Global electric two-wheeler market stood at around $ 11 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during 2019-2024, crossing $ 19 billion by 2024, backed by increasing government initiatives towards controlling rising air pollution levels.Governments across the globe are providing support in the form of incentives, subsides and schemes to encourage the manufacturing and adoption of electric two-wheelers.



Growing purchasing power and rising urbanization in major developing countries, in addition to increasing focus of leading vehicle manufacturers towards developing technologically advanced products with better performance and price competitiveness, is expected to positively influence global electric two-wheeler market during forecast period.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global electric two-wheeler market size.

• To classify and forecast global electric two-wheeler market on the basis of vehicle type, battery type, battery capacity and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global electric two-wheeler market.

• To identify market trends & developments in global electric two-wheeler market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in global electric two-wheeler market.

Some of the leading players operating in global electric two-wheeler market are Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., AIMA Technology Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd, Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd., Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., Gogoro, Inc. and Zero Motorcycles, Inc.



In order to perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of electric two-wheeler manufacturers.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which included primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst was able to include system manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst analyzed product offerings, regional network, and regional presence of all major electric two-wheeler companies across the world.

The analyst calculated global electric two-wheeler market size using a bottom-up technique, wherein the volume sales data for different vehicle type was recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical data of respective companies to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as OICA, World Bank, company websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Electric two-wheeler manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to electric two-wheelers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as electric vehicle manufacturers, policymakers and other stakeholders. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years, thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global electric two-wheeler market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Scooter/Moped

o Motorcycle

• Market, by Battery Capacity:

o <25Ah

o >25Ah

• Market, by Battery Type:

o Lead Acid

o Li-ion

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Vietnam

Taiwan

India

Japan

o Europe

France

Netherlands

Spain

Italy

Austria

Germany

UK

o North America

United States

Canada

o Rest of World



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global electric two-wheeler market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.



