Global Electric Motors Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electric Motors in US$ Million by the following Segments: Fractional HP Motors, and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors, DC Motors).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069902



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 396 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- ABB Ltd.

- ACTOM Pty Ltd. .

- Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.

- AMETEK Inc.

- ARC Systems Inc.

- Asmo Co., Ltd.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069902



ELECTRIC MOTORS MCP-1842 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Ubiquity of Electric Motors: A Primer

Table 1: World Installed Base of Electric Motors (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Motors Installed by Size (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Fundamentals

An Insight into the Global Market for Electric Motors

Key Growth Drivers

Higher Efficiency Motors - Need of the Hour

Increased Emphasis on Energy-Efficiency Fuels Improved Motor Design Technologies

Electric Motors - A Key Component for Various Application Markets

Outlook

Asia-Pacific Leads the Electric Motor Market

The Latin American, Middle East and African Market for Electric Motors

Fractional HP Motors Holds Lionâ€™s Share

Competitive Scenario

Consolidation Trends

Table 2: Global M&A Activity in Motors Industry between 2012 and 2016: Percentage Breakdown of Reasons for Consolidation among Companies (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. MARKET DYNAMICS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Growth in Automotive Production Bodes Well for the Market

Potential Applications of Electric Motors in Cars

Table 3: World Production of Passenger Cars: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in â€˜000 Units for Years 2017 & 2020 by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World Production of Commercial Vehicles: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in â€˜000 Units for Years 2017 & 2020 by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Statistical Insights

Table 5: Global Automotive Electric Motor Market (2016): Percentage Value Breakdown by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Automotive Electric Motor Market (2016 & 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments by Motor Type for Brushed DC Motors, Brushless DC Motors, and Stepping Motors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Automotive Electric Motor Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Traction Motor Type for Belt-Alternator- Starter, Enhanced Starter, and Integrated Starter Generator (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Automotive Electric Motor Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Power Assist Motor Type for AC Compressor, Brake, Steering, Water Pump, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Automotive Electric Motor Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Small Motor Type (Interior/Exterior) for AC Damper, Door Lock, Door Mirror, and Headlight Adjuster (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Automotive Electric Motor Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Mid-size Motor Type (Interior/Exterior) for Power Seat, Power Window, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Competitors

Table 11: Global Automotive Small Electric Motor Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Automotive Seat Motor Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Automotive Electric Power Steering Motor Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Brushless DC Motors to Gain Momentum in the Automotive Sector

Compact, High Torque Electric Motors Rise in Popularity in the Auto Industry

Table 14: Global Micro Motor Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Application Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Transition to Electric Vehicles Opens-Up Opportunities for Electric Motors

Table 15: World Market for Passenger Electric Vehicles (2015 and 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Large-Size Electric Motors Set to Dominate the Electric Auto Market

Hybrid Electric Vehicles to Boost Market for Electric Motors

Table 16: Global Traction Electric Motors Market (2017P): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Electric Vehicles to Emerge as Major End-Market for Electric Motors in Future

Increasing Use of AGVs in Material-Handling Triggers Electric Motor Demand

Energy Efficiency Standards Gain Momentum

Table 17: Percentage Breakdown of IE3 Motor Life Cycle Costs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

High-Efficiency Motors Gain Over Standard Motors

Table 18: Motor Life Cycle Cost: Breakup of Cost (in %) by Expense Area (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Electricity Demand (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown by Area of Consumption (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Electric Motors Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Electricity Demand for Electric Motors by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Electric Motors Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Electricity Demand for Electric Motors by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Motor Efficiency Directives Turbo-Charge Low Voltage Motors Market

Table 22: World Market for Low Voltage Motors (2016 & 2020): Percentage Volume Breakdown of Units by Efficiency Standard Rating (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Market for Low Voltage Integral Horsepower Motors (2016): Percentage Value Breakdown by End-Use Industry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Low Voltage Motors Market (2016): Percentage Value Breakdown by Application Area (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Low Voltage Motors Market (2014-Historic Data): Percentage Value Breakdown by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Peek Into How High-Efficiency Motors Benefit the Environment?

Quieter Operation: A Challenge to Reckon With

Limited Portability in Heavy Appliances - Restraining Growth

Electric Motors to Steadily Replace Gas Turbines

Rising Miniaturization in Medical Devices, Robotics & Consumer Electronics Spur Compact Electric Motor Market

Will Magnet Motors be Replaced by Alternative Solutions?

