Global Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Platforms OEM Strategy Report 2022: Focus on Daimler, Ford, General Motors, REE Automotive, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, Stellantis, & Volkswagen

Among the key eLCV platforms to look out for from major OEMs are STLA from Stellantis, MEB and SSP from Volkswagen, EVP and VAN.EA from Daimler, Ultium from GM, TE1 and GE2 from Ford, and LCV-EV from Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.
Currently, OEMs build electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs) on various platforms, including converting/modifying internal combustion engine (ICE)-based vehicles, using flexible multi-energy platforms, and starting from scratch on dedicated electric vehicle (EV) skateboard platforms.
ICE-based platforms may be more suitable to convert an existing LCV into eLCV model quickly with minimal investment, but they lack the design flexibility and higher efficiency of pure electric platforms. Cost reduction, increase in addressable market, quicker development, and ease of parts procurement are some of the factors driving platformization.
Platform development is no longer limited to OEMs. Multiple start-ups are building skateboard platforms that OEMs or developers can license. Although the initial investment required is high, these platforms are flexible and scalable with high level of efficiency and performance. For certain models, OEMs prefer using well-proven platforms from other OEMs and then rebadging them to cut down on development costs and time to market.
Every major OEM will likely have a pure electric platform by 2025, with Stellantis, VW, and GM ahead of others. Select OEMs have already announced a relevant specification range, body styles, expected models, and applications their electric platforms can serve.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Truck Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment and Scope - Global eLCV Market
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
3. eLCV Platforms
- Platform - Definition and Components
- Types of Electric Light Commercial Vehicle (eLCV) Platforms
- Platform Types Comparison
- Factors Driving Platformization
- Skateboard Platform
- Beyond Skateboard - Structural Battery Pack
- Main Platform Component Technology Roadmap
4. Drivetrain Architecture in eLCV Platforms
- Drivetrain Architecture
- OEMs - Drivetrain Architecture Mapping
- Drivetrain Architecture Roadmap
5. Stellantis Profile
- Stellantis - LCV Platforms and Models
- Stellantis - Major Platforms
- Stellantis - Future Platform Evolution
- Stellantis - STLA Platforms Range vs Battery Capacity
- Stellantis - STLA Platforms Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) vs Motor Power
6. VW Profile
- VW - LCV Platforms and Models
- VW - Major Platforms
- VW - MEB Partnerships
- VW - SSP platform
7. Daimler Profile
- Daimler - LCV platforms and models
- Daimler - Major Platforms
- Daimler - Future LCV Platforms
8. RNM Profile
- RNM - LCV Platforms and Models
- RNM - Major Platforms
- RNM - Future Electric Platform Strategy
9. GM Profile
- GM - LCV Platforms and Models
- GM - Major Platforms
- GM - Ultium Platform
10. Ford Profile
- Ford - LCV Platforms and Models
- Ford - Major Platforms
11. eLCV Platforms from Major OEMs
- Current eLCV Platforms and Models
- Platform Sharing among OEMs
- OEM eLCV Platforms Launch Timeline
12. eLCV Platform Provider - REE
- REE Automotive - Platform
- REE Automotive - Partnerships and suppliers
- REE Automotive - Strategic Development
13. Dedicated Electric Platforms from Select OEMs
- Dedicated Electric Platforms
- Platform Battery Specs
- Platform Motor Specs
- Platform Weight Specs
14. Key eLCV models
- EV Model Platforms and Drivetrain Architecture
- Small eLCV - Battery and Motor
- Small eLCV - GVWR and Price
- Medium eLCV - Battery and Motor
- Medium eLCV - GVWR and Price
- Large eLCV - Battery and Motor
- Large eLCV - GVWR and Price
- Major OEMs' eLCV Models Launch Timeline
15. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Rising Integration of Platform Components
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Initial Surge in Platform Sharing and Licensing
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Growing Acceptance of Platform-as-a-Service
16. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Daimler
- Ford
- General Motors (GM)
- REE Automotive Ltd.
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (RNM)
- Stellantis
- Volkswagen (VW)
