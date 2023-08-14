Global Electric Two-wheeler (E2W) Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: The E2W Revolution - How Start-ups and Disruption Are Shaping the Electric Mobility Ecosystem

14 Aug, 2023, 20:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Two-wheeler (E2W) Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study period is 2018-2030, with 2022 as the base year and 2023-2030 as the forecast period.
An increasing number of E2W start-ups are in the market, especially those importing cheap components and selling low-quality vehicles. Most traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheeler (2W) original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have yet to enter the E2W market. With E2W technology nascent and dominated by start-ups, it attracts entities from other industries to enter the market.
Since E2Ws have 50% fewer components - mainly controlled by software - compared to ICE 2Ws, it requires fewer tools and lesser time to repair and maintain. E2W start-ups seek to reduce operation costs and scale faster to avoid a cash crunch and attract new investors.
Companies in this market are also exploring new business models, such as direct-to-customer sales and services, to eliminate physical shops since they can perform E2W maintenance remotely and with doorstep repair service. Other aspects OEMs scrutinize to expand across regions faster with less investment include online sales, doorstep test rides, and distributor partnerships.
Countries in Asia and Latin America (LATAM) offer simplified import policies to promote E2W adoption. Governments should impose stricter import policies and homologation rules to set quality standards. Developing economies are creating favorable policies and regulations for players to encourage the building of an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. Leading E2W OEMs strive to strengthen the EV supply chain with governments to make the country an EV hub.
Regions covered include North America (United States and Canada), LATAM (Brazil and Colombia), Europe (United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Asia (India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, and Japan). Other regions and countries, such as Africa and Mexico, are mentioned in specific slides to provide more broad coverage for particular topics.
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 1: Component Technology Advancements
- Growth Opportunity 2: E2W Battery-swapping Technology
- Growth Opportunity 3: Bike Taxis and Last-mile Delivery
Other vital information includes:
- Top 10 trends
- Segmentation by region and type (eMoped, eMotorcycle, eScooter)
- Leading OEMs
- Business models
- Components ecosystem
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the E2W Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Global E2W Market Snapshot
- Selected E2W Models and Their Motor Architecture
- Comparative Analysis of the Top 3 Entry-level E2W OEMs
- E2W Market Value Chain
- Ecosystem Representation
- E2W Growth and Penetration Analysis: Leading Countries
- Leading Competitors by Segment
3. Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- E2W Segmentation and Definition
- Segmentation by Region
- Notable Global E2W OEMs
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Forecasting Methodology
- Unit Sales Forecast
- Leading Competitors by Segment
- E2W Market Value Chain
- Unit Sales Comparison
- Market Share by Country
- Top 5 Countries with the Highest E2W Sales in 2022
- E2W Growth and Penetration Analysis: Leading Countries
- Types of OEMs
- The Top 3 Highest-selling E2W OEMs by Type
- Selected E2W OEMs by Type and Region
- Comparative Analysis of the Top 3 Entry-level E2W OEMs
- Comparative Analysis of the Top 3 Mid-level E2W OEMs
- Comparative Analysis of the Top 3 Premium-level E2W OEMs
- E2W Sales and Service Business Models
- Types of Business Entities Entering the E2W Market
- Ecosystem Representation
- Top 3 Highest-selling E2W OEMs: Selected Countries
- E2W Start-ups Attracting Major Investments Globally
- Major Investment Regions Over the Past 2 Years
- Growth Opportunities by Region: Boosting Investments in E2W Start-ups
5. Top 10 Trends
- Trend 1: Embedded Telematics via an Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (eSIM)
- Trend 2. Sensor-based ARAS to Feature Across E2W Segments
- Trend 3. Touch Screen TFT Multifunction Infotainment System
- Trend 4. Battery-swapping Technology
- Trend 5. Solid-state Battery Technology
- Trend 6. Subscription Purchase Models
- Trend 7. 3D Printing
- Trend 8. PBVs
- Trend 9. Hydrogen Fuel Cell E2Ws
- Trend 10. D2C Sales and Service
6. E2W Components Ecosystem
- E2W Ecosystem
- E2W Motor Architecture Types
- Selected E2W Models and Their Motor Architecture
- Motor Manufacturers
- E2W Battery Cell Chemistry
- Popular E2W Models and Their Battery Cell Chemistries
- E2W Battery Chemistry Suitability Matrix
- E2W Battery Evolution and Selected Cell Manufacturers
- Battery Recycling
- Notable
- Benefits of Battery-swapping Technology: OEMs and Swapping Station Perspectives
- Formation of Battery-swapping Consortiums
- E2W Battery Swapping Consortiums and Their Members
- E2W Charging Infrastructure: Overview, Principal Players, Opportunities, and Future Development
- E2W Charging Voltage and Power Standards
- E2W Charging Connector Standards
- PCS Infrastructure by Major E2W Countries
- Private Charging Point Installation Issues in Apartments
- Connected E2Ws: Tethered (Bluetooth) and Embedded
- OEM Overview: Tethered versus Embedded Connectivity in E2W Maintenance
- HMI: Display, Operating System, and Smartphone Application
- Primary Trends Defining the Future of Connected E2Ws
- E2W Tire Technology
- E2W Components Ecosystem: Key Takeaways
7. E2W Business Models
- Purpose-built E2Ws
- Increasing Demand for Purpose-built E2Ws
- E2Ws in Motorsports
- E2W Sales and Service Business Models
- Ride-sharing and Last-mile Delivery
- E2W Business Models: Key Takeaways
