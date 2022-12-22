Global Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Platforms OEM Strategy Report 2022: Focus on Daimler, Ford, General Motors, REE Automotive, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, Stellantis, & Volkswagen

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global OEMs' Strategies for Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Platforms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Among the key eLCV platforms to look out for from major OEMs are STLA from Stellantis, MEB and SSP from Volkswagen, EVP and VAN.EA from Daimler, Ultium from GM, TE1 and GE2 from Ford, and LCV-EV from Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.

Currently, OEMs build electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs) on various platforms, including converting/modifying internal combustion engine (ICE)-based vehicles, using flexible multi-energy platforms, and starting from scratch on dedicated electric vehicle (EV) skateboard platforms.

ICE-based platforms may be more suitable to convert an existing LCV into eLCV model quickly with minimal investment, but they lack the design flexibility and higher efficiency of pure electric platforms. Cost reduction, increase in addressable market, quicker development, and ease of parts procurement are some of the factors driving platformization.

Platform development is no longer limited to OEMs. Multiple start-ups are building skateboard platforms that OEMs or developers can license. Although the initial investment required is high, these platforms are flexible and scalable with high level of efficiency and performance. For certain models, OEMs prefer using well-proven platforms from other OEMs and then rebadging them to cut down on development costs and time to market.

Every major OEM will likely have a pure electric platform by 2025, with Stellantis, VW, and GM ahead of others. Select OEMs have already announced a relevant specification range, body styles, expected models, and applications their electric platforms can serve.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Truck Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment and Scope - Global eLCV Market

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

3. eLCV Platforms

Platform - Definition and Components

Types of Electric Light Commercial Vehicle (eLCV) Platforms

Platform Types Comparison

Factors Driving Platformization

Skateboard Platform

Beyond Skateboard - Structural Battery Pack

Main Platform Component Technology Roadmap

4. Drivetrain Architecture in eLCV Platforms

Drivetrain Architecture

OEMs - Drivetrain Architecture Mapping

Drivetrain Architecture Roadmap

5. Stellantis Profile

Stellantis - LCV Platforms and Models

Stellantis - Major Platforms

Stellantis - Future Platform Evolution

Stellantis - STLA Platforms Range vs Battery Capacity

Stellantis - STLA Platforms Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) vs Motor Power

6. VW Profile

VW - LCV Platforms and Models

VW - Major Platforms

VW - MEB Partnerships

VW - SSP platform

7. Daimler Profile

Daimler - LCV platforms and models

Daimler - Major Platforms

Daimler - Future LCV Platforms

8. RNM Profile

RNM - LCV Platforms and Models

RNM - Major Platforms

RNM - Future Electric Platform Strategy

9. GM Profile

GM - LCV Platforms and Models

GM - Major Platforms

GM - Ultium Platform

10. Ford Profile

Ford - LCV Platforms and Models

Ford - Major Platforms

11. eLCV Platforms from Major OEMs

Current eLCV Platforms and Models

Platform Sharing among OEMs

OEM eLCV Platforms Launch Timeline

12. eLCV Platform Provider - REE

REE Automotive - Platform

REE Automotive - Partnerships and suppliers

REE Automotive - Strategic Development

13. Dedicated Electric Platforms from Select OEMs

Dedicated Electric Platforms

Platform Battery Specs

Platform Motor Specs

Platform Weight Specs

14. Key eLCV models

EV Model Platforms and Drivetrain Architecture

Small eLCV - Battery and Motor

Small eLCV - GVWR and Price

Medium eLCV - Battery and Motor

Medium eLCV - GVWR and Price

Large eLCV - Battery and Motor

Large eLCV - GVWR and Price

Major OEMs' eLCV Models Launch Timeline

15. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Rising Integration of Platform Components

Growth Opportunity 2 - Initial Surge in Platform Sharing and Licensing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Growing Acceptance of Platform-as-a-Service

16. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Daimler

Ford

General Motors (GM)

REE Automotive Ltd.

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (RNM)

Stellantis

Volkswagen (VW)

