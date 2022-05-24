Global Electric Massager Market: 38% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Product, End-user, and Geography, Forecast 2021-2025

May 24, 2022, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Massager Market value is set to grow by USD 6.38 trillion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.83% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by product (back massager, handheld massager, neck and shoulder massager, leg and foot massager, and eye care massager), end-user (commercial and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Electric Massager Market: Segmentation by Product
The electric massager market share growth by the back massager segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in the older population and their need for regular healthcare are major drivers for the growth of the back massager. The level of stress is increasing among working professionals with busy work schedules; sitting at their desks for a prolonged period can cause chronic back pain for individuals. Back massagers can aid in relieving back pain and backaches.
Electric Massager Market: Segmentation by Geography
38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for electric massagers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The rising stress-related cases globally will facilitate the electric massager market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The rising stress-related cases globally coupled with increasing adoption of the internet platform to create awareness will fuel the growth of the electric massager market size. However, the low penetration of electric massagers in emerging economies will be a major challenge for the market growth.
Companies Covered:
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Beurer GmbH- The company operates its business under Beauty, Medical, Wellbeing, Active, and Babycare segments. It offers wide range of electric full-body massager.
- Casada International GmbH- The company offers wide range of massage chairs.
- Hi-Dow International Inc.- The company operates its business under- Back massage pad, Chronic pain management, Deep tissue massaging tool, and Digital pulse massagers. The company offers electronic pulse massager.
- HoMedics LLC
- JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.
- Mettler Electronics Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Prospera Corp.
- Zynex Inc.
The electric massager market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
|
Electric Massager Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 6.38 tn
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.70
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Beurer GmbH, Casada International GmbH, Hi-Dow International Inc., HoMedics LLC, JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Mettler Electronics Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Prospera Corp., and Zynex Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
