Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market (2020 to 2027) - Decreasing Prices of Batteries Presents Opportunities

The global electric scooter and motorcycle market size is projected to reach 5,948 thousand units by 2027, from an estimated 861 thousand units in 2020, at a CAGR of 31.8%.



Governments are supporting electric two-wheelers through subsidies & tax rebates and by building charging infrastructure with the help of OEMs, which is compelling two-wheeler OEMs to explore beyond the use of conventional internal combustion engines (ICE) in two-wheelers.



Increased demand for efficient and eco-friendly vehicles will boost the electric scooter and motorcycle market. Consumers from developing countries are already feeling the heat of the increasing cost of petrol. Electrical two-wheelers will run on electricity, which is expected to reduce the operating cost of these vehicles. However, the lack of charging infrastructure creates a hurdle for the growth of the electric scooter and motorcycle market. To make the electric two-wheeler market grow, a large charging infrastructure network is needed so that users could cover long distances without bothering about searching for a charging station.



However, COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a slight impact on the electric scooter and motorcycle market. Both the production and sales of new rail vehicles have come to a halt across the globe as the whole ecosystem has been disrupted. OEMs had to wait until lockdowns were lifted to resume production, which affected their business.



Post pandemic, the demand for two-wheelers might increase, as people will avoid public transport, preferring private vehicles to avoid crowds. In addition, component manufacturing is also suspended, and small Tier II and Tier III manufacturers could face liquidity issues. The automotive industry is capital-intensive and relies on frequent financing to continue operations. Thus, the production suspension during the outbreak and lower demand post the pandemic will have an unprecedented impact on electric scooter and motorcycle providers.



The 48V segment is expected to be the largest voltage segment over the forecast period



The 48V segment is larger due to its extensive usage in electric scooters/mopeds, as it provides a better range per charge compared to 36V in low-speed electric scooter applications. Players such as Hero Electric and Okinawa have experienced huge growth in the 48V segment. It is estimated that the 72V segment will grow at a higher rate than other segments due to its higher energy efficiency and increasing demand for high-performance electric scooters and electric motorcycles.



Economy segment is expected to be the largest vehicle class segment during the forecast period



The economy class segment is projected to be the larger segment in the electric scooter and motorcycle market during the forecast period due to the less initial price as compared with the luxury segment and growing demand for affordable commuting. These kinds of electric scooters and motorcycles sell mostly in developing countries as an affordable alternative to other commuting options such as public transport buses and trains. Several well-established two-wheeler manufacturers have entered the Economic segment. For instance, companies such as Hero Electric, Pure EV, Okinawa, Ampere, TVS cater to the economy segment in the Indian market. Similarly, the Chinese market is dominated by such two-wheelers manufactured by Yadea, Jiangsu Xinri, and Luyuan.



Sealed Lead Acid segment is expected to be the largest battery segment over the forecast period



The sealed lead acid battery is one of the earliest types of rechargeable battery, and it consists of lead peroxide and sponge lead that convert chemical energy into electrical energy. Low cost, delivery of high currents, and low internal impedance are some advantages of lead acid batteries. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the lead acid segment of the electric scooter and motorcycle market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is dominated by affordable electric scooters/mopeds. Hence, lead acid batteries are being used by many Asian manufacturers to keep the pricing on the lower side. For instance, Hero Electric and Ampere Vehicles have been offering electric scooters with Li-ion as well as lead acid battery options in the Indian market.

