, they demonstrate characteristics like high resistivity and assist in efficiently concentrating the flow of the electric current.
Apart from this, they avert the current from flowing in the direction where it is not required. Some of the commonly used electric insulators include ceramic, glass, composite materials, air, rubber, plastic, wood, silk, paper, etc. They are generally used for coating wires, in electricity distribution networks and as dielectrics in capacitors.
One of the key functions of insulators is to offer protection against the hazardous effects of electricity, which makes them useful in electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) networks. Further, insulators find vast applications in different industries as a safety device on account of properties such as low thermal expansion and high dielectric strength.
Moreover, several developed economies are currently investing in the refurbishment of aging grid technology and establishing sustainable electrical networks for carrying electricity generated through renewable sources.
On the other hand, owing to the factors like rapid urbanization and technological developments, governments in the emerging economies are undertaking initiatives, such as smart grid vision and green energy corridors, to create reliable and efficient grid infrastructure. This is helping in ensuring that electricity reaches every corner of the country.
Looking forward, the market to reach a value of US$ 13.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global electric insulators market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global electric insulators industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the category?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the installation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the rating?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global electric insulators industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global electric insulators industry?
- What is the structure of the global electric insulators industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global electric insulators industry?
- What are the profit margins in the electric insulators industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Electric Insulator Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Material
5.4 Market Breakup by Voltage
5.5 Market Breakup by Category
5.6 Market Breakup by Installation
5.7 Market Breakup by Product
5.8 Market Breakup by Rating
5.9 Market Breakup by Application
5.10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
5.11 Market Breakup by Region
5.12 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Material
6.1 Ceramic/Porcelain
6.2 Glass
6.3 Composites
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by Voltage
7.1 Low
7.2 Medium
7.3 High
8 Market Breakup by Category
8.1 Bushings
8.2 Other Insulators
9 Market Breakup by Installation
9.1 Distribution Networks
9.2 Transmission Lines
9.3 Substations
9.4 Railways
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by Product
10.1 Pin Insulator
10.2 Suspension Insulator
10.3 Shackle Insulator
10.4 Others
11 Market Breakup by Rating
11.1 <_1 />11.2 11 kV
11.3 22 kV
11.4 33 kV
11.5 72.5 kV
11.6 145 kV
11.7 Others
12 Market Breakup by Application
12.1 Transformer
12.2 Cable
12.3 Switchgear
12.4 Busbar
12.5 Surge Protection Device
12.6 Others
13 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
13.1 Utilities
13.2 Industries
13.3 Others
14 Market Breakup by Region
15 SWOT Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Strengths
15.3 Weaknesses
15.4 Opportunities
15.5 Threats
16 Value Chain Analysis
17 Porters Five Forces Analysis
17.1 Overview
17.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
17.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
17.4 Degree of Competition
17.5 Threat of New Entrants
17.6 Threat of Substitutes
18 Price Analysis
18.1 Key Price Indicators
18.2 Price Structure
18.3 Margin Analysis
19 Competitive Landscape
19.1 Market Structure
19.2 Key Players
19.3 Profiles of Key Players
19.3.1 ABB
19.3.2 NGK Insulators Ltd
19.3.3 Aditya Birla Nuvo
19.3.4 Siemens AG
19.3.5 General Electric
19.3.6 Hubbell
19.3.7 BHEL
19.3.8 Toshiba
19.3.9 Krempel
19.3.10 MacLean-Fogg
19.3.11 PFISTERER
19.3.12 Seves Group
19.3.13 WT Henley
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nxb9p
