Global Electric Powertrain Market Report 2023-2030 Featuring Profiles of Robert Bosch, Mitsubishi Electric, Continental, and Many Other Prominent Players in the Ecosystem

Driving Tomorrow's Roads: Electric Powertrain Market Set for Exponential Growth

In a transformative era of sustainable transportation, the global electric powertrain market is primed for remarkable expansion, scaling from USD 96.7 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 230.5 billion by 2030. The journey will be marked by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% throughout the forecast period. This surge finds its impetus in the growing realization among consumers and enterprises about the multifaceted advantages of electric vehicles (EVs).

Electric Mobility Redefined: EVs Take Center Stage

The push toward zero-emission vehicles to meet net-zero emissions goals is reshaping the automotive landscape. A pivotal role in this shift belongs to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), projected to seize a substantial market share in the times to come. With over 70% of electric car stocks in 2022 being BEVs, this segment's ascent is palpable. Key to this growth are components such as the motor/generator, control unit, and power distribution module, forecasted to dominate the BEV powertrain market by 2030.

Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs): Fast-Tracking Growth

Fueled by substantial investments from prominent Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda, Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) are positioned as the fastest-growing vehicle category. The allure of clean transportation solutions and compliance with stringent emission regulations is propelling the rapid adoption of FCEVs. Notably, the FCEV market witnessed a 40% global growth in 2022 compared to the previous year. With North America spearheading the charge, driven by a remarkable 20% increase in FCEV sales in the United States, the global FCEV landscape is marked for continuous expansion.

Asia Pacific: The Driving Force

The rise of electric powertrains is underscored by the dynamic automotive sector of Asia Pacific. Particularly, China, with its thriving battery market and an impressive roster of automakers, is steering the growth of the global electric powertrain market. The region's electric vehicle journey is propelled by key players like BYD, CATL, Toyota, and Hyundai. This trend echoes the broader global pattern, with the Asia Pacific region positioned as the largest market for FCEVs, and China, in particular, taking a commanding lead.

DC-DC Converters: Energizing the 48V MHEV Segment

Direct Current to Direct Current (DC-DC) converters, the backbone of Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicles (MHEVs), are emerging as a focal point in the electric powertrain landscape. With governments globally advocating for the adoption of 48V MHEV vehicles, the demand for DC-DC converters is rising exponentially. These converters are instrumental in integrating the 48V electrical system with conventional 12V architectures. Bolstered by ongoing research and development endeavors led by key players like Bosch and Valeo, DC-DC converters are projected to remain pivotal components in EV powertrains.

Fuel Stacks: Powering FCEV Expansion

As countries worldwide align with emission reduction policies, the significance of Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) is on the ascent. Asia Pacific, particularly China and Japan, stands as a dominant market, supported by leading automakers like BYD, CATL, Toyota, and Hyundai. A linchpin of FCEVs, the fuel cell stack drives the electrochemical reaction that transforms hydrogen and oxygen into electricity. Despite the associated costs, notable investments from automakers and fuel cell manufacturers are catalyzing innovation and cost reduction in this segment.

Europe: Leading the BEV Charge

Europe, a nucleus of automotive innovation, is embracing Electric Vehicles (EVs) with fervor. Countries like Germany, home to renowned automakers like Volkswagen and BMW, are offering incentives such as tax exemptions for BEV ownership till 2030. With a burgeoning network of public charging stations and an array of popular models like Tesla's offerings and Volkswagen's ID series, Europe is poised to dominate the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) market.

Navigating the Powertrain Landscape

The electric powertrain market's intricate web is defined by vehicle types, components, and regions. From BEVs and FCEVs to DC-DC converters and fuel stacks, the electrification journey is diverse and dynamic. Major players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric, and Continental AG are steering the sector with mergers, technological advancements, and strategic partnerships.