Efficient Fractional Horse-Power Motors Witness Soaring Demand

Switch from AC to DC/EC Motors - Order of the Day

Leading Players Adopt Consolidation Strategy with Electrical Solutions & Services

Significance of Industrial Motors and IEE Standards

Thriving Home Sales Propel Demand for Electric Motors

Barrage of Smart Phones and Hand-held Gadgets Pump up Electric Motor Segment

Growth-Spurt of Luxury Cars in Developing Regions Bodes Well for the Electric Motors Market

Brushless DC Motors Gain Momentum

Integrated Brushless DC Motors Challenge AC Servo Integrated Motors

Developments in Brushless DC Motor & Drives Influences Demand Growth

Growth for Linear Motors to Stem from Emerging Applications Areas

Custom Built Motors: The New Flavor of the Market

Mass-Customization and Demand for Connectivity Fuel Electric Motors Growth

Increasing Mass-Customized Solutions

Rising Integrated Motion between Motor Types

Application-Specific Motors Influence Demand

Affordability in Motors and Control Electronics Fuels Demand

Prompting Drive-by-Wire Designs

Plant & Process Automation Spurs Growth in Electric Motors

Emerging Economies Largest Consumers whilst Developed Nations Largest Importers of IHP Motors

Table 26: Leading Importing Countries of Industrial Motors (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Net Importers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Leading Exporting Countries of Industrial Motors (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Net Exporters (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Quality & Pricing: Critical Factors for IHP Motors

Raw Material Shortages Cast a Long Shadow of Worry

Alternative Motion Control Technologies: A Challenge to Reckon With

End-User Best Practices for Enhanced Electric Motor Efficiency

Table 28: Long-Term Potential for Efficient Electric Motor Systems - Percentage Share Breakdown by Opportunity - Improved Motor-Mechanical Subsystem Integration, Process Utilization and Optimization, Motor Efficiency Enhancement and Improved Electrical Distribution (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Other Statistical Findings

Table 29: World Electric AC Motors Market (2016): Percentage Value Breakdown by End-Use Application Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Electric DC Motors Market (2016): Percentage Value Breakdown by End-Use Application Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS

Innovation in the Motor Industry Gradually Picking Up Pace

Major Innovations in the Motor Industry over the Years

Development of Planetary Motor, a Higher Efficiency Electric Motor Model

Rotating Drive Train Technology for the Electric Motor

Smart Solutions for Electric Motors

Q-Sync, A Smart Synchronous, High Efficiency Electric Motor

Networking, Sensing and IoT for Motor-Driven Designs

Influence of IoT on Electric Motors and Related Technology

Siemensâ€™ Innovative Motors-SIVETEC MRI & SIVETEC MRS for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

Toshiba Introduces New Tosh-ECO IEC Low Voltage Motor for Severe Duty Applications with IE3 Efficiency Levels

Rockwell Automation Introduces New Line of Allen-Bradley Kinetix VPC Servo Motors for Improving Machine Performance

LEESON Electric Introduces Higher Horsepower Stainless Steel Motors with 300 Series SST Exterior Components in 180T-210T Frames

Toshiba Introduces Low Voltage EQP GlobalÂ® Severe Duty Cooling Tower Motor

PITTMAN Introduces DC022C Series Brush- Commutated DC Motors for High-Tech Motion Applications

Toshiba International Introduces New Petrochem SD+ Medium Voltage Motor

SANYO DENKI Expands SANMOTION R Servo System Line with New AC Servo Motors

Pittman Releases EC044A and EC042B Series Brushless Motors with Rated Torque Ranging from 0.04 to 8.8Nm

Minn Kota Introduces New PowerDrive Motors PowerDrive V2 and Riptide PowerDrive Trolling Motors

Filter Focus Introduces ABLE Range of Electric Motors

WEG to Introduce New WG20 Geared Motor Product Line with Torque Ratings from 50 to 600 Nm

TMEIC Introduces New TM21-G Family of Induction Motors for Various Industrial Applications

Marotechniek Develops New Electric Underwater Motor

LEESON Expands Crop Dryer Motor Line with Single Phase 16HP Motor

PITTMANÂ® Motors Launches DC032A Series of Brush DC Motors with Continuous Torque Ranging from 0.027-0.034 Nm

PITTMANÂ® Motors Launches EC044A Series of Slotted Brushless DC Motors

Baldor Electric Introduces Baldor?RelianceÂ® Crusher Duty Motors for Severe Crushing Applications

Johnson Electric Introduces High Torque Motor Platform for Variable Geometry Turbochargers



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Honda and Hitachi Collaborate to Form Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems

Visedo Inks Landmark Production and Co-operation Agreement with TECO to Strengthen Heavy Electric Vehicles Motor Businesses

WEG Establishes Major Service Center to Ensure Quick Service Support for Large Electric Motors and Generators in Brazil

