Global Electric Toothbrush Industry
Feb 06, 2020, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Toothbrush market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.7%. Soft, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.2 Billion by the year 2025, Soft will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798457/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$62.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$52.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Soft will reach a market size of US$165.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$509 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Koninklijke Philips NV; Omron Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Procter & Gamble Company, The
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798457/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electric Toothbrush Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electric Toothbrush Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Electric Toothbrush Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Electric Toothbrush Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Soft (Bristle) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Soft (Bristle) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Soft (Bristle) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Nanometer (Bristle) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Nanometer (Bristle) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Nanometer (Bristle) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Rotation/Oscillation (Head Movement) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Rotation/Oscillation (Head Movement) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Rotation/Oscillation (Head Movement) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Sonic/Side-To-Side (Head Movement) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Sonic/Side-To-Side (Head Movement) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Sonic/Side-To-Side (Head Movement) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Adult (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Adult (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Adult (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Children (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Children (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Children (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electric Toothbrush Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Bristle: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Electric Toothbrush Market in the United States by
Bristle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Breakdown by Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Electric Toothbrush Market in the United States by
Head Movement: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Breakdown by Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Electric Toothbrush Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Electric Toothbrush Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Electric Toothbrush Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Bristle: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Review
by Bristle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Electric Toothbrush Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Bristle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Review
by Head Movement in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Electric Toothbrush Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Head Movement for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 37: Canadian Electric Toothbrush Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Electric Toothbrush Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Electric Toothbrush Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Electric Toothbrush: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Bristle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Electric Toothbrush Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Bristle for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Electric Toothbrush Market Share Analysis by
Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Market for Electric Toothbrush: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Head Movement for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Electric Toothbrush Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Head Movement for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Electric Toothbrush Market Share Analysis by
Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric
Toothbrush in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Electric Toothbrush Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Electric Toothbrush Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Electric Toothbrush Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Bristle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Bristle: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Electric Toothbrush Market by Bristle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Electric Toothbrush Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Head Movement for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Electric Toothbrush Market by Head Movement:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Electric Toothbrush in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Electric Toothbrush Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Electric Toothbrush Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electric Toothbrush Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 58: European Electric Toothbrush Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Electric Toothbrush Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Electric Toothbrush Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Bristle: 2018-2025
Table 62: Electric Toothbrush Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Bristle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Electric Toothbrush Market Share Breakdown
by Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2018-2025
Table 65: Electric Toothbrush Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Head Movement: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Electric Toothbrush Market Share Breakdown
by Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Electric Toothbrush Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: Electric Toothbrush Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Electric Toothbrush Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 70: Electric Toothbrush Market in France by Bristle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: French Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Bristle: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Electric Toothbrush Market Share Analysis by
Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Electric Toothbrush Market in France by Head
Movement: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: French Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Electric Toothbrush Market Share Analysis by
Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Electric Toothbrush Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 77: French Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Electric Toothbrush Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 79: Electric Toothbrush Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Bristle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Bristle: 2009-2017
Table 81: German Electric Toothbrush Market Share Breakdown by
Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Electric Toothbrush Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Head Movement for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: German Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2009-2017
Table 84: German Electric Toothbrush Market Share Breakdown by
Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Electric Toothbrush Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Electric Toothbrush Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Electric Toothbrush Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 88: Italian Electric Toothbrush Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Bristle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Bristle: 2009-2017
Table 90: Italian Electric Toothbrush Market by Bristle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Italian Electric Toothbrush Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Head Movement for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2009-2017
