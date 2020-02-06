Global Electric Vehicle Battery Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Vehicle Battery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$53 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 17.1%. Lead Acid Battery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$26.5 Billion by the year 2025, Lead Acid Battery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798459/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Lead Acid Battery will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, A123 Systems LLC; Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC); Bosch Mobility Solutions; BYD Co., Ltd.; Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited; E-One Moli Energy Corporation; Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.; Johnson Controls, Inc.; LG Chem; Samsung SDI Co., Ltd; Tesla Motors, Inc.; Tianneng Power International Co., Ltd.; Wanxiang America Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798459/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electric Vehicle Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Electric Vehicle Battery: Prelude

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Market Growth

BEV Batteries Segment Leads Global EV Battery Market by

Propulsion Type

End-Use Segments Overview of Electric Vehicle Market.

Factors Driving Electric Vehicles Battery Market.

Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles Translate into Growth for

EV Batteries Market

Global Electric Vehicles Market - Percentage Breakdown of

Vehicle Sales by Vehicle Type for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025

and 2030

Light Vehicles Market in North America - Breakdown of Sales in

Thousands by Power Type for the Years 2015 through 2025

Competition

Intense Competition Characterizes EV Battery Market

Chinese Companies Dominate Global EV Battery Market

Competition in Li-Ion EV Battery Market

Global Passenger EV Li-Ion Batteries Market - Percentage

Breakdown of Production by Leading Players

Tecnhology Investments and Capacity Expansions - Strategies of

Players to Win Competition

EV Battery Makers Focus on R&D Initiatives

BASF Looks towards New Material Mix to Gain Ground in the EV

Batteries Market

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shift towards Zero-Emission Vehicles and Low Cost Batteries

Production Drive Growth

Development of EV Charging Infrastructure Drives EV Sales,

Augurs Well for EV Batteries Market

Global Charging Energy Demand for EVs - Projected Energy Demand

in Billion kWH by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Li-Ion Batteries to Power Future Growth in EV Battery Market

Li-Ion Batteries Market Rides on Expanding EV Production

Li-ion Batteries Market for Electric Buses

Challenges Confronting Manufacture of Li-Ion EV Batteries

Hybrid EV Battery Market: Rising Adoption of Hybrid Vehicles

Fuels Growth

Solid-State Technology - A Promising Technology to Reinvent EV

Battery Marketplace

Falling Prices of EV Batteries: A Positive Development for the

Market

EV Battery Prices on a Downward Trend - Projected Fall in Cost

Automotive Li-ion Battery Packs (US$/kWH) for the Years 2010,

2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Emergence of Alternative Materials to Aid Market Growth

Cobalt Emerges as the Latest Material for Use in Li-ion

Batteries for EVs

Supportive Policies and Regulations Bolster Growth

Second-life Electric Vehicle Batteries Market - An Overview

Second Life EV Batteries - New Revenue Stream for EV Makers

Management of Thermal Runaway in EV Batteries: Essential to

Ensure Safety

Environmental Management: A Key Challenge Facing EV Batteries

Market

Favorable EV Battery Market Dynamics Energize Nickel Supply

Marketplace

The Search for Better EV Batteries Continues

Innovations & Advancements

Technological Advancements Impacting EV Batteries Market

A Glance at Few EV Battery Innovations

Refillable Batteries: An Innovation with Potential to Transform

EV Market

Innolith Develops 1000 Wh/kg Rechargeable Battery for Electric

Cars

Product Overview

Electric Vehicle Battery - Introduction

Recent Industry Activity

China Evergrande Group to Acquire Stake in Shanghai CENAT New

Energy

Shell New Energies Takes Over Greenlots

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Takes Over XALT Energy

LG Chem Gains EU Approval for New EV Batteries Plant in

Poland's Dolnoslaskie Region

Tesla Takes Over Maxwell Technologies

Toyota and Panasonic Collaborate to Design and Build Batteries

for Electric Vehicles

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Electric Vehicle Battery Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Electric Vehicle Battery Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Lead Acid Battery (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Lead Acid Battery (Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Lead Acid Battery (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Nickel Metal Hydride Battery (Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Nickel Metal Hydride Battery (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Nickel Metal Hydride Battery (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Lithium ion Battery (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Lithium ion Battery (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Lithium ion Battery (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Battery Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Battery Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Battery Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (End-Use) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Limited EV Battery Capacity Presents Challenge for the US

Tesla - The Only Hope for US to Deal with China?s Dominance in

EV Batteries Space

Table 22: United States Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in the United States

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Electric Vehicle Battery Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Electric Vehicle Battery: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric

Vehicle Battery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Electric Vehicle Battery Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

China Dominates EVs and EV Batteries Market

Relaxation of Rules: China's Domestic EV Battery Industry Faces

Competition from Overseas Players

Discarded EV Batteries Presents an Opportunity for Chinese

Recyclers

Table 40: Chinese Electric Vehicle Battery Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Electric Vehicle Battery in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electric Vehicle Battery Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Europe Faces Stiff Challenge from Asia in EV Battery Market

EV Battery Supply (in Gigawatt Hours) in Europe for the Period

2017-2027

EU Announces State Aid for EV Battery Market

EU Invests to Strengthen Domestic EV Battery Industry

Europe to Boost Battery Manufacturing for EVs

Plans to Set Up EV Battery Plants Across Europe - A Review

Table 46: European Electric Vehicle Battery Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Electric Vehicle Battery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 50: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Electric Vehicle Battery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 53: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

France Announces Investments to Reduce Dependence on EV

Batteries from Asia

Table 55: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Electric Vehicle Battery Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Germany Invests in EV Battery Initiatives Amidst Growing Threat

of Asian Makers

Table 61: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Electric Vehicle Battery in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Electric Vehicle Battery:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electric Vehicle Battery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Battery Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Electric Vehicle Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Spanish Electric Vehicle Battery Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Electric Vehicle Battery Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 92: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 95: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asian Companies Dominate EV Battery Market

Asian Companies Use Nickel in EV Batteries to Cut Costs

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 98: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Electric Vehicle Battery Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Electric Vehicle Battery Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Indian Government Promotes Indigenous Battery Manufacture to

Support EV Industry

India's Li-Ion Batteries Market Rides on the Growing EV Market

Table 112: Indian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Indian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Electric Vehicle Battery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 120: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Electric Vehicle Battery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Thailand to Spearhead EV Battery Manufacturing and Assembly in

Asia

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Vehicle

Battery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Electric Vehicle Battery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 131: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Electric Vehicle Battery Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Electric Vehicle Battery

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 140: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Battery Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Electric Vehicle Battery Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Electric Vehicle Battery Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 158: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Rest of Latin

America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 164: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery Historic

Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Electric Vehicle Battery: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric

Vehicle Battery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Iranian Electric Vehicle Battery Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 177: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Electric Vehicle Battery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 179: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Israel in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Electric Vehicle Battery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 182: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Electric Vehicle Battery Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Electric Vehicle Battery in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Battery

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 192: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Battery

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Electric Vehicle Battery Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Electric Vehicle Battery Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Electric Vehicle Battery Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Electric Vehicle Battery Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Electric Vehicle Battery Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



A123 SYSTEMS LLC

AUTOMOTIVE ENERGY SUPPLY CORPORATION (AESC)

BYD

CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

E-ONE MOLI ENERGY CORPORATION

HITACHI AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS

JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC..

LG CHEM

SAMSUNG SDI

TESLA MOTORS

TIANNENG POWER INTERNATIONAL

WANXIANG AMERICA CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798459/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

