Global Electric Passenger Car (Sedan, Hatchback & SUV) Market 2013-2018 & 2023

Global electric passenger car market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 26% by 2023, on account of increasing government efforts aimed at encouraging the use of electric vehicles amid alarming pollution levels, globally.

Technological advancements on account of increasing focus on research & development activities by leading automobile companies to launch affordable and premium quality electric passenger cars, in addition to rising penetration of electric passenger cars in developing economies are expected to aid the global electric passenger car market over the coming years.

Growing environmental awareness among consumers and improving charging infrastructure are some of the other factors that would positively influence the market during the forecast period.

Global Electric Passenger Car Market discusses the following aspects of electric passenger car market globally:

Electric Passenger Car Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Sedan, Hatchback & SUV), By Technology Type (PHEV Vs. BEV), By Driving Range (Up to 150 Miles Vs. Above 150 Miles), By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the leading market players are:



BYD Company Limited

BAIC Motor Corporation., Ltd

Tesla Inc.

BMW AG

Volkswagen AG

General Motors Company

Nissan Motor Corporation

Audi AG

Ford Motor Company

Renault SA

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Electric Passenger Car Market Outlook



6. Asia-Pacific Electric Passenger Car Market Outlook



7. Europe Electric Passenger Car Market Outlook



8. North America Electric Passenger Car Market Outlook



9. Rest of World Electric Passenger Car Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mzwdtc/global_electric?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-passenger-car-sedan-hatchback--suv-market-2013-2018--2023-300633644.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