Table 93: Italian Electric Toothbrush Market by Head Movement:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Italian Demand for Electric Toothbrush in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Electric Toothbrush Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Electric Toothbrush Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Electric Toothbrush: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Bristle for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Electric Toothbrush Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Bristle for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 99: United Kingdom Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Analysis by Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Electric Toothbrush:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Head
Movement for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Electric Toothbrush Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Head Movement for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: United Kingdom Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Analysis by Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electric Toothbrush in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: United Kingdom Electric Toothbrush Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Electric Toothbrush Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 106: Spanish Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Bristle: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Spanish Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Review
by Bristle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 108: Electric Toothbrush Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Bristle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Spanish Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Spanish Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Review
by Head Movement in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Electric Toothbrush Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Head Movement for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 112: Spanish Electric Toothbrush Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Electric Toothbrush Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 114: Spanish Electric Toothbrush Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 115: Russian Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Bristle: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Electric Toothbrush Market in Russia by Bristle: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 117: Russian Electric Toothbrush Market Share Breakdown
by Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Russian Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Electric Toothbrush Market in Russia by Head
Movement: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 120: Russian Electric Toothbrush Market Share Breakdown
by Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Russian Electric Toothbrush Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Electric Toothbrush Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 123: Electric Toothbrush Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 124: Rest of Europe Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Bristle: 2018-2025
Table 125: Electric Toothbrush Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Bristle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Breakdown by Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Europe Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2018-2025
Table 128: Electric Toothbrush Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Head Movement: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Breakdown by Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Europe Electric Toothbrush Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 131: Electric Toothbrush Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Asia-Pacific Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 134: Electric Toothbrush Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Electric Toothbrush Market in Asia-Pacific by
Bristle: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Electric Toothbrush Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Bristle: 2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Analysis by Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Electric Toothbrush Market in Asia-Pacific by Head
Movement: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Electric Toothbrush Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Analysis by Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Electric Toothbrush Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Electric Toothbrush Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 145: Electric Toothbrush Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Bristle for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Australian Electric Toothbrush Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Bristle: 2009-2017
Table 147: Australian Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Breakdown by Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Electric Toothbrush Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Head
Movement for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Australian Electric Toothbrush Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2009-2017
Table 150: Australian Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Breakdown by Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Electric Toothbrush Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Australian Electric Toothbrush Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Electric Toothbrush Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 154: Indian Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Bristle: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Indian Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Review by
Bristle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 156: Electric Toothbrush Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Bristle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Indian Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Indian Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Review by
Head Movement in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 159: Electric Toothbrush Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Head Movement for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 160: Indian Electric Toothbrush Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Electric Toothbrush Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 162: Indian Electric Toothbrush Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 163: Electric Toothbrush Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Bristle for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: South Korean Electric Toothbrush Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Bristle: 2009-2017
Table 165: Electric Toothbrush Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Electric Toothbrush Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Head
Movement for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: South Korean Electric Toothbrush Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2009-2017
Table 168: Electric Toothbrush Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Electric Toothbrush Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: South Korean Electric Toothbrush Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 171: Electric Toothbrush Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 172: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Toothbrush:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Bristle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Electric Toothbrush Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Bristle for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Toothbrush Market
Share Analysis by Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Toothbrush:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Head
Movement for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Electric Toothbrush Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Head Movement for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Toothbrush Market
Share Analysis by Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Electric Toothbrush in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Toothbrush Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: Electric Toothbrush Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 181: Latin American Electric Toothbrush Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 182: Electric Toothbrush Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Latin American Electric Toothbrush Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Latin American Electric Toothbrush Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Bristle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Bristle: 2009-2017
