Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market to Reach $84.5 Billion by 2030
Feb 02, 2023, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric Vehicle Battery estimated at US$26.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$84.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Lithium ion Battery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.2% CAGR and reach US$69 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lead Acid Battery segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.4% CAGR
The Electric Vehicle Battery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 17.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.1 Billion by the year 2030.
- A123 Systems LLC
- Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC)
- Bosch Mobility Solutions
- BYD Co., Ltd.
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
- E-One Moli Energy Corporation
- Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.
- Johnson Controls, Inc.
- LG Chem
- Samsung SDI Co., Ltd
- Tesla Motors, Inc.
- Tianneng Power International Co., Ltd.
- Wanxiang America Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Electric Vehicle Battery - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Electric Vehicle Battery: Prelude
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Market Growth
BEV Batteries Segment Leads Global EV Battery Market by
Propulsion Type
End-Use Segments Overview of Electric Vehicle Market.
Factors Driving Electric Vehicles Battery Market.
Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles Translate into Growth for
EV Batteries Market
Global Electric Vehicles Market - Percentage Breakdown of
Vehicle Sales by Vehicle Type for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025
and 2030
Light Vehicles Market in North America - Breakdown of Sales in
Thousands by Power Type for the Years 2015 through 2025
Competition
Intense Competition Characterizes EV Battery Market
Chinese Companies Dominate Global EV Battery Market
Competition in Li-Ion EV Battery Market
Global Passenger EV Li-Ion Batteries Market - Percentage
Breakdown of Production by Leading Players
Tecnhology Investments and Capacity Expansions - Strategies of
Players to Win Competition
EV Battery Makers Focus on R&D Initiatives
BASF Looks towards New Material Mix to Gain Ground in the EV
Batteries Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Shift towards Zero-Emission Vehicles and Low Cost Batteries
Production Drive Growth
Development of EV Charging Infrastructure Drives EV Sales,
Augurs Well for EV Batteries Market
Global Charging Energy Demand for EVs - Projected Energy Demand
in Billion kWH by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Li-Ion Batteries to Power Future Growth in EV Battery Market
Li-Ion Batteries Market Rides on Expanding EV Production
Li-ion Batteries Market for Electric Buses
Challenges Confronting Manufacture of Li-Ion EV Batteries
Hybrid EV Battery Market: Rising Adoption of Hybrid Vehicles
Fuels Growth
Solid-State Technology - A Promising Technology to Reinvent EV
Battery Marketplace
Falling Prices of EV Batteries: A Positive Development for the
Market
EV Battery Prices on a Downward Trend - Projected Fall in Cost
Automotive Li-ion Battery Packs (US$/kWH) for the Years 2010,
2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
Emergence of Alternative Materials to Aid Market Growth
Cobalt Emerges as the Latest Material for Use in Li-ion
Batteries for EVs
Supportive Policies and Regulations Bolster Growth
Second-life Electric Vehicle Batteries Market - An Overview
Second Life EV Batteries - New Revenue Stream for EV Makers
Management of Thermal Runaway in EV Batteries: Essential to
Ensure Safety
Environmental Management: A Key Challenge Facing EV Batteries
Market
Favorable EV Battery Market Dynamics Energize Nickel Supply
Marketplace
The Search for Better EV Batteries Continues
Innovations & Advancements
Technological Advancements Impacting EV Batteries Market
A Glance at Few EV Battery Innovations
Refillable Batteries: An Innovation with Potential to Transform
EV Market
Innolith Develops 1000 Wh/kg Rechargeable Battery for Electric
Cars
Electric Vehicle Battery - Introduction
China Evergrande Group to Acquire Stake in Shanghai CENAT New
Energy
Shell New Energies Takes Over Greenlots
Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Takes Over XALT Energy
LG Chem Gains EU Approval for New EV Batteries Plant in
Poland's Dolnoslaskie Region
Tesla Takes Over Maxwell Technologies
Toyota and Panasonic Collaborate to Design and Build Batteries
for Electric Vehicles