As the world pivots toward sustainable transportation solutions, the electric powertrain market stands as a driving force, reshaping the automotive industry and paving the way for a greener future.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stringent Emission Norms



Growing Vehicle Electrification Demand in Automobile Industry

Restraints

Lack of Infrastructure for Electric Vehicle Charging



Emerging Competing Technologies in Conventional Engines

Opportunities

Developments in Lithium-Ion Batteries



Extended Range Offered by FCEVs

Challenges

High Cost of Electrical Components



Technological Challenges with Electric Powertrains

Premium Insights

Stringent Emission Norms and Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Drive Market

Batteries Segment to Lead Market from 2023 to 2030

Battery Packs Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

DC-DC Converters Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Fuel Stacks Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

BEV Powertrain Segment to Dominate Market from 2023 to 2030

FCEVs Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2023

Technology Overview

Robert Bosch GmbH: Electrified Powertrain Solutions

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation: New e-Axle

Magna International Inc.: All-Electric Connected Powertrain - EtelligentReach

Magna International Inc.: e-Beam Technology

Denso Corporation: Inverter Using SiC Power Semiconductors

Dana Incorporated: Drive Technologies

Valeo: Electric Motor Without Rare Earth Motor

Supply Chain Analysis

Electric Powertrain Market: Supply Chain Analysis

Electric Powertrain Raw Material Suppliers

Electric Powertrain Component Manufacturers

Electric Powertrain Manufacturers

OEMs

Electric Powertrain Market: Role of Companies in Supply Chain

Bill of Materials Analysis

B-Segment

C-Segment

D-SUV

F-SUV

Other Key Insights

Ecosystem

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Electric Powertrain Market

Average Selling Price Analysis of Battery Electric Powertrain (BEV), by Region

Average Selling Price Analysis of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Powertrain (PHEV), by Region

Trade Analysis (Import & Export Data)

Patent Analysis

Case Studies

Regulatory Landscape

Key Buying Criteria for Electric Powertrains

Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

Key Conferences and Events 2023-2024

Who Supplies to Whom (2021-2024)

Impact of Electrification on Vehicle Cost

Companies Profiled

Key Players

Robert Bosch GmbH



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



Magna International Inc.



Continental AG



Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.



Borgwarner Inc.



ZF Friedrichshafen AG



Denso Corporation



Dana Incorporated



Valeo SA

Other Players

Brusa Elektronik AG



Kelly Controls



Nidec Corporation



Magneti Marelli CK Holdings



Toyota Industries Corporation



Panasonic



Curtis Instruments



Filtran LLC



Magtec



Cascadia Motion

Company Profiles: EV Battery Market

Key Players

CATL



Samsung SDI



Panasonic Holdings Corporation



LG Chem



BYD Company Limited

Mid-Tier Players

SK Innovation Co. Ltd.



Vehicle Energy Japan Inc.



Toshiba Corporation



Mitsubishi Corporation



Enersys

Start-Ups

Northvolt AB



Automotive Cells Company



Blueoval SK



Cellforce Group GmbH



Gotion Hi-Tech

Company Profiles: Automotive Traction Motor Market

Key Players

BorgWarner Inc.



BYD Co. Ltd.



Schaeffler Group



Robert Bosch GmbH



ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Mid-Tier Players

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.



Continental AG



Valeo SA



Mahle Group



Nidec Corporation

Other Players

Jing-Jin Electric



Shanghai Edrive Co. Ltd.



XPT Weilai Drive Technology



Zhuhai Enpower Electric Co. Ltd.



Anand Mando Emobility

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Electric Powertrain Market, by Vehicle Type

7 PHEV Powertrain Market, by Component

8 BEV Powertrain Market, by Component

9 FCEV Powertrain Market, by Component

10 48V MHEV Powertrain Market, by Component

11 Electric Powertrain Market, by Type

12 Electric Powertrain Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Company Profiles: EV Battery Market

16 Company Profiles: Automotive Traction Motor Market

17 Recommendations

18 Appendix