Table 186: Latin American Electric Toothbrush Market by
Bristle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Latin American Electric Toothbrush Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Head Movement for the Period
2018-2025
Table 188: Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2009-2017
Table 189: Latin American Electric Toothbrush Market by Head
Movement: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 190: Latin American Demand for Electric Toothbrush in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Electric Toothbrush Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 193: Argentinean Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Bristle: 2018-2025
Table 194: Electric Toothbrush Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Bristle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Argentinean Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Breakdown by Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Argentinean Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2018-2025
Table 197: Electric Toothbrush Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Head Movement: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 198: Argentinean Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Breakdown by Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Argentinean Electric Toothbrush Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 200: Electric Toothbrush Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Argentinean Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 202: Electric Toothbrush Market in Brazil by Bristle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 203: Brazilian Electric Toothbrush Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Bristle: 2009-2017
Table 204: Brazilian Electric Toothbrush Market Share Analysis
by Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Electric Toothbrush Market in Brazil by Head
Movement: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Brazilian Electric Toothbrush Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2009-2017
Table 207: Brazilian Electric Toothbrush Market Share Analysis
by Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Electric Toothbrush Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 209: Brazilian Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 210: Brazilian Electric Toothbrush Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 211: Electric Toothbrush Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Bristle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Mexican Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Bristle: 2009-2017
Table 213: Mexican Electric Toothbrush Market Share Breakdown
by Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Electric Toothbrush Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Head Movement for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Mexican Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2009-2017
Table 216: Mexican Electric Toothbrush Market Share Breakdown
by Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Electric Toothbrush Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Mexican Electric Toothbrush Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 219: Electric Toothbrush Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 220: Rest of Latin America Electric Toothbrush Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Bristle: 2018 to
2025
Table 221: Electric Toothbrush Market in Rest of Latin America
by Bristle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 222: Rest of Latin America Electric Toothbrush Market
Share Breakdown by Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Rest of Latin America Electric Toothbrush Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2018
to 2025
Table 224: Electric Toothbrush Market in Rest of Latin America
by Head Movement: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 225: Rest of Latin America Electric Toothbrush Market
Share Breakdown by Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Electric Toothbrush Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 227: Electric Toothbrush Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 228: Electric Toothbrush Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 229: The Middle East Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 230: Electric Toothbrush Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 231: The Middle East Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 232: The Middle East Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Bristle: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: The Middle East Electric Toothbrush Historic Market
by Bristle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 234: Electric Toothbrush Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Bristle for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 235: The Middle East Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: The Middle East Electric Toothbrush Historic Market
by Head Movement in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 237: Electric Toothbrush Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Head Movement for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 238: The Middle East Electric Toothbrush Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 239: Electric Toothbrush Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 240: The Middle East Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 241: Iranian Market for Electric Toothbrush: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Bristle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 242: Electric Toothbrush Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Bristle for the Period 2009-2017
Table 243: Iranian Electric Toothbrush Market Share Analysis by
Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Iranian Market for Electric Toothbrush: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Head Movement for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 245: Electric Toothbrush Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Head Movement for the Period
2009-2017
Table 246: Iranian Electric Toothbrush Market Share Analysis by
Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric
Toothbrush in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: Iranian Electric Toothbrush Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 249: Electric Toothbrush Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 250: Israeli Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Bristle: 2018-2025
Table 251: Electric Toothbrush Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Bristle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 252: Israeli Electric Toothbrush Market Share Breakdown
by Bristle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Israeli Electric Toothbrush Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2018-2025
Table 254: Electric Toothbrush Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Head Movement: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Israeli Electric Toothbrush Market Share Breakdown
by Head Movement: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Israeli Electric Toothbrush Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 257: Electric Toothbrush Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 258: Israeli Electric Toothbrush Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 259: Saudi Arabian Electric Toothbrush Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Bristle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 260: Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Bristle: 2009-2017
Table 261: Saudi Arabian Electric Toothbrush Market by Bristle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 262: Saudi Arabian Electric Toothbrush Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Head Movement for the Period
2018-2025
Table 263: Electric Toothbrush Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Head Movement: 2009-2017
Table 264: Saudi Arabian Electric Toothbrush Market by Head
Movement: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 265: Saudi Arabian Demand for Electric Toothbrush in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 266: Electric Toothbrush Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 267: Saudi Arabian Electric Toothbrush Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 268: Electric Toothbrush Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Bristle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 269: United Arab Emirates Electric Toothbrush Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Bristle: 2009-2017
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798457/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article