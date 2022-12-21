Global Electric Medium- and Heavy-Duty Truck Platforms OEM Strategy Report 2022: Dedicated Electric Platforms Set to Ensure Transformational Growth of the NA and European M&HD Truck Market by 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global OEM Strategies for Electric Medium- and Heavy-Duty Truck Platforms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The penetration rate of electric trucks in both North America and Europe is expected to be 45.3% by 2030, with 70% of that volume set to use eAxles, while the remaining 30% use centrally driven motors.

All the leading OEM groups - Daimler, Volvo, Traton, and Paccar - are anticipating 25%-35% of their new truck sales to be electric by 2030.

OEMs in the electric truck space are currently pursuing two types of platforms: one based on the internal combustion engine (ICE) platform and the other on a dedicated electric platform. Established OEMs are primarily pursuing the former, while most new-age pure-play EV start-ups prefer the latter; however, established OEMs are also simultaneously working on dedicated electric platforms which will be out on roads only after 2025.

Battery placement and electric motor architecture are the most important design elements in an electric truck platform. Many models use the battery-on-the-side and the battery-in-the-middle designs in existing ICE platforms; however, the battery-on-the-bottom design - suitable for a skateboard platform - will come into use after 2025.

As far as motor architecture is concerned, most of the models use central drive motors, while some use eAxles: eCarrier and eCrown. The eAxle: Wheel Hub (two motors each at the rear wheels), an advanced architecture, will come into use in another 2 to 3 years.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What are the major truck OEMs doing in the electrification space?

Which are the up and coming new-age pure-play electric truck companies?

What are the various battery placement and electric drivetrain architectures?

What is the penetration of electric trucks in overall sales in the future?

What will be the penetration rate of electric-platform-based trucks in the overall OEM sales by 2030?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Truck Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment: Global M&HD Truck Market

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

3. M&HD Truck Platforms

Platform: Definition and Components

Platform Types Comparison

Platform Battery Placements

Main Platform Component Technology Roadmap: MD Truck

Main Platform Component Technology Roadmap: HD Truck

4. Drivetrain Architecture in Electric M&HD Truck Platforms

Drivetrain Architecture

OEMs: Drivetrain Architecture Mapping

Drivetrain Architecture Roadmap

5. Daimler

Daimler: M&HD Truck Platforms and Models

Daimler: Key Platform Details and Plans

Daimler: Regional and Application Presence

Daimler: Truck Platform Specs

6. Volvo

Volvo: M&HD Truck Platforms and Models

Volvo: Key Platform Details and Plans

Scope of Analysis

7. Traton

Traton: M&HD Truck Platforms and Models

Traton: Key Platform Details and Plans

Traton: Regional and Application Presence

Traton: Truck Platform Specs

8. Paccar

Paccar: M&HD Truck Platforms and Models

Paccar: Key Platform Details and Plans

Paccar: Regional and Application Presence

Paccar: Truck Platform Specs

9. BYD

BYD: M&HD Truck Platform Details

BYD: Regional And Application Presence

BYD: Truck Platform Specs

10. Nikola

Nikola: M&HD Truck Platform Details

Nikola: Regional and Application Presence

Nikola: Truck Platform Specs

11. Hyzon

Hyzon: M&HD Truck Platform Details

Hyzon: Regional and Application Presence

Hyzon: Truck Platform Specs

12. Key Electric M&HD Truck Models

EV Model Platforms and Drivetrain Architecture

EV Models Application Spread

Urban Delivery: Battery and Range

Urban Delivery: GVWR and Motor

Regional Haul: Battery and Range

Regional Haul: GVWR and Motor

Refuse/Utility: Battery and Range

Refuse/Utility: GVWR and Motor

Long Haul: Battery and Range

Long Haul: GVWR And Motor

Truck Model Launch Timeline

13. Electric Penetration Forecast

M&HD Truck Sales and EV Penetration

Drivetrain Architecture Penetration

Estimated Electric Platform Penetration by OEM

Electric Platform Penetration by OEM

14. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Development of Dedicated Electric Platform for Trucks

Growth Opportunity 2: Collaboration on BEV and FCEV Technologies for Trucks

Growth Opportunity 3: Requirement for High Level Charging Capabilities for Trucks

15. Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms

16. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Daimler

Volvo

Traton

Paccar

BYD

Nikola

Hyzon

