Global Electric Medium- and Heavy-Duty Truck Platforms OEM Strategy Report 2022: Dedicated Electric Platforms Set to Ensure Transformational Growth of the NA and European M&HD Truck Market by 2030

The penetration rate of electric trucks in both North America and Europe is expected to be 45.3% by 2030, with 70% of that volume set to use eAxles, while the remaining 30% use centrally driven motors.
All the leading OEM groups - Daimler, Volvo, Traton, and Paccar - are anticipating 25%-35% of their new truck sales to be electric by 2030.
OEMs in the electric truck space are currently pursuing two types of platforms: one based on the internal combustion engine (ICE) platform and the other on a dedicated electric platform. Established OEMs are primarily pursuing the former, while most new-age pure-play EV start-ups prefer the latter; however, established OEMs are also simultaneously working on dedicated electric platforms which will be out on roads only after 2025.
Battery placement and electric motor architecture are the most important design elements in an electric truck platform. Many models use the battery-on-the-side and the battery-in-the-middle designs in existing ICE platforms; however, the battery-on-the-bottom design - suitable for a skateboard platform - will come into use after 2025.
As far as motor architecture is concerned, most of the models use central drive motors, while some use eAxles: eCarrier and eCrown. The eAxle: Wheel Hub (two motors each at the rear wheels), an advanced architecture, will come into use in another 2 to 3 years.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- What are the major truck OEMs doing in the electrification space?
- Which are the up and coming new-age pure-play electric truck companies?
- What are the various battery placement and electric drivetrain architectures?
- What is the penetration of electric trucks in overall sales in the future?
- What will be the penetration rate of electric-platform-based trucks in the overall OEM sales by 2030?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Truck Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment: Global M&HD Truck Market
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
3. M&HD Truck Platforms
- Platform: Definition and Components
- Platform Types Comparison
- Platform Battery Placements
- Main Platform Component Technology Roadmap: MD Truck
- Main Platform Component Technology Roadmap: HD Truck
4. Drivetrain Architecture in Electric M&HD Truck Platforms
- Drivetrain Architecture
- OEMs: Drivetrain Architecture Mapping
- Drivetrain Architecture Roadmap
5. Daimler
- Daimler: M&HD Truck Platforms and Models
- Daimler: Key Platform Details and Plans
- Daimler: Regional and Application Presence
- Daimler: Truck Platform Specs
6. Volvo
- Volvo: M&HD Truck Platforms and Models
- Volvo: Key Platform Details and Plans
- Scope of Analysis
7. Traton
- Traton: M&HD Truck Platforms and Models
- Traton: Key Platform Details and Plans
- Traton: Regional and Application Presence
- Traton: Truck Platform Specs
8. Paccar
- Paccar: M&HD Truck Platforms and Models
- Paccar: Key Platform Details and Plans
- Paccar: Regional and Application Presence
- Paccar: Truck Platform Specs
9. BYD
- BYD: M&HD Truck Platform Details
- BYD: Regional And Application Presence
- BYD: Truck Platform Specs
10. Nikola
- Nikola: M&HD Truck Platform Details
- Nikola: Regional and Application Presence
- Nikola: Truck Platform Specs
11. Hyzon
- Hyzon: M&HD Truck Platform Details
- Hyzon: Regional and Application Presence
- Hyzon: Truck Platform Specs
12. Key Electric M&HD Truck Models
- EV Model Platforms and Drivetrain Architecture
- EV Models Application Spread
- Urban Delivery: Battery and Range
- Urban Delivery: GVWR and Motor
- Regional Haul: Battery and Range
- Regional Haul: GVWR and Motor
- Refuse/Utility: Battery and Range
- Refuse/Utility: GVWR and Motor
- Long Haul: Battery and Range
- Long Haul: GVWR And Motor
- Truck Model Launch Timeline
13. Electric Penetration Forecast
- M&HD Truck Sales and EV Penetration
- Drivetrain Architecture Penetration
- Estimated Electric Platform Penetration by OEM
- Electric Platform Penetration by OEM
14. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Development of Dedicated Electric Platform for Trucks
- Growth Opportunity 2: Collaboration on BEV and FCEV Technologies for Trucks
- Growth Opportunity 3: Requirement for High Level Charging Capabilities for Trucks
15. Appendix
- Abbreviations and Acronyms
16. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Daimler
- Volvo
- Traton
- Paccar
- BYD
- Nikola
- Hyzon
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t52qhv
