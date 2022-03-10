Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 1784

Companies: 116 - Players covered include Al Jazeera Steel Products Company SAOG; APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL); Arabian Pipes Company; ArcelorMittal SA; ChelPipe; Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad; EVRAZ North America; JFE Steel Corporation; Maharashtra Seamless Limited; Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation; PAO TMK; PT Bakrie Pipe Industries; Salzgitter Mannesmann Line Pipe GmbH; Surya Roshni Ltd.; Tata Steel Europe; Techint Group SpA; Ternium S.A.; Tenaris S.A.; United States Steel Corporation; United Metallurgical Company /OMK; Welspun Corp Ltd.; Wheatland Tube Company and Others.

Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market to Reach 85.3 Million Tons by 2026

Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) pipes are strips of hot rolled steel that are transformed into rolls and later welded through the use of an electric charge. Global demand for steel pipes and tubes, including Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) pipes closely mirrors the trends in the oil & gas and construction industries, and is also influenced by the pace of infrastructure development projects. Traditionally, ERW pipes were mainly used in oil and gas pipelines, and water/sewage transportation. However, with improvement in load bearing strength, ERW pipes now find application in industries such as infrastructure, pre-fabricated structures, solar plants, power plants, and furniture. Post pandemic growth in the ERW line pipes is expected to increase driven by the plans of major oil & gas, fertilizer and power companies to establish cross-country line pipes. Recovery in oil and gas prices and resurgence in drilling budgets is expected to encourage growth opportunities for OCTG and Line pipes worldwide. Rising investments in sectors such as power generation and automotive and increasing government investments in infrastructure projects such as water and sewage systems promote market expansion. As raising the strength of the pipe allows for reduction in wall thickness and weight of the pipe, manufacturers continue to explore various methods to improve the strength and performance of pipeline steels.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes estimated at 67.3 Million Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 85.3 Million Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Mechanical Steel Tubing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach 23.6 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Line Pipes segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market. Mechanical Steel tubing finds applications in mechanical machinery, material handling, and in other industrial commercial equipment. In recent years, mechanical tubing is being increasingly used by automakers for making hydroformed tubular steel components such as rails, cross members for framing, cradles, and pillars. Demand for line pipes depends on the level of pipeline construction activity, replacement requirements of line pipe, utility purchasing programs, and new residential construction activity. Market for line pipes continues to be supported by demand for replacement and maintenance as well as pipeline projects.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.6 Million Tons in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach 27.2 Million Tons by 2026

The Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.6 Million Tons in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 8.28% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 27.2 Million Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 29 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market, driven by increasing industrialization in the region, followed by rapid infrastructural growth. This is largely attributed to the strong economic growth of individual countries in these regions, and the increased activity in end-use sectors such as oil, power, and refineries. Growth in the US market is primarily attributed to the recovery in E&P spending amid the nation's exceptional emphasis on tapping the huge reserves of shale plays to meet the escalating demand for energy and to achieve energy security.

Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing Segment to Reach 19.5 Million Tons by 2026

Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing segment is expected to witness heightened demand due to surge in number of high rise buildings, particularly in emerging economies. Structural tubes are used in high-rise buildings to enable them to resist lateral loads from wind, and seismic pressures. In the global Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 7.8 Million Tons will reach a projected size of 11.2 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 6.2 Million Tons by the year 2026. More