Nidec Concludes Takeover of Emerson Electricâ€™s Motors, Drives & Electric Power Generation Businesses

Quadrofoil Teams-Up with PodkriÅ¾nikâ„¢ to Manufacture, Test and Fine-Tune Motor Prototypes

Fortive Separates from Danaher and Establishes as an Independent, Publicly Traded Corporation

Nidec Acquires ANA IMEP to Strengthen Appliance Motor Businesses

Russian Electric Motors Inks Agreement with Nidec for Manufacture of 250 New Large Electric Motors

WEG to Acquire Bluffton Motor Works to Expand Fractional Electric Motor Businesses

TMEIC Establishes New Subsidiary in Thailand to Expand Southeast Asian Businesses

Allied Motion Technologies Acquires Heidrive to Advance Growth Strategy

TMEIC Completes Construction of New Motor Factory in India to Deliver Highly Competitive Products

Nidec Completes Acquisition of US-Based KB Electronics and Expand Drives and Controls for AC and DC Motors

BorgWarner to Acquire Remy International to Expand Alternators, Starters and Hybrid Motors Businesses

Avantha Group Inks Global Supply Agreement for Electrical Motors with Cement Major Lafarge

MAHLE Group Takes Over Letrika

Franklin Electric Acquires Pluga Pumps in Gujarat while Franklin Fueling Systems Takes Over Wadcorpp India

Timken Takes Over Schulz Group

TMEIC Acquires Indian Subsidiary of AEG Power Solutions

Nidec Corporation Takes Over Honda Elesys

WEG Electric Group Takes Over Two Chinese Motor Companies

WEG Electric Group Acquires German Producer of Motors and Gearboxes

Toshiba Internationalâ€™s Motors & Drives Division Undergoes Corporate Restructuring

Troy Industrial Solutions Takes Over B&J Electric Motor Repair

Regal Beloit Takes Over Italian Subsidiary of ABG-Cemp



7. FOCUS ON SELECT KEY PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Baldor Electric Company (USA)

ACTOM (Pty) Ltd (South Africa)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (USA)

AMETEK Inc. (USA)

ARC Systems Inc. (USA)

Asmo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Bauer Gear Motor (Germany)

Brook Crompton UK Ltd. (UK)

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (India)

Franklin Electric Co. Inc., (USA)

General Electric Company (USA)

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group (South Korea)

Johnson Electric (Hong Kong)

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. (India)

Kollmorgen Corp. (USA)

Leeson Electric (USA)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (Japan)

Nanyang Explosion Protection Group Co. Ltd. (China)

Nidec Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Regal-Beloit Corporation (USA)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)

Sanyo Denki America Inc. (USA)

Shinano Kenshi Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Siemens AG (Germany)

TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company (USA)

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (USA)

Toshiba International Corporation (USA)

WEG Electric Corp. (USA)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of the World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Electric Motors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of the World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of the World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fractional HP Motors Market

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fractional HP Motors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of the World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Historic Review for Fractional HP Motors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of the World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Fractional HP Motors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of the World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Integral HP Motors Market

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Integral HP Motors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of the World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Historic Review for Integral HP Motors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of the World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Integral HP Motors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of the World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Integral HP Motors by Segment - AC Motors and DC Motors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Historic Review for Integral HP Motors by Segment - AC Motors and DC Motors Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Integral HP Motors by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for AC Motors and DC Motors Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Integral HP AC Motors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of the World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Historic Review for Integral HP AC Motors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of the World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World 14-Year Perspective for Integral HP AC Motors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of the World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Integral HP DC Motors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of the World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World Historic Review for Integral HP DC Motors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of the World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World 14-Year Perspective for Integral HP DC Motors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of the World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

Market Drivers

Energy Independence and Security Act

NEMA Premiumâ„¢

NEMA Premiumâ„¢ Efficiency Motors - Specifications

Comparing IEC and NEMA Premiumâ„¢ Standards

Technological Advancements Spur Performance and Functionality

Unique Developments by Automakers Create Greater Opportunities for Electric Motors

Rising EV Market Drives Growth in the Electric Motors Market

Hike in Raw Material Prices: An Issue of Concern

Growth Potential in Low Voltage AC Induction Motors in Industrial Applications

Water & Wastewater Systems to Generate Opportunities for Growth

Select Market Statistics

Table 50: North American Low Voltage Motors Market (2016): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Efficiency Class (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: North American Low-Voltage AC Integral Horsepower Motors Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by End-Use Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: North American Low-Voltage AC Integral Horsepower Motors Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Retail Supply Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: US Brushless DC Motors Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales by End-Use Areas - Cloth Washers, Dishwashers, Dryers, Freezers, HVAC, Refrigeration, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Electric Motors in Manufacturing & Mining End-Use Sector in the United States (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown by Application Areas (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: US Imports of Industrial Motors (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country of Origin for Mexico, China, Brazil, Germany, Japan, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: US Electric Motors Market (2013-Historic Data): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Innovations/Introductions

