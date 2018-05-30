Global Electric Passenger Cars, Electric Commercial Vehicles, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Battery Chemistries and Cobalt Markets, 2022

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The EV revolution is only beginning. It is possible that by 2025, the global electric vehicle (EV) market could exceed 100 million vehicles sold, and that by 2050, oil-based, internal combustion (ICE) engine driven vehicles no longer will be produced.
Further, governments are setting carbon emission targets for the automotive industry, while also subsidizing EV technology. Already, EV sales in Norway accounted for 32% of total new car sales in 2017. More significantly, China is investing heavily in EV technology and wants to become the market leader.
These changes have been driven by several, underlying global trends over the past 10 years including technological improvements leading to steadily cheaper lithium-ion batteries with greater range, safety and reliability. Plus, EVs are gradually becoming comparable to ICEs from the consumer's viewpoint Finally, demand for EVs will significantly impact demand for certain commodities, e.g. cobalt.
These issues and more are discussed in this report. Specifically, this report covers:
- Market Overview: historical moment, EV revolution, structural shifts, global trend, commodities implications, EV market size and growth, lithium-ion battery market size and growth, China leading way, cobalt scarcity.
- Electric Vehicles: rise of EVs, realistic expectations, end of ICEs, hybrid electric vehicles market, PHEVs market, pure electric vehicle market, ICE-EV inflection point, powertrain equivalence, OEM NEV offerings, China dominance.
- Commercial Electric Vehicles: not same as light vehicles, real-world cost and performance assumptions, charging infrastructure obstacles, battery scarcity premiums, Class 8 obstacles, technology obstacles, fuel cells vs. batteries, grid efficiency and costs.
- Lithium-ion Batteries: types, verticals, advantages, components, cells and packs, expenses by types, operating margins, cost improvements and trends, chemicals mix, technology trends, shift to nickel, reuse/recycling.
- Battery Chemistries: EV battery value chain, battery metals, cathode technology trends, cathode market size, cathode producers, technology roadmap, metals demand, cobalt in EV batteries, NMC 811, price trends, competitive environment.
- Cobalt: supply, scrap recovery, DRC risk, China domination, explorations, new projects, supply shocks, substitution needed, EV cathodes, NMC 622, strategic reserves, inevitable deficits, metal vs. chemical balances, prices going higher.
