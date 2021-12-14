Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Research Report 2021: Patent Analysis, Raw Materials, Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Forecasts

Dec 14, 2021, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Type, Capacity, Bonding Type, Form, Application, End-user, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The EV Batteries Market is expected to reach $175.11 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.
The growth of this market is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of EVs worldwide, decreasing battery prices, and increasing investment by leading automotive OEMs to secure the battery supply chain for their future electric vehicles.
Increasing adoption of electric mobility in emerging economies, growing investments in developing lithium-ion battery capacity, and growing deployment of battery-as-a-service provide significant growth opportunities for market players.
Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The factors attributed to the high growth of this region are numerous gigafactories planned to be commissioned in Europe during the forecast period and high adoption of electric mobility in the region.
The European region is expected to account for a third of global EV battery production capacities by 2030 from the current battery production capacity of 3%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of EVs
- Decreasing Battery Prices
- Increasing Investment by Leading Automotive OEMs
Restraints
- Potential Shortfall in Lithium Mining Capabilities
- Less Energy Density of Lithium-Ion Batteries
Opportunities
- Increasing Adoption of Electric Mobility in Emerging Economies
- Growing Investments in Developing Lithium-Ion Battery Capacity
- Growing Deployment of Battery-as-a-Service
Challenges
- Potential Safety Issues in EV Batteries
- Value Chain Analysis
Technology Analysis
- Improvement in Battery Composition
- Improvement in Battery Charging Rate
- Improvement in Battery Optimization
- Battery Design and Location in EV
Patent Analysis
Raw Material Analysis
The key players operating in the EV batteries market are
- SK Innovations Co. Ltd.
- LG Chem Ltd
- Farasis Energy Co. Ltd.
- SVOLT Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
- BYD Company Limited
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
- GS Yuasa International Ltd.
- Vehicle Energy Japan Inc.
- Northvolt AB
- Panasonic Corporation
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited
- A123 Systems LLC
- Exide Industries Ltd.
- Primearth EV Energy Co. Ltd.
- E-One Moli Energy Corp.
- StoreDot Ltd.
- NOHMs Technologies Inc.
- Lithium Werks B.V.
- Faradion Limited
- QuantumScape Corporation
