Global Electric Powertrain Market Report 2023-2030 Featuring Profiles of Robert Bosch, Mitsubishi Electric, Continental, and Many Other Prominent Players in the Ecosystem

Driving Tomorrow's Roads: Electric Powertrain Market Set for Exponential Growth
In a transformative era of sustainable transportation, the global electric powertrain market is primed for remarkable expansion, scaling from USD 96.7 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 230.5 billion by 2030. The journey will be marked by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% throughout the forecast period. This surge finds its impetus in the growing realization among consumers and enterprises about the multifaceted advantages of electric vehicles (EVs).
Electric Mobility Redefined: EVs Take Center Stage
The push toward zero-emission vehicles to meet net-zero emissions goals is reshaping the automotive landscape. A pivotal role in this shift belongs to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), projected to seize a substantial market share in the times to come. With over 70% of electric car stocks in 2022 being BEVs, this segment's ascent is palpable. Key to this growth are components such as the motor/generator, control unit, and power distribution module, forecasted to dominate the BEV powertrain market by 2030.
Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs): Fast-Tracking Growth
Fueled by substantial investments from prominent Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda, Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) are positioned as the fastest-growing vehicle category. The allure of clean transportation solutions and compliance with stringent emission regulations is propelling the rapid adoption of FCEVs. Notably, the FCEV market witnessed a 40% global growth in 2022 compared to the previous year. With North America spearheading the charge, driven by a remarkable 20% increase in FCEV sales in the United States, the global FCEV landscape is marked for continuous expansion.
Asia Pacific: The Driving Force
The rise of electric powertrains is underscored by the dynamic automotive sector of Asia Pacific. Particularly, China, with its thriving battery market and an impressive roster of automakers, is steering the growth of the global electric powertrain market. The region's electric vehicle journey is propelled by key players like BYD, CATL, Toyota, and Hyundai. This trend echoes the broader global pattern, with the Asia Pacific region positioned as the largest market for FCEVs, and China, in particular, taking a commanding lead.
DC-DC Converters: Energizing the 48V MHEV Segment
Direct Current to Direct Current (DC-DC) converters, the backbone of Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicles (MHEVs), are emerging as a focal point in the electric powertrain landscape. With governments globally advocating for the adoption of 48V MHEV vehicles, the demand for DC-DC converters is rising exponentially. These converters are instrumental in integrating the 48V electrical system with conventional 12V architectures. Bolstered by ongoing research and development endeavors led by key players like Bosch and Valeo, DC-DC converters are projected to remain pivotal components in EV powertrains.
Fuel Stacks: Powering FCEV Expansion
As countries worldwide align with emission reduction policies, the significance of Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) is on the ascent. Asia Pacific, particularly China and Japan, stands as a dominant market, supported by leading automakers like BYD, CATL, Toyota, and Hyundai. A linchpin of FCEVs, the fuel cell stack drives the electrochemical reaction that transforms hydrogen and oxygen into electricity. Despite the associated costs, notable investments from automakers and fuel cell manufacturers are catalyzing innovation and cost reduction in this segment.
Europe: Leading the BEV Charge
Europe, a nucleus of automotive innovation, is embracing Electric Vehicles (EVs) with fervor. Countries like Germany, home to renowned automakers like Volkswagen and BMW, are offering incentives such as tax exemptions for BEV ownership till 2030. With a burgeoning network of public charging stations and an array of popular models like Tesla's offerings and Volkswagen's ID series, Europe is poised to dominate the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) market.
Navigating the Powertrain Landscape
The electric powertrain market's intricate web is defined by vehicle types, components, and regions. From BEVs and FCEVs to DC-DC converters and fuel stacks, the electrification journey is diverse and dynamic. Major players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric, and Continental AG are steering the sector with mergers, technological advancements, and strategic partnerships.
As the world pivots toward sustainable transportation solutions, the electric powertrain market stands as a driving force, reshaping the automotive industry and paving the way for a greener future.
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Stringent Emission Norms
- Growing Vehicle Electrification Demand in Automobile Industry
- Restraints
- Lack of Infrastructure for Electric Vehicle Charging
- Emerging Competing Technologies in Conventional Engines
- Opportunities
- Developments in Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Extended Range Offered by FCEVs
- Challenges
- High Cost of Electrical Components
- Technological Challenges with Electric Powertrains
Premium Insights
- Stringent Emission Norms and Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Drive Market
- Batteries Segment to Lead Market from 2023 to 2030
- Battery Packs Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period
- DC-DC Converters Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
- Fuel Stacks Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period
- BEV Powertrain Segment to Dominate Market from 2023 to 2030
- FCEVs Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
- Asia-Pacific Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2023
Technology Overview
- Robert Bosch GmbH: Electrified Powertrain Solutions
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation: New e-Axle
- Magna International Inc.: All-Electric Connected Powertrain - EtelligentReach
- Magna International Inc.: e-Beam Technology
- Denso Corporation: Inverter Using SiC Power Semiconductors
- Dana Incorporated: Drive Technologies
- Valeo: Electric Motor Without Rare Earth Motor
Supply Chain Analysis
- Electric Powertrain Market: Supply Chain Analysis
- Electric Powertrain Raw Material Suppliers
- Electric Powertrain Component Manufacturers
- Electric Powertrain Manufacturers
- OEMs
- Electric Powertrain Market: Role of Companies in Supply Chain
Bill of Materials Analysis
- B-Segment
- C-Segment
- D-SUV
- F-SUV
Other Key Insights
- Ecosystem
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Electric Powertrain Market
- Average Selling Price Analysis of Battery Electric Powertrain (BEV), by Region
- Average Selling Price Analysis of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Powertrain (PHEV), by Region
- Trade Analysis (Import & Export Data)
- Patent Analysis
- Case Studies
- Regulatory Landscape
- Key Buying Criteria for Electric Powertrains
- Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
- Key Conferences and Events 2023-2024
- Who Supplies to Whom (2021-2024)
- Impact of Electrification on Vehicle Cost
Companies Profiled
- Key Players
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Magna International Inc.
- Continental AG
- Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.
- Borgwarner Inc.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Denso Corporation
- Dana Incorporated
- Valeo SA
- Other Players
- Brusa Elektronik AG
- Kelly Controls
- Nidec Corporation
- Magneti Marelli CK Holdings
- Toyota Industries Corporation
- Panasonic
- Curtis Instruments
- Filtran LLC
- Magtec
- Cascadia Motion
Company Profiles: EV Battery Market
- Key Players
- CATL
- Samsung SDI
- Panasonic Holdings Corporation
- LG Chem
- BYD Company Limited
- Mid-Tier Players
- SK Innovation Co. Ltd.
- Vehicle Energy Japan Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Mitsubishi Corporation
- Enersys
- Start-Ups
- Northvolt AB
- Automotive Cells Company
- Blueoval SK
- Cellforce Group GmbH
- Gotion Hi-Tech
Company Profiles: Automotive Traction Motor Market
- Key Players
- BorgWarner Inc.
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Schaeffler Group
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Mid-Tier Players
- Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Valeo SA
- Mahle Group
- Nidec Corporation
- Other Players
- Jing-Jin Electric
- Shanghai Edrive Co. Ltd.
- XPT Weilai Drive Technology
- Zhuhai Enpower Electric Co. Ltd.
- Anand Mando Emobility
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msoksm
