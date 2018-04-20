Global Electric Passenger Car (Sedan, Hatchback & SUV) Market 2013-2018 & 2023

DUBLIN, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Electric Passenger Car Market By Vehicle Type (Sedan, Hatchback & SUV), By Technology Type (PHEV Vs. BEV), By Driving Range (Up to 150 Miles Vs. Above 150 Miles), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global electric passenger car market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 26% by 2023, on account of increasing government efforts aimed at encouraging the use of electric vehicles amid alarming pollution levels, globally.
Technological advancements on account of increasing focus on research & development activities by leading automobile companies to launch affordable and premium quality electric passenger cars, in addition to rising penetration of electric passenger cars in developing economies are expected to aid the global electric passenger car market over the coming years.
Growing environmental awareness among consumers and improving charging infrastructure are some of the other factors that would positively influence the market during the forecast period.
Global Electric Passenger Car Market discusses the following aspects of electric passenger car market globally:
- Electric Passenger Car Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Sedan, Hatchback & SUV), By Technology Type (PHEV Vs. BEV), By Driving Range (Up to 150 Miles Vs. Above 150 Miles), By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the leading market players are:
- BYD Company Limited
- BAIC Motor Corporation., Ltd
- Tesla Inc.
- BMW AG
- Volkswagen AG
- General Motors Company
- Nissan Motor Corporation
- Audi AG
- Ford Motor Company
- Renault SA
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Electric Passenger Car Market Outlook
6. Asia-Pacific Electric Passenger Car Market Outlook
7. Europe Electric Passenger Car Market Outlook
8. North America Electric Passenger Car Market Outlook
9. Rest of World Electric Passenger Car Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mzwdtc/global_electric?w=5
