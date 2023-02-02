NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market to Reach $84.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric Vehicle Battery estimated at US$26.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$84.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Lithium ion Battery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.2% CAGR and reach US$69 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lead Acid Battery segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.4% CAGR

The Electric Vehicle Battery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 17.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.1 Billion by the year 2030.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Electric Vehicle Battery - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Electric Vehicle Battery: Prelude

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Market Growth

BEV Batteries Segment Leads Global EV Battery Market by

Propulsion Type

End-Use Segments Overview of Electric Vehicle Market.

Factors Driving Electric Vehicles Battery Market.

Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles Translate into Growth for

EV Batteries Market

Global Electric Vehicles Market - Percentage Breakdown of

Vehicle Sales by Vehicle Type for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025

and 2030

Light Vehicles Market in North America - Breakdown of Sales in

Thousands by Power Type for the Years 2015 through 2025

Competition

Intense Competition Characterizes EV Battery Market

Chinese Companies Dominate Global EV Battery Market

Competition in Li-Ion EV Battery Market

Global Passenger EV Li-Ion Batteries Market - Percentage

Breakdown of Production by Leading Players

Tecnhology Investments and Capacity Expansions - Strategies of

Players to Win Competition

EV Battery Makers Focus on R&D Initiatives

BASF Looks towards New Material Mix to Gain Ground in the EV

Batteries Market

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shift towards Zero-Emission Vehicles and Low Cost Batteries

Production Drive Growth

Development of EV Charging Infrastructure Drives EV Sales,

Augurs Well for EV Batteries Market

Global Charging Energy Demand for EVs - Projected Energy Demand

in Billion kWH by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Li-Ion Batteries to Power Future Growth in EV Battery Market

Li-Ion Batteries Market Rides on Expanding EV Production

Li-ion Batteries Market for Electric Buses

Challenges Confronting Manufacture of Li-Ion EV Batteries

Hybrid EV Battery Market: Rising Adoption of Hybrid Vehicles

Fuels Growth

Solid-State Technology - A Promising Technology to Reinvent EV

Battery Marketplace

Falling Prices of EV Batteries: A Positive Development for the

Market

EV Battery Prices on a Downward Trend - Projected Fall in Cost

Automotive Li-ion Battery Packs (US$/kWH) for the Years 2010,

2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Emergence of Alternative Materials to Aid Market Growth

Cobalt Emerges as the Latest Material for Use in Li-ion

Batteries for EVs

Supportive Policies and Regulations Bolster Growth

Second-life Electric Vehicle Batteries Market - An Overview

Second Life EV Batteries - New Revenue Stream for EV Makers

Management of Thermal Runaway in EV Batteries: Essential to

Ensure Safety

Environmental Management: A Key Challenge Facing EV Batteries

Market

Favorable EV Battery Market Dynamics Energize Nickel Supply

Marketplace

The Search for Better EV Batteries Continues

Innovations & Advancements

Technological Advancements Impacting EV Batteries Market

A Glance at Few EV Battery Innovations

Refillable Batteries: An Innovation with Potential to Transform

EV Market

Innolith Develops 1000 Wh/kg Rechargeable Battery for Electric

Cars

Product Overview

Electric Vehicle Battery - Introduction

Recent Industry Activity

China Evergrande Group to Acquire Stake in Shanghai CENAT New

Energy

Shell New Energies Takes Over Greenlots

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Takes Over XALT Energy

LG Chem Gains EU Approval for New EV Batteries Plant in

Poland's Dolnoslaskie Region

Tesla Takes Over Maxwell Technologies

Toyota and Panasonic Collaborate to Design and Build Batteries

for Electric Vehicles

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