Recent Industry Activity

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: US Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: US 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 60: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Canadian Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Table 63: Average Number of Electric Motors Installed in Luxury Cars in Japan (2012 & 2016): Breakdown by Application Area (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Average Number of Electric Motors Installed in Middle Level Cars/SUVs in Japan (2012 & 2016): Breakdown by Application Area (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Average Number of Electric Motors Installed in Light/Compact Vehicles in Japan (2012 & 2016): Breakdown by Application Area (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Introduction

Recent Industry Activity

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 66: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Japanese Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

European Regulations Lead to Improved Energy Efficiency

Gearbox and Geared Motor Makers Invest in Technology Development

Key Statistics

Table 69: Electric Motors Market in Europe (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Usage in Industrial Applications - Air Compressors, Conveyors, Cooling Compressors, Fans, Pumps, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: European Electric Motors Usage in Tertiary Sector (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown by Application Areas - Air Conditioning, Conveyors, Fans, Pumps, Refrigerators, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Average Life of Induction Motors (inclusive of Repairs) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Motors Market in EU-28 (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base by Power Range (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: EU AC Motors Market (2016): Percentage Market Share Breakdown by Motor Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: EU AC Integral Motors Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by Size (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Electric Motor Consumption in Europe (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown by Key End-Use Sectors - Industrial and Tertiary (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Servo Motor Market in Europe

MEPS Scheme

Growing Adoption of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles Expands Demand for Electric Motors

Medium Voltage & Low Voltage AC IHP Motors Market Witness Steady Demand

Micro Electric Drives Witness Robust Demand

Replacements and Upgrades: Only Route to Survival

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: European Historic Review for Electric Motors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: European 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Geographic Region - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Segment

Table 79: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: European Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: European 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 82: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: French Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: French 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Table 85: Electricity Consumption in Germany (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Industrial and Tertiary Segments by Load Type - Motors, Lighting and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recent Industry Activity

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: German Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: German 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Italian Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: UK Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: UK 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 95: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Spanish Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 98: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Russian Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Turkey - Select Statistics of Low Voltage Motors Market

Table 101: Turkish Low Voltage Motors Market (2016): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Efficiency Class (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Turkish Low Voltage Motors Market (2016): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Turkish Low Voltage Motors Market (2016): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Domicile of Suppliers - Domestic and Foreign (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Introduction

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific - A Hotspot for Electric Motors

Market Share Statistics

Table 107: South East Asian Integral Horsepower Motors Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motors Market (2016): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Efficiency Class (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Motors by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Geographic Region - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Segment

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

Rising Demand for Air Conditioners Spurs Growth of Fan Motors

Table 115: Chinese Low Voltage Motors Market (2015): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Efficiency Class (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Chinese Low Voltage IHP Motors Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Chinese Low Voltage IHP Motors Market (2013-Historic Data): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Government Initiatives Boost Demand for Electric Motors

AC Induction Motors Market - A Review

FHP Motors Market Remains Largely Unfazed by Slowing Economy

Multinationals Seek Opportunities in Chinaâ€™s Electric Motor Market

Statistical Findings

Table 118: Chinese Integral Horsepower Motors Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by End-Use Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Chinese Micro Motor Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

Table 120: Chinese Pumps and Motors Market (2013-Historic Data): Percentage Market Share Breakdown by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recent Industry Activity

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 121: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Chinese Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Table 124: Percentage Breakdown of Electricity Consumption by Electric Motor-Driven Systems in Various Sectors in India (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Drivers

Market Inhibitors

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 125: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Indian Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Drivers

Market Inhibitors

South Korean Electric Motors Market - A Review

Product Innovations/Introductions

Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 131: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Latin American Historic Review for Electric Motors by Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 133: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Region - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Segment

Table 134: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Latin American Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Expanding Economy Bodes Well for Electric Motors Market

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 137: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Brazilian Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 139: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 140: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 142: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Electric Motors Market in Saudi Arabia

Product Introduction

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 143: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: Rest of World Historic Review for Electric Motors by Segment - Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 145: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by Segment - Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Fractional HP Motors and Integral HP Motors (AC Motors and DC Motors) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 396 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 461) The United States (89) Canada (2) Japan (22) Europe (209) - France (8) - Germany (58) - The United Kingdom (20) - Italy (60) - Spain (8) - Rest of Europe (55) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (126) Middle East (6) Latin America (2) Africa (5)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069902



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-motors-industry-300668884.html