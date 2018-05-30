Global Electric Passenger Cars, Electric Commercial Vehicles, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Battery Chemistries and Cobalt Markets, 2022

The EV revolution is only beginning. It is possible that by 2025, the global electric vehicle (EV) market could exceed 100 million vehicles sold, and that by 2050, oil-based, internal combustion (ICE) engine driven vehicles no longer will be produced.

Further, governments are setting carbon emission targets for the automotive industry, while also subsidizing EV technology. Already, EV sales in Norway accounted for 32% of total new car sales in 2017. More significantly, China is investing heavily in EV technology and wants to become the market leader.

These changes have been driven by several, underlying global trends over the past 10 years including technological improvements leading to steadily cheaper lithium-ion batteries with greater range, safety and reliability. Plus, EVs are gradually becoming comparable to ICEs from the consumer's viewpoint Finally, demand for EVs will significantly impact demand for certain commodities, e.g. cobalt.



These issues and more are discussed in this report. Specifically, this report covers:

Market Overview: historical moment, EV revolution, structural shifts, global trend, commodities implications, EV market size and growth, lithium-ion battery market size and growth, China leading way, cobalt scarcity.

Electric Vehicles: rise of EVs, realistic expectations, end of ICEs, hybrid electric vehicles market, PHEVs market, pure electric vehicle market, ICE-EV inflection point, powertrain equivalence, OEM NEV offerings, China dominance.

Commercial Electric Vehicles: not same as light vehicles, real-world cost and performance assumptions, charging infrastructure obstacles, battery scarcity premiums, Class 8 obstacles, technology obstacles, fuel cells vs. batteries, grid efficiency and costs.

Lithium-ion Batteries: types, verticals, advantages, components, cells and packs, expenses by types, operating margins, cost improvements and trends, chemicals mix, technology trends, shift to nickel, reuse/recycling.

Battery Chemistries: EV battery value chain, battery metals, cathode technology trends, cathode market size, cathode producers, technology roadmap, metals demand, cobalt in EV batteries, NMC 811, price trends, competitive environment.

Cobalt: supply, scrap recovery, DRC risk, China domination, explorations, new projects, supply shocks, substitution needed, EV cathodes, NMC 622, strategic reserves, inevitable deficits, metal vs. chemical balances, prices going higher.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

Report Objectives

Methodology and Sources

Statistical Notes



3. Market Overview

Historical Moment

Dawn of the Lithium-ion Age

Electric Vehicle Revolution

Structural Shifts

Global Trend

Commodities Implications

EV Market Size and Growth

EVs Need Batteries

NMC and NCA Most Valuable

Lithium-ion Batteries Market Size and Growth

China Leads Electric Car Revolution

Cobalt Scarcest Vital Material

DRC Controls Supply

Glencore's Outlook



4. Electric Vehicles

Rise of EVs

All Forecasts Are Anecdotal

Realistic Growth Expectations

Light Vehicles Definition

Internal Combustion Engine

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Full Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Plug-in Hybrids

Battery Electric Vehicles/EVs

Global Light Vehicle Sales

ICE Share of Global Vehicles Sales

Mild Hybrids Sales

HEV and PHEV Sales

Electric Vehicles Sales

xEVS Sales

Fuel Cell Vehicles Sales

New Energy Vehicle Sales

Inflection Point in ICE and EV Costs

Powertrain Costs Equivalence

OEM NEV Strategies

Current EV and PHEV Models by Brand

China Will Dominate



5. Commercial Electric Vehicles

Commercial Electric Vehicles Different Than Electric Light Vehicles

Battery Range and Cost Assumptions Not Realistic

Charging Infrastructure Obstacles

CEVs Still Need Transmissions

Real World Assumptions

Realistic Scenario

Daily Charge Utilization

No Battery Degradation Assumed

What If There Are No Shorter Routes

Operators Today are Human

Scarcity Premium for Batteries

Battery Cost and Payback

Revenue Loss and Battery Weight

Class 8 Trucks Face Similar Obstacles

Other Class 8 Assumptions

Driving >210 Miles Per Day

Drayage/Terminal Tractors

3rd Party Battery Leasing Obstacles

No Standardization of Battery Design

Swapping Battery Packs Is Difficult

Prohibitive Charging Investment

Fuel Cell Obstacles

Significant Infrastructure Obstacles

Charging a Fleet of Transit Buses

Prohibitive Infrastructure Costs

Required Technology Not Yet Developed

Alternative Charging Models

Grid Efficiency and Costs

Requirements to Achieve Grid Efficiency

Other Issues

Thermal Runaway

Reliance on Rare Earth Materials



6. Lithium-Ion Batteries

Battery Types, Verticals and Applications

Li-ion Battery Advantages

Disposable vs. Rechargeable Batteries

How Rechargeable Batteries Work

Li-ion Battery Components

Lithium-ion Battery Shapes

18650 vs. 2170

Battery Cells and Packs

Battery Energy Level and Lifespan

Battery Cost vs Selling Price

EV Battery Cost Structures

Technical Specifications and Materials

Best Cell Type

Battery Specification Differences

Cell Prices vs. Cell Costs

Raw Materials vs. Non-Materials Expenses

Operating Margins

Battery Cost Improvements

Ways to Reduce EV Battery Manufacturing Costs

Cost Drivers

Why Battery Costs Are Falling

Increasing Demand for EVs

Improving Chemical Material Mix of Battery Cells

Increasing Thickness of Electrodes

Technical Advancements in Cathodes, Anodes and Electrolytes

Innovations in Manufacturing Process

Battery Cost Structure

Tesla Model S

BMW i3

Costs in 2030

Material Costs

Other Costs

2030 Targets

Next Generation Battery Technology

Mild/Micro Hybridization a Big Growth Area

Battery Manufacturing Costs

Battery Pack Cost and EV Driving Range

Nickel to Benefit

NMC Batteries Key for EVs

Shift to Nickel

Battery Reuse and Recycling



7. Battery Chemistries

EV Battery Industry Value Chain

Battery Metals

Cathodes

Major Changes Ahead

Chemistries

Cathode Market Size

Cathode Producers

Cathode Capacity Additions

Technology Roadmap

NMC 811

Implications for Metal Demand

Cobalt

Bottom Line

Battery-Powered Growth

Market Is Tight

Price Goes Higher

2017 Price Spike

Battery Demand

Cobalt in EV Batteries

Nickel

Price Increases and Availability Issues

Competitive Environment

Ecopro

L&F



8. Cobalt

Description

Key Points About the Cobalt Market

Cobalt Supply

Scrap Recovery

DRC Risk

China Cobalt Domination

Cobalt Exploration

New Cobalt Projects

Supply Shocks

Substitution Needed for EVs

Consumer Electronics and Other Applications

Superalloys

Electric Vehicles and Cobalt

EV Cathodes

NMC622 Becomes Dominant

Potential Scenarios

EVs Overtake Portable Electronics

NMC811

Cobalt Demand Overestimates

Strategic Reserves

Deficits Inevitable

Metal vs. Chemical Balances

Forecast Risks

Price Going Higher

Outlook



