Global Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Market to Reach 85.3 Million Tons by 2026

Growth in the ERW line pipes is expected to increase driven by the plans of major oil & gas, fertilizer and power companies to establish cross-country line pipes. Recovery in oil and gas prices and resurgence in drilling budgets is expected to encourage growth opportunities for OCTG and Line pipes worldwide.

Rising investments in sectors such as power generation and automotive and increasing government investments in infrastructure projects such as water and sewage systems promote market expansion. As raising the strength of the pipe allows for reduction in wall thickness and weight of the pipe, manufacturers continue to explore various methods to improve the strength and performance of pipeline steels.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes estimated at 67.3 Million Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 85.3 Million Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.6 Million Tons in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach 27.2 Million Tons by 2026

The Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.6 Million Tons in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 8.28% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 27.2 Million Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 29 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period.



Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing Segment to Reach 19.5 Million Tons by 2026

Structural Steel Pipes & Tubing segment is expected to witness heightened demand due to surge in number of high rise buildings, particularly in emerging economies. Structural tubes are used in high-rise buildings to enable them to resist lateral loads from wind, and seismic pressures

Rise in Rig Count and Drilling Activity Drives Consumption for OCTG Pipes

Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources Trigger Demand for High Grade OCTG Products

Deep Water Drilling Offer New Growth Opportunities

Growth in Natural Pipeline Projects to Drive the Demand for Line Pipes

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Natural Gas Imports to Europe

Tough Operating Environments Drive Demand for High Quality Line Pipes

Shale Plays Drive Demand for High Strength Pipes

Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Demand

Improvement in Manufacturing Sector Boosts Prospects

Mechanical Tubing Market Prospects

Automotive Industry: Another Important End-Use market for ERW Tubes

Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020

Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Industry to drive Demand

Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive

Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes, a Downside Risk Aggravating Market Nervousness

Other Challenges Cause Revision to Outlook

Key Factors That Are Likely to Influence Recovery in New Car Sales in 2022

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

Surge in Number of High Rise Buildings Boost Prospects for Structural Steel Pipes

Faster Acceleration in E-Commerce Induced by the Pandemic and Warehouse Construction to Drive Demand

Rise in Modular Building to Drive HSS

Pressure Application to Drive Demand for Pressure Tubings

